Barry Moore – Hey Now: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Barry Moore è un emergente cantautore e musicista e Hey Now è il suo interessante singolo d’esordio, disponibile dal 6 febbraio 2019.

Barry ha iniziato a suonare la chitarra e a scrivere canzoni sin da ragazzino. Originario dell’Irlanda, è stato costantemente coinvolto nelle scene musicali in ogni parte del mondo. L’intensa attività per le strade ed i locali di Parigi, Salamanca, Dublino e Londra, lo ha trasformato in un artista versatile, attualmente sotto contratto con la Spookland Records, stessa label di Jain, della quale ha aperto i concerti.

Attualmente sta lavorando in studio di registrazione con Maxim Nucci (alias Yodelice) per l’EP d’esordio di prossima uscita via Spookland Records/Sony Music e il brano in oggetto è solo il primo assaggio. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo Hey Now – Barry Moore

Download su: iTunes

Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in

Switch-blade coming for your flesh and your bones

Insight in between

Complain, contract, never not alone

No time left for me

Line and space all the words, read ’em over

But your page is drowned in ink

Inside-out, keep it brief, keep it sober

Can you keep it out of sight from me?

When you’re cutting it close

But nothing has changed

Fighting with most

And placing the blame (Woo!)

Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in

Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in

Instant karma, shiftin’ shapes in the shadows

Staying inside the lines

Lost all trace of the life that you borrowed

Lost all sense of time

Cheap tricks, just kicks, just to keep it steady

Severed at the roots

Silence rules when your heart’s feeling heavy

Silence tells the truth

When you’re cutting it close

But nothing has changed

Fighting with most

And placing the blame (Woo!)

Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in





Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in

Hey, now

Whatcha gonna do about me?

I never was a fan of your ways, but

I’m still here playing your games

So tag me in





Barry Moore – Hey Now traduzione

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami

Il coltello a scatto sta venendo per la tua carne e le tue ossa

Tra le due cose

Lamentarsi, contrattare, mai da solo

Non mi resta più tempo

Allinea e spazia tutte le parole, leggile

Ma la tua pagina è annegata nell’inchiostro

Sottosopra, sii breve, sii sobrio

Puoi tenermelo lontano dagli occhi?

Quando il tempo è quasi esaurito

Ma non è cambiato niente

Litighi con tutti

E dai la colpa (Woo!)

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami





Karma istantaneo, spostando forme nell’ombra

Rimani entro i contorni.

Perdi ogni traccia della vita che hai preso in prestito

Perdi completamente il senso del tempo

Trucchetti, solo calci, solo per tenerlo fermo

Tagliato alla radice

Il silenzio regna quando senti la morte nel cuore

Il silenzio dice la verità

Quando il tempo è quasi esaurito

Ma non è cambiato niente

Litighi con tutti

E dai la colpa (Woo!)

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami

Ehi, adesso

Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?

Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma

Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti

Quindi taggami

