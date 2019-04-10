Barry Moore – Hey Now: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Barry Moore è un emergente cantautore e musicista e Hey Now è il suo interessante singolo d’esordio, disponibile dal 6 febbraio 2019.
Barry ha iniziato a suonare la chitarra e a scrivere canzoni sin da ragazzino. Originario dell’Irlanda, è stato costantemente coinvolto nelle scene musicali in ogni parte del mondo. L’intensa attività per le strade ed i locali di Parigi, Salamanca, Dublino e Londra, lo ha trasformato in un artista versatile, attualmente sotto contratto con la Spookland Records, stessa label di Jain, della quale ha aperto i concerti.
Attualmente sta lavorando in studio di registrazione con Maxim Nucci (alias Yodelice) per l’EP d’esordio di prossima uscita via Spookland Records/Sony Music e il brano in oggetto è solo il primo assaggio. Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo Hey Now – Barry Moore
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Switch-blade coming for your flesh and your bones
Insight in between
Complain, contract, never not alone
No time left for me
Line and space all the words, read ’em over
But your page is drowned in ink
Inside-out, keep it brief, keep it sober
Can you keep it out of sight from me?
When you’re cutting it close
But nothing has changed
Fighting with most
And placing the blame (Woo!)
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Instant karma, shiftin’ shapes in the shadows
Staying inside the lines
Lost all trace of the life that you borrowed
Lost all sense of time
Cheap tricks, just kicks, just to keep it steady
Severed at the roots
Silence rules when your heart’s feeling heavy
Silence tells the truth
When you’re cutting it close
But nothing has changed
Fighting with most
And placing the blame (Woo!)
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Hey, now
Whatcha gonna do about me?
I never was a fan of your ways, but
I’m still here playing your games
So tag me in
Barry Moore – Hey Now traduzione
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
Il coltello a scatto sta venendo per la tua carne e le tue ossa
Tra le due cose
Lamentarsi, contrattare, mai da solo
Non mi resta più tempo
Allinea e spazia tutte le parole, leggile
Ma la tua pagina è annegata nell’inchiostro
Sottosopra, sii breve, sii sobrio
Puoi tenermelo lontano dagli occhi?
Quando il tempo è quasi esaurito
Ma non è cambiato niente
Litighi con tutti
E dai la colpa (Woo!)
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
Karma istantaneo, spostando forme nell’ombra
Rimani entro i contorni.
Perdi ogni traccia della vita che hai preso in prestito
Perdi completamente il senso del tempo
Trucchetti, solo calci, solo per tenerlo fermo
Tagliato alla radice
Il silenzio regna quando senti la morte nel cuore
Il silenzio dice la verità
Quando il tempo è quasi esaurito
Ma non è cambiato niente
Litighi con tutti
E dai la colpa (Woo!)
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
Ehi, adesso
Cos’hai intenzione di fare con me?
Non sono mai stato un fan dei tuoi modi, ma
Sono ancora qui ad assecondarti
Quindi taggami
