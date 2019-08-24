Blackbear – ​Hot Girl Bummer: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato il 23 agosto 2019, ​Hot Girl Bummer è il primo singolo inedito del cantante, rapper e producer statunitense Matthew Tyler Musto, in arte Blackbear, dopo la quinta era discografica Anonymous, pubblicata lo scorso 26 aprile. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Gillbert Trejo.

Scritta a quattro mani insieme ad Andrew Goldstein, aka FRND, la nuova canzone fa riferimento alla tendenza dell’hashtag che precede il successo di Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl Summer”.

La copertina di questo giocoso ed energico pezzo, immortala bellissima la 21enne modella statunitense Maddy Crum, già all’opera nel video musicale del singolo “False Alarm” di Matoma & Becky Hill. Nella cover, vediamo parte del suo viso sul quale vi sono appiccicati alcuni adesivi colorati e sangue che fuoriesce dalla narice sinistra, che viene leccato.

Blackbear – ​Hot Girl Bummer Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes – Clean Version

[Intro]

Fuck you, and you, and you (nota: la versione non esplicita recita “Forget you, and you, and you”)

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda

Alza il volume e fai i capricci

[Verse 1]

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

This that throw up in your Birkin bag

Hook up with someone random

This that social awkward suicide

That bite your lips and buy your likes

I swear she had a man

But shit hit different when it’s Thursday night

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda

Alza il volume e fai i capricci

Questo che vomita nella tua borsa Birkin

Rimorchia qualcuno a caso

Questo imbarazzante suicidio social

Che ti mordi le labbra e compri i tuoi Mi piace

Giuro che aveva un uomo

Ma quando è giovedì sera va tutto diversamente

[Pre-Chorus]

That college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that 10K on the table just so we can be secluded

And the vodka came diluted

One more line, I’m superhuman

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Quei diecimila dollari sul tavolo solo così possiamo appartarci

E la vodka venne diluita

Ancora una riga, sono un superuomo





[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Ho chiuso, ho chiuso, ho chiuso

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda

Alza il volume e fai i capricci

Fo**iti

Odio i tuoi amici e loro odiano me

Fo**iti

Questa fregatura di inno da ragazza calda

Alza il volume e fai i capricci

[Verse 2]

This that hot girl bummer two-step

They can’t box me in, I’m too left

This that drip, it’s more like oceans

They can’t fit me in a Trojan

Out of pocket, but I’m always in my bag, yeah, that’s the slogan

This that, “Who’s all there?”, I’m pullin’ up wit’ a emo chick that’s broken

Questa ragazza calda si diverte in due fasi

Non possono chiudermi in una scatola, sono troppo a sinistra

Questo che gocciola, sembra più come gli oceani

Non possono farmi entrare in un Trojan (nota: “Trojan” è una marca di preservativi)

Senza soldi, ma io sono sempre nella mia borsa, sì, questo è lo slogan

Questo che, “Chi c’è li?”, mi ritrovo con una tipa emo che si è rotta

[Pre-Chorus]

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that 10K on the table just so we can be secluded

And the vodka came diluted

One more line, I’m superhuman

[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum





[Bridge]

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

This that college dropout music

Everyday leg day, she be too thicc

And my friends are all annoying

But we go dumb, yeah, we go stupid

We go stupid, we go stupid, we go—

And you want me to change? Fuck you!

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Quella musica che ha abbandonato il college

Ogni giorno esercizi per le gambe, è troppo sexy

E i miei amici sono tutti fastidiosi

Ma andiamo fuori di testa, sì, diventiamo stupidi

Diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo stupidi, diventiamo

E vuoi che cambi? Fo**iti

[Chorus]

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

I’m through, I’m through, I’m through

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum

Fuck you, and you, and you

I hate your friends and they hate me too

Fuck you, and you, and you

This that hot girl bummer anthem

Turn it up and throw a tantrum





