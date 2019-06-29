Céline Dion – Flying On My Own: live video, lyric video del remix, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Il 9 giugno 2019 è uscito il nuovo singolo di Céline Dion che si intitola Flying On My Own (Live From Las Vegas), dal successivo 28 giugno disponibile nel remix in studio di Dave Audé. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda i video del brano.

Scritta da Liz Rodrigues, Anton Mårtensson & Jörgen Elofsson, la nuova canzone anticipa il rilascio del futuro dodicesimo album in studio in inglese battezzato Courage, che vedrà la luce nel novembre di quest’anno.

La cantante canadese è ufficialmente tornata con questa positiva EDM track, che ha ricevuto giudizi positivi dalla critica. Qui l’artista classe 1968, dice di volare come un’aquila, il che sta ad indicare l’inizio di una nuova fase di una carriera costernata di successi.

Celine Dion Flying On My Own testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon (Live -from Las Vegas) – Dave Audé Remix – iTunes (Live -from Las Vegas) – Dave Audé Remix

[Verse 1]

There’s something shifting in the air

If I’m not mistaken

The dust is clearing everywhere

Memories awaken

C’è qualcosa che si muove nell’aria

Se non sbaglio

La polvere si sta muovendo ovunque

I ricordi si risvegliano

[Pre-Chorus]

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

I miei piedi sulla passerella

È una giornata bellissima

Guardo verso il cielo ora

Sto cercando la mia strada

[Chorus]

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

Sto volando da sola

Con le ali del tuo amore

Sto volando da sola

Con le ali del tuo amore

Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)

Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)

[Verse 2]

The warmer winds will carry me

Anywhere I want them to

If you could see what I can see

That nothing’s blocking my view

I venti più caldi mi porteranno

Ovunque voglio

Se potessi vedere quello che vedo io

Niente ostacola la mia viausale





[Pre-Chorus]

I look to the sky now

It’s a beautiful day

Guardo il cielo ora

È una bellissima giornata

[Chorus]

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own

On the wings of your love

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

Sto volando da sola

Con le ali del tuo amore

Sto volando da sola

Con le ali del tuo amore

Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)

Sto volando da sola (Con le ali del tuo amore)

[Bridge]

I’m free like an eagle, soar like an eagle

Sailing the winds of change

On the winds of change

On the winds of change

Sono libera come un’aquila

Volo come un’aquila

Veleggiando i venti del cambiamento

Sui venti del cambiamento

Sui venti del cambiamento

[Pre-Chorus]

My feet on the runway

It’s a beautiful day

I look to the sky now

I’m finding my way

I miei piedi sulla passerella

È una giornata bellissima

Guardo verso il cielo ora

Sto cercando la mia strada





[Chorus]

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my own (On the wings of your love)

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

I’m flying on my, flying on my, flying on my own

Flying on my own, baby

Sto volando da sola (Con ali del tuo amore)

Sto volando da sola (Con ali del tuo amore)

Sto volando da, volando da, volando da sola

Volando da sola, baby

Sto volando da, volando da, volando da sola

Volando da sola, baby

[Outro]

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own

(Look to the sky now)

On the winds of change

(Look to the sky now)

Flying on my own

Sto volando da sola

(Guardo il cielo ora)

Sui venti del cambiamento

(Guardo il cielo ora)

Volando da sola

(Guardo il cielo ora)

Sui venti del cambiamento

(Guardo il cielo ora)

Volando da sola





