Charlie Puth – Cheating on You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Disponibile dalle ore 22 del 1* ottobre 2019 via Artist Partner, Cheating on You è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Tyler Yee.

Dopo I Warned My Self e Mother, è arrivato questo interessante brano, nel quale il protagonista non sembra avere le idee molto chiare riguardo una relazione. “Questa canzone non riguarda una persona, riguarda sentimenti che non ho mai provato“: inizia così il filmato che accompagna la canzone, che mostra un Puth solo soletto in diversi posti.

Charlie Puth – Cheating on You Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1]

It started with a kiss

On your momma’s couch

2012 was nothing serious

And then we caught the feels

It got really real

Too good to be true

I guess I thought you was, yeah

È iniziata con un bacio

Sul divano di tua madre

Il 2012 non è stato nulla di serio

E poi abbiamo iniziato a provare sentimenti

Sono diventati proprio reali

Troppo bello per essere vero

Credo di aver pensato che tu lo fossi, sì

[Pre-Chorus]

Why did I run away, run away, run away?

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything

I know it’s gettin’ late, gettin’ late, gettin’ late

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah

Perché sono scappato, scappato, scappato?

Oh, il tuo amore era tutto, tutto, tutto

So che è tardi, è tardi, è tardi

Ma posso ancora rimettermi in carreggiata, rimettermi in carreggiata? Si

[Chorus]

I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando (o “tradendo”)

Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you

Baby, now, ooh

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti

Baby, ora, ooh

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

[Verse 2]

Thought I could get you back any time of day

Shouldn’t have been so cocky

Shouldn’t have did you wrong (Whoa)

And now I miss you bad, really, really bad

Guess you don’t know what you got until it’s gone

Pensavo di riconquistarti quando volevo

Non avrei dovuto essere così presuntuoso

Non avrei dovuto comportarmi male con te (Whoa)

E ora mi manchi tanto, davvero, davvero tanto

Credo che non ci si rende conto quanto importante sia quello che si ha finché non lo si perde

[Pre-Chorus]

Why did I run away, run away, run away? (Run away)

Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything (Everything)

I know it’s gettin’ late, gettin’ late, gettin’ late (Gettin’ late)

But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah





Perché sono scappato, scappato, scappato? (Scappato)

Oh, il tuo amore era tutto, tutto, tutto (tutto)

So che è tardi, è tardi, è tardi (tardi)

Ma posso ancora rimettermi in carreggiata, rimettermi in carreggiata? Si

[Chorus]

I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too

(You said it too, baby)

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

(Cheating on you)

I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new (Ooh)

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu

(L’hai detto anche tu, baby)

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando (ingannando)

Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova (Ooh)

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you

Baby, now, ooh

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti

Baby, ora, ooh

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

[Bridge]

Baby, no

There ain’t no lips like your lips

And nobody else feels like this

There’s no moving on I’ll admit

If you go away, yeah

Baby, no

Non ci sono labbra come le tue

E nessun altro pa pensa così

Non posso andare avanti, lo ammetto

Se vai via, si

[Chorus]

I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

(Cheating on you)

I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new

(Found someone new)

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

(Believe it, baby)





So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

(ingannando)

Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova

(conoscendo una persona nuova)

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

(Credici, baby)

[Post-Chorus]

Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you (Said, “Goodbye,” said, “Goodbye”)

Baby, now, ooh (Said, “Goodbye,” said, “Goodbye”)

But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you

Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti (Ho detto, “Addio”, ho detto, “Addio”)

Baby, ora, ooh (Ho detto, “Addio”, ho detto, “Addio”)

Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando

[Outro]

You said, “Goodbye”

And you said, “Goodbye”

Hai detto “Addio”

E hai detto “Addio”





