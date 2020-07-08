James Blake – Are You Even Real?: ascolta la nuova canzone









Are You Even Real? è un singolo del cantante e produttore britannico James Blake, rilasciato l’8 luglio 2020: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la canzone.

Scritto con la collaborazione di Peter Lee Johnson, Ali Tamposi & Brittany “Starrah” Hazzard e prodotto insieme a Josh Stadlen, l’interessante brano dell’artista londinese fa seguito a You’re Too Precious, pubblicato il precedente 24 aprile.

Le due canzoni dovrebbero essere incluse nel futuro quinto album in studio del cantautore, successore di Assume Form, rilasciato un anno e mezzo fa.

Testo Are You Even Real – James Blake

[1a Strofa]

There’s no five years

There’s no ten years

Only this

Queen of, queen of, queen of queens

There’s no knife

‘Cause there’s no tension

Only this

Lucid dream of dream of dreams

[Pre-Rit.]

All I can do is trust in her

Late nights I can see the lust in her

Acid rain is a first for her

Skies open up, share a cup with her

[Rit.]

Cracking seals, guilty, no appeal

Trip down the hill, strawberry fields

Are you even real?

She said “Tell me how you feel”

Are you even real?

Are you even real?

[2a Strofa]

Well maybe I should study my reflection

Best to know

How I seem, I seem, I seem

I spend the day

Dreaming of connection

Just to feel

How you feel, you feel, you feel

[Pre-Rit.]

All I can do is trust in her

Late nights I can see the lust in her

Acid rain is a first for her

Skies open up, share a cup with her

[Rit.]

Cracking seals, guilty, no appeal

Trip down the hill, strawberry fields

Are you even real?

She said “Tell me how you feel”

Are you even real?

Are you even real?

[Refrain]

Dream of connection

Tell me how you feel

Tell me how you feel

Are you even real?

Are you even real?





[Ponte]

Then she ran

Then she ran

Then she ran her hands through my imagination

Then she ran

Then she ran

Then she ran her hands through my imagination

(Are you, are you even real?)

[Refrain]

Dream of connection

Tell me how you feel

Tell me how you feel

Are you even real?

Are you even real?





La traduzione di Are You Even Real?

[1a Strofa]

Non ci sono cinque anni

Non ci sono dieci anni

Solo questo

Regina delle, regina delle, regina delle regine

Non c’è un coltello

Perché non c’è alcuna tensione

Solo questo

Sogno lucido del sogno dei sogni

[Pre-Rit.]

Non posso fare altro che fidarmi di lei

A notte fonda riesco a vedere la lussuria in lei

La pioggia acida è la prima volta per lei

Il cielo si apre, bevo una tazza con lei

[Rit.]

Sigilli che si rompono, colpevole, senza appello

Viaggio lungo la collina, campi di fragole

Almeno sei reale?

Lei ha detto “Dimmi come ti senti”

Almeno sei reale?

Almeno sei reale?

[2a Strofa]

Beh, forse dovrei studiare il mio riflesso

Meglio saperlo

Come sembro, sembro, sembro

Passo la giornata

Sognando la connessione

Solo per provare

Come ti senti, senti, senti





[Pre-Rit.]

Non posso fare altro che fidarmi di lei

A notte fonda riesco a vedere la lussuria in lei

La pioggia acida è la prima volta per lei

Il cielo si apre, bevo una tazza con lei

[Rit.]

Sigilli che si rompono, colpevole, senza appello

Viaggio lungo la collina, campi di fragole

Almeno sei reale?

Lei ha detto “Dimmi come ti senti”

Almeno sei reale?

Almeno sei reale?

[Refrain]

Sogno di connessione

Dimmi come ti senti

Dimmi come ti senti

Almeno sei reale?

Almeno sei reale?

[Ponte]

Poi ha fatto scorrere

Poi ha fatto scorrere

Poi ha fatto scorrere le sue mani nella mia immaginazione

Poi ha fatto scorrere

Poi ha fatto scorrere

Poi ha fatto scorrere le sue mani nella mia immaginazione

(Almeno sei reale?)

[Refrain]

Sogno di connessione

Dimmi come ti senti

Dimmi come ti senti

Almeno sei reale?

Almeno sei reale?

