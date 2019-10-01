Ashnikko – Stupid feat. Yung Baby Tate: audio, testo e traduzione









Stupid è un singolo della rapper cantante e cantautrice londinese Ashton Casey, in arte Ashnikko, con la collaborazione di Yung Baby Tate, artista e produttore con sede ad Atlanta: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questo brano racchiuso nel secondo EP “Hi, It’s Me” della cantante classe 1996, nota per le sue canzoni ribelli e coraggiose caratterizzate da tematiche inerenti la sessualità e l’empowerment femminile.

E questo pezzo scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Yung Baby Tate e Oscar Scheller, con produzione di Oscar Scheller, rispecchia in pieno il suo stile. Qui Ashley riserva infatti parole poco carine a qualche maschietto che evidentemente vorrebbe portarsela a letto, ma purtroppo per lui, non c’è nulla da fare.

Ashnikko – Stupid Testo e Traduzione

[Intro: Ashnikko & Yung Baby Tate]

I’m shy

What, what, what, what, what, what, what, what

Hahahaha, ah, oh my God

Sono timida

Cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa, cosa

Hahahaha, ah, oh mio Dio

[Chorus: Ashnikko]

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

I go cold like change of seasons

I go red hot like a demon

I go ghost for no damn reason

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Divento fredda come il cambio di stagione

Mi infuoco come un demone

Sparisco senza motivo

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

[Verse 1: Ashnikko]

Pleasin’ season, I’m spicy

Hard to touch, too much too pricey

Heathen, I’m in your psyche

You know don’t no one else like me, woah

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupid boy think that I need him

I know you think about me in the shower

PornHub in your browser

Fantasize about the pussy power

Think about me with your hand on your trousers

I’m sweet then I’m sour, I’m big boss Bowser

I know you salivating over me, sir

Nipples through the tee-shirt

Tell your mommy that you bringing home a keeper

Knees are getting weaker when he hear me through the speaker

Big wood, cut him off, cedar

Stagione piacevole, sono piccante

Difficile da toccare, sono veramente troppo costosa

Barbaro, sono nella tua psiche

Sai che nessun altro è come me, woah

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

So che mi pensi sotto la doccia

PornHub nel tuo browser

Fantastichi sul potere della fi*a

Mi pensi mettendoti la mano sui pantaloni

Sono dolce, poi sono acida, sono il grande capo Bowser [Nota: Bowser è un ovvio riferimento al personaggio della serie Mario di Nintendo.]

So che ti faccio venire l’acquolina in bocca, signore

I capezzoli che si intravedono la maglietta

Di’ a tua mamma che porti a casa un custode

Le ginocchia sono sempre più deboli quando mi sente attraverso lo speaker

Grande pene, fallo smettere, cedro

[Chorus 2: Ashnikko]

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

I go red hot like a demon

I go ghost for no damn reason

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph (Stupid, stupid)

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph (Stupid, stupid)

I go red hot like a demon

I go ghost for no damn reason

Stupid boy think that I need him





Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Mi infuoco come un demone

Sparisco senza motivo

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph (Stupido, stupido)

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph (Stupido, stupido)

Mi infuoco come un demone

Sparisco senza motivo

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

[Verse 2: Yung Baby Tate]

Stupid-stupid, you dumb, you goofy-goofy

This pussy juicy-juicy, oh yummy, wanna do me?

Ha nah, boy you could never, ’cause you not clever enough

And I got several other dummies that wanna get on me

I don’t want you and I don’t want your homie

‘Cause both of you are suckers, y’all some dumb-dumbs

Sucker, I could play you straight up your brain and pick up crumb crumbs

I don’t really need a man but sometimes I want one, though

So I keep Peter Pans on me I got young hundos, young money

Stupido-stupido, tu stupido, tu sciocco

Questa fi*a succosa-succosa, oh buonissima, vuoi farmi?

Ah no, ragazzo non potresti mai, perché non sei abbastanza furbo

E ho diversi altri stupidi che vogliono prendermi

Non voglio né te, né il tuo amico

Perché siete entrambi dei co*lioni, siete degli stupidi

Stupido, potrei farti andare fuori di testa e raccogliere le briciole

Non ho davvero bisogno di un uomo, ma a volte ne voglio uno, però

Quindi tengo addosso a me Peter Pans, ho giovani benestanti, giovani ricconi

[Chorus 3: Ashnikko]

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

I go red hot like a demon

I go ghost for no damn reason

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

Stupid boy think that I need him, hmph

I go red hot like a demon

I go ghost for no damn reason

Stupid boy think that I need him

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Mi infuoco come un demone

Sparisco senza motivo

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui, hmph

Mi infuoco come un demone

Sparisco senza motivo

Stupido ragazzo, pensa che io abbia bisogno di lui

[Bridge: Ashnikko]

Nothing about you is attractive to me now

Blocking you, avoiding you actively right now (Blocked)

I don’t need the dick, I need magic, I need money

Papi wanna like some sticky just like money





Non c’è niente di te che mi attrae

Bloccarti, evitandoti attivamente subito (bloccato)

Non ho bisogno del ca**o, ho bisogno della magia, ho bisogno di soldi

Papi vuole un po’ appiccicoso proprio come i soldi

[Outro: Yung Baby Tate]

Stupid, stupid

Stupid, stupid

What, what, what

Stupido, stupido

Stupido, stupido

Cosa cosa cosa





