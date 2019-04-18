Beck – Saw Lightning: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo scritto e prodotto con Pharrell

Rilasciato il 15 aprile 2019, Saw Lightning è il nuovo scoppiettante singolo di Beck prodotto prodotto e scritto a quattro mani insieme a Pharrell Williams.
Pharrell ha anche contribuito con batteria e tastiere e anche se non accreditato, c’è anche la sua voce in una parte di questa interessante canzone, primo assaggio dell’imminente nuovo nonché quattordicesimo album Hyperspace, successore di Colors (2017), che verrà rilasciato prossimamente via Capitol Records.
L’inedito viene anche utilizzato per il nuovo spot delle cuffie per sportivi di casa Beats By Dre “Powerbeats Pro”, diretto da Hiro Murai (regista vincitore di Grammy), che vede la partecipazione di varie stelle dello sport.
Nel singolo, il musicista e cantautore statunitense interpreta strofe dal sapore apocalittico….
Testo Saw Lightning
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
There was a day I saw lightning
There was a day I saw lightning (I saw lightning)
Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning
Ho-ho-ho, I saw lightning
He-he-he, I saw lightning
Ha-ha-ha
Saw windy waves
Some mountains fall
Some temples burn
With dismal
Some floods coming
Children run
We got no more shelter, no more sun
Oh, oh
Then it came to me in a flash of light
By the sycamore tree in the dead of night
The bottom bell and the longest day
The hardest wind and the fallen rain
Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning (Ooh!)
I held my head up (Ooh!)
And it struck me down
Down to the ground (Ooh!)
It struck me down, struck me down
Struck me down to the ground
There was a day I saw lightning
There was a day I saw lightning
Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning
Ho-ho-ho, saw lightning
He-he-he, saw lightning
Ha-ha-ha
[Pharrell Williams]
Wondering ’bout where do we go
Hold the sea as somewhere to row
Over did then dead heroes
Make it easy and sunny and go
We hold the sea and know the unknown
Old Man Dan, ‘cuz some of them are low
Wondering ’bout where do we go
Until, then, we boat
Then it came to me in a flash of light
By the sycamore tree in the dead of night
The bottom bell and the longest day
The hardest wind and the fallen rain
Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning
I held my head up
And it struck me down (Ooh!)
Down to the ground (Ooh!)
It struck me down, struck me down
Struck me down on the ground (Ooh!)
Hey, hey, hey, saw lightning
Ho-ho-ho, saw lightning
He-he-he, saw lightning
Ha-ha-ha, saw lightning
Saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning
Lord, won’t you take me and lead me to the light? (Ooh!)
Lord, won’t you take me and lead me to the light? (Ooh!)
The Lord’s gonna take me and leave me in the light (Ooh!)
The Lord’s gonna take me and leave me in the light (Ooh!)
Then it came to me in a flash of light (Ooh!)
By the sycamore tree in the dead of night (Ooh!)
The bottom bell and the longest day (Ooh!)
The hardest wind and the fallen rain (Ooh!)
I saw lightning, saw lightning, saw lightning (Ooh!) (Ooh!) (Ooh!)
I held my head up (Ooh!)
And it struck me down (Ooh!)
Down to the ground (Ooh!)
It struck me down, struck me down
Struck me down on the ground (Ooh!)
I saw lightning
I saw lightning
I saw lightning
I saw lightning
Autori: Pharrell Williams & Beck.
Beck – Saw Lightning traduzione
C’è stato un giorno in cui (oppure “Un giorno”) ho visto un fulmine
C’è stato un giorno in cui ho visto un fulmine (ho visto un fulmine)
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine
Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un fulmine
He-he-he, ho visto un fulmine
Hahaha
Ho visto le onde provocate dal vento
Qualche montagna cadere
Dei templi bruciare
Con tristezza
Arrivano alcune inondazioni
I bambini fuggono
Non abbiamo più un riparo, niente più sole
Oh, oh
Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce
Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte
La campana e il giorno più lungo
Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta
Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!)
Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)
E mi ha fulminato
Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)
Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito
Mi ha buttato a terra
Un giorno ho visto un fulmine
Un giorno ho visto un fulmine
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine
Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un lampo
He-he-he, ha visto un fulmine
Hahaha
[Pharrell Williams]
Mi chiedo dove andremo
Tieni il mare per remare da qualche parte
(over did???) poi gli eroi morti
Rendi le cose facili e vai
Teniamo il mare e conosciamo l’ignoto
Vecchio Dan, perché alcuni sono sott’acqua
Mi chiedo dove andremo
Nel frattempo navighiamo
Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce
Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte
La campana e il giorno più lungo
Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta
Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!)
Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)
E mi ha fulminato (Ooh!)
Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)
Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito
Mi ha buttato a terra (Ooh!)
Ehi, ehi, ehi, ho visto un fulmine
Ho-ho-ho, ho visto un lampo
He-he-he, ho visto un fulmine
Ha-ha-ha, ha visto un fulmine
Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine
Signore, non mi prendi e mi conduci alla luce? (Ooh!)
Signore, non mi prendi e mi conduci alla luce? (Ooh!)
Il Signore mi prenderà e mi lascerà nella luce (Ooh!)
Il Signore mi prenderà e mi lascerà nella luce (Ooh!)
Poi mi è apparso un lampo di luce (Ooh!)
Proveniente dall’albero di sicomoro nel cuore della notte (Ooh!)
La campana e il giorno più lungo (Ooh!)
Il vento più forte e la pioggia caduta (Ooh!)
Ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine, ho visto un fulmine (Ooh!) (Ooh!) (Ooh!)
Ho alzato la testa (Ooh!)
E mi ha fulminato (Ooh!)
Mettendomi al tappeto (Ooh!)
Mi ha colpito, mi ha colpito
Mi ha buttato a terra (Ooh!)
Ho visto un fulmine
Ho visto un fulmine
Ho visto un fulmine
Ho visto un fulmine
