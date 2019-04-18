Beck – Saw Lightning: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo scritto e prodotto con Pharrell





Rilasciato il 15 aprile 2019, Saw Lightning è il nuovo scoppiettante singolo di Beck prodotto prodotto e scritto a quattro mani insieme a Pharrell Williams.

Pharrell ha anche contribuito con batteria e tastiere e anche se non accreditato, c’è anche la sua voce in una parte di questa interessante canzone, primo assaggio dell’imminente nuovo nonché quattordicesimo album Hyperspace, successore di Colors (2017), che verrà rilasciato prossimamente via Capitol Records.

L’inedito viene anche utilizzato per il nuovo spot delle cuffie per sportivi di casa Beats By Dre “Powerbeats Pro”, diretto da Hiro Murai (regista vincitore di Grammy), che vede la partecipazione di varie stelle dello sport.

Nel singolo, il musicista e cantautore statunitense interpreta strofe dal sapore apocalittico….

Testo Saw Lightning

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

There was a day I saw lightning

There was a day I saw lightning (I saw lightning)

Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning

Ho-ho-ho, I saw lightning

He-he-he, I saw lightning

Ha-ha-ha

Saw windy waves

Some mountains fall

Some temples burn

With dismal

Some floods coming

Children run

We got no more shelter, no more sun

Oh, oh

Then it came to me in a flash of light

By the sycamore tree in the dead of night

The bottom bell and the longest day

The hardest wind and the fallen rain

Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning (Ooh!)

I held my head up (Ooh!)

And it struck me down

Down to the ground (Ooh!)

It struck me down, struck me down

Struck me down to the ground

There was a day I saw lightning

There was a day I saw lightning

Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning

Ho-ho-ho, saw lightning

He-he-he, saw lightning

Ha-ha-ha

[Pharrell Williams]

Wondering ’bout where do we go

Hold the sea as somewhere to row

Over did then dead heroes

Make it easy and sunny and go

We hold the sea and know the unknown

Old Man Dan, ‘cuz some of them are low

Wondering ’bout where do we go

Until, then, we boat

Then it came to me in a flash of light

By the sycamore tree in the dead of night

The bottom bell and the longest day

The hardest wind and the fallen rain

Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning

I held my head up

And it struck me down (Ooh!)

Down to the ground (Ooh!)

It struck me down, struck me down

Struck me down on the ground (Ooh!)

Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning

Ho-ho-ho, saw lightning

He-he-he, saw lightning

Ha-ha-ha, saw lightning

Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning

Lord, won’t you take me and lead me to the light? (Ooh!)

Lord, won’t you take me and lead me to the light? (Ooh!)

The Lord’s gonna take me and leave me in the light (Ooh!)

The Lord’s gonna take me and leave me in the light (Ooh!)





Then it came to me in a flash of light (Ooh!)

By the sycamore tree in the dead of night (Ooh!)

The bottom bell and the longest day (Ooh!)

The hardest wind and the fallen rain (Ooh!)

I saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning (Ooh!) (Ooh!) (Ooh!)

I held my head up (Ooh!)

And it struck me down (Ooh!)

Down to the ground (Ooh!)

It struck me down, struck me down

Struck me down on the ground (Ooh!)

I saw lightning

I saw lightning

I saw lightning

I saw lightning

Autori: Pharrell Williams & Beck.





Beck – Saw Lightning traduzione

C’è stato un giorno in cui (oppure “Un giorno”) ho visto un fulmine

C’è stato un giorno in cui ho visto un fulmine (ho visto un fulmine)

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine

Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un fulmine

He-he-he, ho visto un fulmine

Hahaha

Ho visto le onde provocate dal vento

Qualche montagna cadere

Dei templi bruciare

Con tristezza

Arrivano alcune inondazioni

I bambini fuggono

Non abbiamo più un riparo, niente più sole

Oh, oh

Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce

Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte

La campana e il giorno più lungo

Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta

Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!)

Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)

E mi ha fulminato

Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)

Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito

Mi ha buttato a terra

Un giorno ho visto un fulmine

Un giorno ho visto un fulmine

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine

Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un lampo

He-he-he, ha visto un fulmine

Hahaha





[Pharrell Williams]

Mi chiedo dove andremo

Tieni il mare per remare da qualche parte

(over did???) poi gli eroi morti

Rendi le cose facili e vai

Teniamo il mare e conosciamo l’ignoto

Vecchio Dan, perché alcuni sono sott’acqua

Mi chiedo dove andremo

Nel frattempo navighiamo

Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce

Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte

La campana e il giorno più lungo

Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta

Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!)

Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)

E mi ha fulminato (Ooh!)

Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)

Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito

Mi ha buttato a terra (Ooh!)

Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine

Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un lampo

He-he-he, ho visto un fulmine

Ha-ha-ha, ha visto un fulmine

Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine

Signore, non mi prendi e mi conduci alla luce? (Ooh!)

Signore, non mi prendi e mi conduci alla luce? (Ooh!)

Il Signore mi prenderà e mi lascerà nella luce (Ooh!)

Il Signore mi prenderà e mi lascerà nella luce (Ooh!)

Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce (Ooh!)

Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte (Ooh!)

La campana e il giorno più lungo (Ooh!)

Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta (Ooh!)

Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!) (Ooh!) (Ooh!)

Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)

E mi ha fulminato (Ooh!)

Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)

Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito

Mi ha buttato a terra (Ooh!)

Ho visto un fulmine

Ho visto un fulmine

Ho visto un fulmine

Ho visto un fulmine

