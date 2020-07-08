James Blake – Are You Even Real?: ascolta la nuova canzone

Are You Even Real? è un singolo del cantante e produttore britannico James Blake, rilasciato l’8 luglio 2020: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la canzone.
Scritto con la collaborazione di Peter Lee Johnson, Ali Tamposi & Brittany “Starrah” Hazzard e prodotto insieme a Josh Stadlen, l’interessante brano dell’artista londinese fa seguito a You’re Too Precious, pubblicato il precedente 24 aprile.
Le due canzoni dovrebbero essere incluse nel futuro quinto album in studio del cantautore, successore di Assume Form, rilasciato un anno e mezzo fa.
Testo Are You Even Real – James Blake
Download su: iTunes
[1a Strofa]
There’s no five years
There’s no ten years
Only this
Queen of, queen of, queen of queens
There’s no knife
‘Cause there’s no tension
Only this
Lucid dream of dream of dreams
[Pre-Rit.]
All I can do is trust in her
Late nights I can see the lust in her
Acid rain is a first for her
Skies open up, share a cup with her
[Rit.]
Cracking seals, guilty, no appeal
Trip down the hill, strawberry fields
Are you even real?
She said “Tell me how you feel”
Are you even real?
Are you even real?
[2a Strofa]
Well maybe I should study my reflection
Best to know
How I seem, I seem, I seem
I spend the day
Dreaming of connection
Just to feel
How you feel, you feel, you feel
[Pre-Rit.]
All I can do is trust in her
Late nights I can see the lust in her
Acid rain is a first for her
Skies open up, share a cup with her
[Rit.]
Cracking seals, guilty, no appeal
Trip down the hill, strawberry fields
Are you even real?
She said “Tell me how you feel”
Are you even real?
Are you even real?
[Refrain]
Dream of connection
Tell me how you feel
Tell me how you feel
Are you even real?
Are you even real?
[Ponte]
Then she ran
Then she ran
Then she ran her hands through my imagination
Then she ran
Then she ran
Then she ran her hands through my imagination
(Are you, are you even real?)
[Refrain]
Dream of connection
Tell me how you feel
Tell me how you feel
Are you even real?
Are you even real?
La traduzione di Are You Even Real?
[1a Strofa]
Non ci sono cinque anni
Non ci sono dieci anni
Solo questo
Regina delle, regina delle, regina delle regine
Non c’è un coltello
Perché non c’è alcuna tensione
Solo questo
Sogno lucido del sogno dei sogni
[Pre-Rit.]
Non posso fare altro che fidarmi di lei
A notte fonda riesco a vedere la lussuria in lei
La pioggia acida è la prima volta per lei
Il cielo si apre, bevo una tazza con lei
[Rit.]
Sigilli che si rompono, colpevole, senza appello
Viaggio lungo la collina, campi di fragole
Almeno sei reale?
Lei ha detto “Dimmi come ti senti”
Almeno sei reale?
Almeno sei reale?
[2a Strofa]
Beh, forse dovrei studiare il mio riflesso
Meglio saperlo
Come sembro, sembro, sembro
Passo la giornata
Sognando la connessione
Solo per provare
Come ti senti, senti, senti
[Pre-Rit.]
Non posso fare altro che fidarmi di lei
A notte fonda riesco a vedere la lussuria in lei
La pioggia acida è la prima volta per lei
Il cielo si apre, bevo una tazza con lei
[Rit.]
Sigilli che si rompono, colpevole, senza appello
Viaggio lungo la collina, campi di fragole
Almeno sei reale?
Lei ha detto “Dimmi come ti senti”
Almeno sei reale?
Almeno sei reale?
[Refrain]
Sogno di connessione
Dimmi come ti senti
Dimmi come ti senti
Almeno sei reale?
Almeno sei reale?
[Ponte]
Poi ha fatto scorrere
Poi ha fatto scorrere
Poi ha fatto scorrere le sue mani nella mia immaginazione
Poi ha fatto scorrere
Poi ha fatto scorrere
Poi ha fatto scorrere le sue mani nella mia immaginazione
(Almeno sei reale?)
[Refrain]
Sogno di connessione
Dimmi come ti senti
Dimmi come ti senti
Almeno sei reale?
Almeno sei reale?
Lascia un commento