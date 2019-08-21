Charlie Puth – I Warned Myself: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 21 agosto 2019, I Warned Myself è un singolo del cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, un filmato diretto da Brendan Vaughan, che mostra il cantante con i capelli rasati quasi a zero.

I fan del giovane artista hanno tutti i motivi per sorridere, in quanto Charlie ha annunciato sui social network, di aver programmato di pubblicare tre brani inediti e quello in oggetto è quindi solo il primo della serie.

Nella nuova canzone, si parla di una relazione tutt’altro che salutare, soprattutto a causa del comportamento e delle bugie della partner….

Charlie Puth – I Warned Myself Testo e Traduzione

[Chorus]

I warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself, (Mmm) no good for my health (Mmm)

You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why

Ho avvertito me stesso che non dovrei giocare con il fuoco

Ma posso dire che lo farò ancora una volta

Non credo in me stesso, niente di buono per la mia salute

Hai incasinato il mio cuore, ora la colpa è tua

[Verse 1]

Do you remember when you told me I don’t have to worry?

“He’s overseas, out on his tour, he’ll be okay without me”

You said you had nothing to hide, that you left him long ago

I shoulda known that was a lie

Ti ricordi quando mi hai detto che non devo preoccuparmi?

“È oltreoceano, in tournée, se la caverà senza di me”

Hai detto di non avere niente da nascondere, che l’hai lasciato tempo fa

Avrei dovuto capire che era una bugia





[Chorus]

I warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself, (Mmm) no good for my health (Mmm)

You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why

I warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself, (Mmm) no good for my health (Mmm)

You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why

Ho avvertito me stesso che non dovrei giocare con il fuoco

Ma posso dire che lo farò ancora una volta

Non credo in me stesso, niente di buono per la mia salute

Hai incasinato il mio cuore, ora sei tu la causa

Ho avvertito me stesso che non dovrei giocare con il fuoco

Ma posso dire che lo farò ancora una volta

Non credo in me stesso, niente di buono per la mia salute

Hai incasinato il mio cuore, ora la colpa è tua

[Verse 2]

Do you remember when you said, “Do not tell anybody

‘Cause if ya do, I’ll be the first to put my hands around your throat”?

If you had nothing to hide, why is no one supposed to know?

I shoulda know that was a lie

Ti ricordi quando hai detto: “Non dirlo a nessuno

Perché se lo fai, sarò il primo a metterti le mani intorno alla gola”?

Se non avevi nulla da nascondere, perché nessuno doveva saperlo?

Avrei dovuto capire che era una bugia

[Chorus]

I (I) warned myself (Warned myself) that I shouldn’t play with fire (Oh no)

But I can tell (I know) that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself, (Mmm) no good for my health (Mmm)

You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why

I warned myself (Warned myself) that I shouldn’t play with fire

But I can tell (I can tell) that I’ll do it one more time

Don’t trust in myself, (Mmm) no good for my health (Mmm)

You messed with my heart, now you’re the reason why





[Outro]

The reason why

La causa





