Counterfeit. – It Gets Better: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback









It Gets Better è un singolo che segna il ritorno della band punk rock inglese Counterfeit, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 6 settembre 2019 via Lava Records / Republic Records: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, disponibile nella versione clean e in quella esplicita.

Il gruppo londinese composto dal frontman Jamie Bower, Sam Bower (voce e chitarra), Roland Jonson (voce e basso), Tristan Marmont (voce e chitarra) e Jimmy Craig (batteria) è tornato alla ribalta con questo interessante e gradevole brano, scritto e prodotto dalla band stessa, un grido di battaglia che infonde ottimismo e positività.

Counterfeit – It Gets Better Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon (Clean) – Amazon (Explicit) – iTunes (Clean) – iTunes (Explicit)

[Verse 1]

The places I’ve been to

The voices I’ve heard

The stages I’ve lived through

The lessons I’ve learnt

‘Cause we’re all getting older and some of us dumb

And at 29 I think I’ve figured it out

We all seek redemption

And we all wanna grow

We all want the answers to things we don’t know

So please call us useless and please call us kids

We’ll hang from the rafters, we’ll scream in your face

I posti in cui sono stato

Le voci che ho sentito

Le tappe che ho vissuto

Le lezioni che ho imparato

Perché stiamo invecchiando e alcuni di noi sono degli idioti

E a 29 anni penso di averlo capito

Tutti noi cerchiamo la redenzione

E tutti vogliamo crescere

Vogliamo tutti le risposte a cose che non sappiamo

Quindi per favore chiamaci inutili e per favore chiamaci bambini

Ci appenderemo dalle travi, ti urleremo in faccia

[Pre-Chorus]

We’ll settle down when we give up

So shut your face and get fucked

Ci calmeremo quando ci arrenderemo

Quindi chiudi il becco e fatti fo**ere

[Chorus]

It gets better

It gets better

Say we are young and we’re full of it

We’re on the track ’cause we’ll break your shit off

It gets better

It gets better

Though it hurts just a little bit

Stand up if you wanna get out

Non è finita qui

Non è finita qui

Dici che siamo giovani e ne abbiamo le scatole piene

Siamo in pista perché ti spezzeremo in due

Migliora

Migliora

Anche se fa male solo un po’

Alzati se vuoi andartene

[Verse 2]

We’ve no conversation with nothing to say

Save us the pleasure and get out of the way

If you’ve seen the bottom, if you’ve given up

Believe me, my sister

There is hope for us

There is hope for us

There is hope for us

There is hope for us





Non abbiamo niente da dire

Risparmiaci il piacere e togliti di mezzo

Se hai visto il fondo (o “il peggio”), se ti sei arresa

Credimi, sorella mia

C’è speranza per noi

C’è speranza per noi

C’è speranza per noi

C’è speranza per noi

[Pre-Chorus]

We’ll settle down when we give up

So shut your face and get fucked

[Chorus]

It gets better

It gets better

Say we are young and we’re full of it

We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off

It gets better

It gets better

Though it hurts just a little bit

Stand up if you wanna get out

[Bridge]

Stand up, get loud if you feel like it

Stay up, have fun, don’t you ever quit

Maybe art may hurt just a little bit

Don’t let anybody that you can’t do it

My friends, I know that we are fucked

But I’ve seen a lot of things that I believe I must

Try to bring us all together

Show all your love

‘Cause things are getting better

There is hope for us

Alzati, alza la voce forte se ti va

Resta sveglio, divertiti, non mollare mai

Forse l’arte potrebbe ferirti solo un po’

Non permettere che nessuno non ti faccia realizzare

Amici miei, so che siamo fo**uti

Ma ho visto molte cose che credo di dover fare

Cerca di riunirci tutti

Mostra tutto il tuo amore

Perché le cose andranno meglio

C’è speranza per noi

[Chorus]

It gets better

It gets better

Say we are young and we’re full of it

We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off

It gets better

It gets better

Though it hurts just a little bit

Stand up if you wanna get out





[Jamie]

“I know that we’re lost and we’re far from our homes

but there is a way through this, there’s a long way to go

so united we stand, and divided we fall

but things do get better that I am sure”

“So che siamo persi e che siamo lontani dalle nostre case

ma c’è un modo per superare questo, c’è ancora molta strada da fare

così uniti si vince e divisi si perde

ma le cose miglioreranno, ne sono sicuro”

[Chorus]

It gets better

It gets better

Say we are young and we’re full of it

We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off

It gets better

It gets better

Though it hurts just a little bit

Stand up if you wanna get out





Ascolta su:



