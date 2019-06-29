Céline Dion – Flying On My Own: live video, lyric video del remix, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il 9 giugno 2019 è uscito il nuovo singolo di Céline Dion che si intitola Flying On My Own (Live From Las Vegas), dal successivo 28 giugno disponibile nel remix in studio di Dave Audé. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda i video del brano.
Scritta da Liz Rodrigues, Anton Mårtensson & Jörgen Elofsson, la nuova canzone anticipa il rilascio del futuro dodicesimo album in studio in inglese battezzato Courage, che vedrà la luce nel novembre di quest’anno.
La cantante canadese è ufficialmente tornata con questa positiva EDM track, che ha ricevuto giudizi positivi dalla critica. Qui l’artista classe 1968, dice di volare come un’aquila, il che sta ad indicare l’inizio di una nuova fase di una carriera costernata di successi.
Celine Dion Flying On My Own testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
There’s something shifting in the air
If I’m not mistaken
The dust is clearing everywhere
Memories awaken
C’è qualcosa che si muove nell’aria
Se non sbaglio
La polvere si sta muovendo ovunque
I ricordi si risvegliano
[Pre-Chorus]
My feet on the runway
It’s a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way
I miei piedi sulla passerella
È una giornata bellissima
Guardo verso il cielo ora
Sto cercando la mia strada
[Chorus]
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
Sto volando da sola
Con le ali del tuo amore
Sto volando da sola
Con le ali del tuo amore
Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)
Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)
[Verse 2]
The warmer winds will carry me
Anywhere I want them to
If you could see what I can see
That nothing’s blocking my view
I venti più caldi mi porteranno
Ovunque voglio
Se potessi vedere quello che vedo io
Niente ostacola la mia viausale
[Pre-Chorus]
I look to the sky now
It’s a beautiful day
Guardo il cielo ora
È una bellissima giornata
[Chorus]
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own
On the wings of your love
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
Sto volando da sola
Con le ali del tuo amore
Sto volando da sola
Con le ali del tuo amore
Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)
Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)
[Bridge]
I’m free like an eagle, soar like an eagle
Sailing the winds of change
On the winds of change
On the winds of change
Sono libera come un’aquila
Volo come un’aquila
Veleggiando i venti del cambiamento
Sui venti del cambiamento
Sui venti del cambiamento
[Pre-Chorus]
My feet on the runway
It’s a beautiful day
I look to the sky now
I’m finding my way
I miei piedi sulla passerella
È una giornata bellissima
Guardo verso il cielo ora
Sto cercando la mia strada
[Chorus]
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)
I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own
Flying on my own, baby
I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own
Flying on my own, baby
Sto volando da sola (Con ali del tuo amore)
Sto volando da sola (Con ali del tuo amore)
Sto volando da, volando da, volando da sola
Volando da sola, baby
Sto volando da, volando da, volando da sola
Volando da sola, baby
[Outro]
Flying on my own
(Look to the sky now)
On the winds of change
(Look to the sky now)
Flying on my own
(Look to the sky now)
On the winds of change
(Look to the sky now)
Flying on my own
Sto volando da sola
(Guardo il cielo ora)
Sui venti del cambiamento
(Guardo il cielo ora)
Volando da sola
(Guardo il cielo ora)
Sui venti del cambiamento
(Guardo il cielo ora)
Volando da sola
