Cheat Codes & Little Mix – Only You: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

I Cheat Codes hanno scelto le Little Mix come vocals del nuovo singolo Only You, un bel brano disponibile nei negozi e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 22 giugno 2018.
Il trio di deejay e producer statunitensi composto da Trevor Dahl, Kevin Ford e Matthew Russell, torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, interpretata da Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock e Perrie Edwards, artisticamente conosciute come Little Mix.
Sono certo che il brano, non deluderà i numerosissimi supporters di questi artisti. E’ possibile ascoltarlo anche tramite il lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi.
Only You testo e traduzione – Cheat Codes & Little Mix (Download)
[Verse 1: Perrie]
Dancing with your silhouette in the places that we met
Oooh, tryna find you in the moon
Paris never feels the same, when the streets all call your name
Oooh, so I hide in crowded rooms
[Strofa 1: Perrie]
Ballando con la tua sagoma nei posti in cui ci siamo conosciuti
Oooh, cercando di trovarti sulla luna
Parigi non sembra la stessa, quando tutte le strade chiamano il tuo nome
Oooh, così mi nascondo in sale affollate
[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]
And I’ll follow right down the river
Where the ocean meets the sky
To you, to you
[Pre-Ritornello: Leigh-Anne]
E andrò subito lungo il fiume
Dove l’oceano incontra il cielo
Per te, per te
[Chorus: Jade]
Once upon a time we had it all
And somewhere down the line we went and lost it
One brick at a time we watched it fall
I’m broken here tonight and darling, no-one else can fix me
Only you, only you
And no one else can fix me, only you
Only you, only you
And no one else can fix me, only you, oh
Only you
[Ritornello: Jade]
Una volta avevamo tutto
E siamo andati da qualche parte nel futuro e l’abbiamo perso
Un mattone alla volta lo guardavamo cadere
Sono distrutta stasera e tesoro, nessun altro può farmi stare meglio
Solo tu, solo tu
E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu
Solo tu, solo tu
E nessun altro farmi stare meglio, solo tu, oh
Solo tu
[Verse 2: Jesy & Trevor Dahl]
Did I let go of your hand for a castle made of sand
Oooh, that fell into the blue
I went following the sun to be alone with everyone
Oooh, looking ’round a crowded room
[Strofa 2: Jesy e Trevor Dahl]
Ho lasciato la tua mano per un castello di sabbia
Ooh, che è caduto nel blu
Ho seguito il sole per stare da sola con tutti
Ooh, guardando intorno a me una sala affollata
[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne & Trevor Dahl]
And I’ll follow right down the river
Where the ocean meets the sky
To you, to you
[Pre-Ritornello: Leigh-Anne e Trevor Dahl]
E andrò subito lungo il fiume
Dove l’oceano incontra il cielo
Per te, per te
[Chorus]
Once upon a time we had it all (we had it all) (Mmm)
And somewhere down the line we went and lost it (we went and lost it)
One brick at a time we watched it fall (fall)
I’m broken here tonight and darling no one else can fix me
Only you, only you (yeah)
And no one else can fix me, only you (no one like you)
Only you, (nobody else), only you (oh)
And no one else can fix me, only you, (oh)
Only you
(Falling, falling, falling, yeah)
Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)
And no one else can fix me, only you (only you)
Only you, (only you), only you, (only you)
And no one else can fix me, only you
[Ritornello:]
Una volta avevamo tutto (avevamo tutto) (Mmm)
E siamo andati da qualche parte nel futuro e l’abbiamo perso (siamo andati e lo abbiamo perso)
Un mattone alla volta lo guardavamo cadere (cadere)
Sono distrutta stasera e tesoro, nessun altro può farmi stare meglio
Solo tu, solo tu (sì)
E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu (nessuno come te)
Solo tu, (nessun altro), solo tu (oh)
E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu, (oh)
Solo tu
(Cadere, cadere, cadere, sì)
Solo tu, (solo tu), solo tu, (solo tu)
E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu (solo tu)
Solo tu, (solo tu), solo tu, (solo tu)
E nessun altro può farmi stare meglio, solo tu
