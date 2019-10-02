Charlie Puth – Cheating on You: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Disponibile dalle ore 22 del 1* ottobre 2019 via Artist Partner, Cheating on You è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Tyler Yee.
Dopo I Warned My Self e Mother, è arrivato questo interessante brano, nel quale il protagonista non sembra avere le idee molto chiare riguardo una relazione. “Questa canzone non riguarda una persona, riguarda sentimenti che non ho mai provato“: inizia così il filmato che accompagna la canzone, che mostra un Puth solo soletto in diversi posti.
Charlie Puth – Cheating on You Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
It started with a kiss
On your momma’s couch
2012 was nothing serious
And then we caught the feels
It got really real
Too good to be true
I guess I thought you was, yeah
È iniziata con un bacio
Sul divano di tua madre
Il 2012 non è stato nulla di serio
E poi abbiamo iniziato a provare sentimenti
Sono diventati proprio reali
Troppo bello per essere vero
Credo di aver pensato che tu lo fossi, sì
[Pre-Chorus]
Why did I run away, run away, run away?
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything
I know it’s gettin’ late, gettin’ late, gettin’ late
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
Perché sono scappato, scappato, scappato?
Oh, il tuo amore era tutto, tutto, tutto
So che è tardi, è tardi, è tardi
Ma posso ancora rimettermi in carreggiata, rimettermi in carreggiata? Si
[Chorus]
I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando (o “tradendo”)
Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you
Baby, now, ooh
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti
Baby, ora, ooh
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
[Verse 2]
Thought I could get you back any time of day
Shouldn’t have been so cocky
Shouldn’t have did you wrong (Whoa)
And now I miss you bad, really, really bad
Guess you don’t know what you got until it’s gone
Pensavo di riconquistarti quando volevo
Non avrei dovuto essere così presuntuoso
Non avrei dovuto comportarmi male con te (Whoa)
E ora mi manchi tanto, davvero, davvero tanto
Credo che non ci si rende conto quanto importante sia quello che si ha finché non lo si perde
[Pre-Chorus]
Why did I run away, run away, run away? (Run away)
Oh, your love was everything, everything, everything (Everything)
I know it’s gettin’ late, gettin’ late, gettin’ late (Gettin’ late)
But can I still be on my way, on my way? Yeah
Perché sono scappato, scappato, scappato? (Scappato)
Oh, il tuo amore era tutto, tutto, tutto (tutto)
So che è tardi, è tardi, è tardi (tardi)
Ma posso ancora rimettermi in carreggiata, rimettermi in carreggiata? Si
[Chorus]
I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too
(You said it too, baby)
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
(Cheating on you)
I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new (Ooh)
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu
(L’hai detto anche tu, baby)
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando (ingannando)
Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova (Ooh)
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you
Baby, now, ooh
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti
Baby, ora, ooh
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
[Bridge]
Baby, no
There ain’t no lips like your lips
And nobody else feels like this
There’s no moving on I’ll admit
If you go away, yeah
Baby, no
Non ci sono labbra come le tue
E nessun altro pa pensa così
Non posso andare avanti, lo ammetto
Se vai via, si
[Chorus]
I know I said, “Goodbye,” and, baby, you said it too
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
(Cheating on you)
I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new
(Found someone new)
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
(Believe it, baby)
So di aver detto “Addio” e baby, l’hai detto anche tu
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
(ingannando)
Pensavo che sarebbe andata meglio conoscendo una persona nuova
(conoscendo una persona nuova)
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
(Credici, baby)
[Post-Chorus]
Baby, now, ooh, cheating on you (Said, “Goodbye,” said, “Goodbye”)
Baby, now, ooh (Said, “Goodbye,” said, “Goodbye”)
But when I touch her, I feel like I’m cheating on you
Baby, ora, ooh, ingannarti (Ho detto, “Addio”, ho detto, “Addio”)
Baby, ora, ooh (Ho detto, “Addio”, ho detto, “Addio”)
Ma quando la tocco, mi sento come se ti stessi ingannando
[Outro]
You said, “Goodbye”
And you said, “Goodbye”
Hai detto “Addio”
E hai detto “Addio”
