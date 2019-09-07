Counterfeit. – It Gets Better: audio, testo e traduzione del comeback

It Gets Better è un singolo che segna il ritorno della band punk rock inglese Counterfeit, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 6 settembre 2019 via Lava Records / Republic Records: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, disponibile nella versione clean e in quella esplicita.
Il gruppo londinese composto dal frontman Jamie Bower, Sam Bower (voce e chitarra), Roland Jonson (voce e basso), Tristan Marmont (voce e chitarra) e Jimmy Craig (batteria) è tornato alla ribalta con questo interessante e gradevole brano, scritto e prodotto dalla band stessa, un grido di battaglia che infonde ottimismo e positività.
Counterfeit – It Gets Better Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
The places I’ve been to
The voices I’ve heard
The stages I’ve lived through
The lessons I’ve learnt
‘Cause we’re all getting older and some of us dumb
And at 29 I think I’ve figured it out
We all seek redemption
And we all wanna grow
We all want the answers to things we don’t know
So please call us useless and please call us kids
We’ll hang from the rafters, we’ll scream in your face
I posti in cui sono stato
Le voci che ho sentito
Le tappe che ho vissuto
Le lezioni che ho imparato
Perché stiamo invecchiando e alcuni di noi sono degli idioti
E a 29 anni penso di averlo capito
Tutti noi cerchiamo la redenzione
E tutti vogliamo crescere
Vogliamo tutti le risposte a cose che non sappiamo
Quindi per favore chiamaci inutili e per favore chiamaci bambini
Ci appenderemo dalle travi, ti urleremo in faccia
[Pre-Chorus]
We’ll settle down when we give up
So shut your face and get fucked
Ci calmeremo quando ci arrenderemo
Quindi chiudi il becco e fatti fo**ere
[Chorus]
It gets better
It gets better
Say we are young and we’re full of it
We’re on the track ’cause we’ll break your shit off
It gets better
It gets better
Though it hurts just a little bit
Stand up if you wanna get out
Non è finita qui
Non è finita qui
Dici che siamo giovani e ne abbiamo le scatole piene
Siamo in pista perché ti spezzeremo in due
Migliora
Migliora
Anche se fa male solo un po’
Alzati se vuoi andartene
[Verse 2]
We’ve no conversation with nothing to say
Save us the pleasure and get out of the way
If you’ve seen the bottom, if you’ve given up
Believe me, my sister
There is hope for us
There is hope for us
There is hope for us
There is hope for us
Non abbiamo niente da dire
Risparmiaci il piacere e togliti di mezzo
Se hai visto il fondo (o “il peggio”), se ti sei arresa
Credimi, sorella mia
C’è speranza per noi
C’è speranza per noi
C’è speranza per noi
C’è speranza per noi
[Pre-Chorus]
We’ll settle down when we give up
So shut your face and get fucked
[Chorus]
It gets better
It gets better
Say we are young and we’re full of it
We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off
It gets better
It gets better
Though it hurts just a little bit
Stand up if you wanna get out
[Bridge]
Stand up, get loud if you feel like it
Stay up, have fun, don’t you ever quit
Maybe art may hurt just a little bit
Don’t let anybody that you can’t do it
My friends, I know that we are fucked
But I’ve seen a lot of things that I believe I must
Try to bring us all together
Show all your love
‘Cause things are getting better
There is hope for us
Alzati, alza la voce forte se ti va
Resta sveglio, divertiti, non mollare mai
Forse l’arte potrebbe ferirti solo un po’
Non permettere che nessuno non ti faccia realizzare
Amici miei, so che siamo fo**uti
Ma ho visto molte cose che credo di dover fare
Cerca di riunirci tutti
Mostra tutto il tuo amore
Perché le cose andranno meglio
C’è speranza per noi
[Chorus]
It gets better
It gets better
Say we are young and we’re full of it
We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off
It gets better
It gets better
Though it hurts just a little bit
Stand up if you wanna get out
[Jamie]
“I know that we’re lost and we’re far from our homes
but there is a way through this, there’s a long way to go
so united we stand, and divided we fall
but things do get better that I am sure”
“So che siamo persi e che siamo lontani dalle nostre case
ma c’è un modo per superare questo, c’è ancora molta strada da fare
così uniti si vince e divisi si perde
ma le cose miglioreranno, ne sono sicuro”
[Chorus]
It gets better
It gets better
Say we are young and we’re full of it
We’re on the track cause we’ll break your shit off
It gets better
It gets better
Though it hurts just a little bit
Stand up if you wanna get out
