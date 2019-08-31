Bebe Rexha – Not 20 Anymore: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Not 20 Anymore è un singolo della cantautrice statunitense Bebe Rexha, disponibile dal 30 agosto 2019, ovvero dal giorno in cui l’artista ha compiuto 30 anni: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato che accompagna questo brano inedito.
Scritta dall’interprete, con la collaborazione di Michael Pollack, Oliver Peterhof, Jordan K. Johnson & Stefan Johnson e prodotta da German ed i The Monsters & Strangerz, la canzone riguarda il fatto che la cantante ha compiuto il trentesimo compleanno, cosa che ha ammesso di farle una certa paura, seppur se si sente più matura, anche nella sfera sentimentale. Alle donne viene spesso detto che l’invecchiamento le rende meno belle, ma così non è, perché invecchiare rende le persone migliori e ancora più sexy.
Bebe Rexha – Not 20 Anymore Testo e Traduzione
[Intro]
No, I’m not 20 anymore
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause if one thing’s for sure
I don’t want to be
No, non ho più 20 anni
Non provare a farmi sentire insicura
Perché se una cosa è certa
Non voglio esserlo
[Verse 1]
I feel so good in my skin (Skin)
Should I let you go or should I let you in?
Oh, baby, don’t need anyone to show me what to do, yeah
Sto così bene con me stessa
Dovrei lasciarti andare o entrare?
Oh, baby, non ho bisogno di nessuno che mi dica quello che devo fare, sì
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger I didn’t know that
And if you gave me the chance I wouldn’t go back (Back, back)
La bellezza è più di un numero
Quando ero più giovane non l’avevo capito
E se mi avessi dato la possibilità non sarei tornato indietro
[Chorus]
No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause I’m aging like wine
I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)
And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
The lines on my face, they weren’t there before
But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh, and if one things for sure
I don’t want to be 20 anymore
No, non ho più 20 anni
Non provare a farmi sentire insicura
Perché sto invecchiando come il vino
Miglioro col passare del tempo, sì, è così (Sì, è così)
E, oh, non ho più 20 anni
Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano
Ma sono più saggia, tutte le cose che ho passato nella vita mi hanno rafforzata
Oh, e se una cosa è certa
Non voglio più avere 20 anni
[Verse 2]
Why lie ’bout how old I am? (I am, am)
When I’m a better lover than I was in 2010?
Oh, baby, let me show you all the things my body do, yeah
Perché mentire sulla mia età?
Quando sono un amante migliore rispetto al 2010?
Oh, piccola, lascia che ti mostri tutte le cose che il mio corpo sa fare, sì
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Beauty’s more than a number
When I was younger, I wish I knew that
And now, I’m not afraid, won’t hold myself back (Back, back)
La bellezza è più di un numero
Quando ero più giovane, avrei voluto saperlo
E ora, non ho paura, non mi tiro indietro
[Chorus]
No, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
Don’t try to make me feel insecure
‘Cause I’m aging like wine
I get better with time, yes, I do (Yes, I do)
And, oh, I’m not 20 anymore (20 anymore)
The lines on my face, they weren’t there before
But I’m wiser, I’m stronger from all of the life I’ve been through (I’ve been through)
Oh, and if one things for sure
I don’t want to be 20 anymore
No, non ho più 20 anni
Non provare a farmi sentire insicura
Perché sto invecchiando come il vino
Miglioro col passare del tempo, sì, è così (Sì, è così)
E, oh, non ho più 20 anni
Le rughe sul mio viso, prima non c’erano
Ma sono più saggia, tutte le cose che ho passato nella vita mi hanno rafforzata
Oh, e se una cosa è certa
Non voglio più avere 20 anni
[Outro]
Oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh
