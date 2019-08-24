Blackbear – ​Hot Girl Bummer: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato il 23 agosto 2019, Hot Girl Bummer è il primo singolo inedito del cantante, rapper e producer statunitense Matthew Tyler Musto, in arte Blackbear, dopo la quinta era discografica Anonymous, pubblicata lo scorso 26 aprile. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Gillbert Trejo.
Scritta a quattro mani insieme ad Andrew Goldstein, aka FRND, la nuova canzone fa riferimento alla tendenza dell’hashtag che precede il successo di Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer”.
La copertina di questo giocoso ed energico pezzo, immortala bellissima la 21enne modella statunitense Maddy Crum, già all’opera nel video musicale del singolo “False Alarm” di Matoma & Becky Hill. Nella cover, vediamo parte del suo viso sul quale vi sono appiccicati alcuni adesivi colorati e sangue che fuoriesce dalla narice sinistra, che viene leccato.
Blackbear – Hot Girl Bummer Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
Fuck you, and you, and you (nota: la versione non esplicita recita “Forget you, and you, and you”)
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda
Alza il volume e fai i capricci
[Verse 1]
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
This that throw up in your Birkin bag
Hook up with someone random
This that social awkward suicide
That bite your lips and buy your likes
I swear she had a man
But shit hit different when it’s Thursday night
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda
Alza il volume e fai i capricci
Questo che vomita nella tua borsa Birkin
Rimorchia qualcuno a caso
Questo imbarazzante suicidio social
Che ti mordi le labbra e compri i tuoi Mi piace
Giuro che aveva un uomo
Ma quando è giovedì sera va tutto diversamente
[Pre-Chorus]
That college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that 10K on the table just so we can be secluded
And the vodka came diluted
One more line, I’m superhuman
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci
E la vodka venne diluita
Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda
Alza il volume e fai i capricci
Fo**iti
Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me
Fo**iti
Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda
Alza il volume e fai i capricci
[Verse 2]
This that hot girl bummer two-step
They can’t box me in, I’m too left
This that drip, it’s more like oceans
They can’t fit me in a Trojan
Out of pocket, but I’m always in my bag, yeah, that’s the slogan
This that, “Who’s all there?”, I’m pullin’ up wit’ a emo chick that’s broken
Questa ragazza calda si diverte in due fasi
Non possono chiudermi in una scatola, sono troppo a sinistra
Questo che gocciola, sembra più come gli oceani
Non possono farmi entrare in un Trojan (nota: “Trojan” è una marca di preservativi)
Senza soldi, ma io sono sempre nella mia borsa, sì, questo è lo slogan
Questo che, “Chi c’è li?”, mi ritrovo con una tipa emo che si è rotta
[Pre-Chorus]
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that 10K on the table just so we can be secluded
And the vodka came diluted
One more line, I’m superhuman
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
[Bridge]
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
This that college dropout music
Everyday leg day, she be too thicc
And my friends are all annoying
But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid
We go stupid, we go stupid, we go—
And you want me to change? Fuck you!
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college
Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy
E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi
Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi
Diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo
E vuoi che cambi? Fo**iti
[Chorus]
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
I’m through, I’m through, I’m through
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
Fuck you, and you, and you
I hate your friends and they hate me too
Fuck you, and you, and you
This that hot girl bummer anthem
Turn it up and throw a tantrum
