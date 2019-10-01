Ashnikko – Stupid feat. Yung Baby Tate: audio, testo e traduzione

Stupid è un singolo della rapper cantante e cantautrice londinese Ashton Casey, in arte Ashnikko, con la collaborazione di Yung Baby Tate, artista e produttore con sede ad Atlanta: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo brano racchiuso nel secondo EP “Hi, It’s Me” della cantante classe 1996, nota per le sue canzoni ribelli e coraggiose caratterizzate da tematiche inerenti la sessualità e l’empowerment femminile.
E questo pezzo scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Yung Baby Tate e Oscar Scheller, con produzione di Oscar Scheller, rispecchia in pieno il suo stile. Qui Ashley riserva infatti parole poco carine a qualche maschietto che evidentemente vorrebbe portarsela a letto, ma purtroppo per lui, non c’è nulla da fare.
Ashnikko – Stupid Testo e Traduzione
[Intro: Ashnikko & Yung Baby Tate]
I’m shy
What, what, what, what, what, what, what, what
Hahahaha, ah, oh my God
Sono timida
Cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa
Hahahaha, ah, oh mio Dio
[Chorus: Ashnikko]
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
I go cold like change of seasons
I go red hot like a demon
I go ghost for no damn reason
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Divento fredda come il cambio di stagione
Mi infuoco come un demone
Sparisco senza motivo
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
[Verse 1: Ashnikko]
Pleasin’ season, I’m spicy
Hard to touch, too much too pricey
Heathen, I’m in your psyche
You know don’t no one else like me, woah
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupid boy think that I need him
I know you think about me in the shower
PornHub in your browser
Fantasize about the pussy power
Think about me with your hand on your trousers
I’m sweet then I’m sour, I’m big boss Bowser
I know you salivating over me, sir
Nipples through the tee-shirt
Tell your mommy that you bringing home a keeper
Knees are getting weaker when he hear me through the speaker
Big wood, cut him off, cedar
Stagione piacevole, sono piccante
Difficile da toccare, sono veramente troppo costosa
Barbaro, sono nella tua psiche
Sai che nessun altro è come me, woah
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
So che mi pensi sotto la doccia
PornHub nel tuo browser
Fantastichi sul potere della fi*a
Mi pensi mettendoti la mano sui pantaloni
Sono dolce, poi sono acida, sono il grande capo Bowser [Nota: Bowser è un ovvio riferimento al personaggio della serie Mario di Nintendo.]
So che ti faccio venire l’acquolina in bocca, signore
I capezzoli che si intravedono la maglietta
Di’ a tua mamma che porti a casa un custode
Le ginocchia sono sempre più deboli quando mi sente attraverso lo speaker
Grande pene, fallo smettere, cedro
[Chorus 2: Ashnikko]
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
I go red hot like a demon
I go ghost for no damn reason
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph (Stupid, stupid)
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph (Stupid, stupid)
I go red hot like a demon
I go ghost for no damn reason
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Mi infuoco come un demone
Sparisco senza motivo
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph (Stupido, stupido)
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph (Stupido, stupido)
Mi infuoco come un demone
Sparisco senza motivo
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
[Verse 2: Yung Baby Tate]
Stupid-stupid, you dumb, you goofy-goofy
This pussy juicy-juicy, oh yummy, wanna do me?
Ha nah, boy you could never, ’cause you not clever enough
And I got several other dummies that wanna get on me
I don’t want you and I don’t want your homie
‘Cause both of you are suckers, y’all some dumb-dumbs
Sucker, I could play you straight up your brain and pick up crumb crumbs
I don’t really need a man but sometimes I want one, though
So I keep Peter Pans on me I got young hundos, young money
Stupido-stupido, tu stupido, tu sciocco
Questa fi*a succosa-succosa, oh buonissima, vuoi farmi?
Ah no, ragazzo non potresti mai, perché non sei abbastanza furbo
E ho diversi altri stupidi che vogliono prendermi
Non voglio né te, né il tuo amico
Perché siete entrambi dei co*lioni, siete degli stupidi
Stupido, potrei farti andare fuori di testa e raccogliere le briciole
Non ho davvero bisogno di un uomo, ma a volte ne voglio uno, però
Quindi tengo addosso a me Peter Pans, ho giovani benestanti, giovani ricconi
[Chorus 3: Ashnikko]
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
I go red hot like a demon
I go ghost for no damn reason
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph
I go red hot like a demon
I go ghost for no damn reason
Stupid boy think that I need him
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Mi infuoco come un demone
Sparisco senza motivo
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph
Mi infuoco come un demone
Sparisco senza motivo
Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui
[Bridge: Ashnikko]
Nothing about you is attractive to me now
Blocking you, avoiding you actively right now (Blocked)
I don’t need the dick, I need magic, I need money
Papi wanna like some sticky just like money
Non c’è niente di te che mi attrae
Bloccarti, evitandoti attivamente subito (bloccato)
Non ho bisogno del ca**o, ho bisogno della magia, ho bisogno di soldi
Papi vuole un po’ appiccicoso proprio come i soldi
[Outro: Yung Baby Tate]
Stupid, stupid
Stupid, stupid
What, what, what
Stupido, stupido
Stupido, stupido
Cosa cosa cosa
