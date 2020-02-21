Alanis Morissette – Smiling: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo









Rilasciato il 21 febbraio 2020, Smiling è il secondo singolo della cantautrice Alanis Morissette estratto da Such Pretty Forks in the Road, nono album in studio che vedrà la luce il 1° maggio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.

A oltre due mesi e mezzo dal primo singolo “Reasons I Drink“, l’artista canadese naturalizzata statunitense torna a promuovere il disco con questo inedito, scritto con Michael Farrell e prodotto da Alex Hope, come del resto il precedente brano.

Anche qui la cantante mostra chiaramente di essere molto giù di morale e come da titolo, continua a sorridere e ad andare avanti, nonostante i fallimenti e i segnali di resa.

Alanis Morissette – Smiling testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

This is a life of extremes

Both sides are slippery and enticing

These are my places off the rails

And this, my loose recollection of a falling

I barely remember who I failed

I was just trying to keep it together

[Pre-Chorus]

This is my first wave of my white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if that’s what you call it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can’t stand still

[Verse 2]

Me, the notorious bottom dweller

Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer

Lured to the ends of overwhelm

[Pre-Chorus]

This is my first wave of the white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if that’s what I call it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can’t stand still

[Bridge]

Such pretty forks in the road

On this continuum I’ve been bouncing

Life flashing promise before my eyes





[Pre-Chorus]

This is my first wave of the white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if I can bare it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can’t stand still





Questa è una vita di estremi

Entrambi i lati sono scivolosi e allettanti

Questi sono i miei posti fuori dai binari

E questo, il mio libero ricordo di una caduta

Ricordo a malapena di aver fallito

Cercavo solo di mantenere il controllo

Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca

Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo

Questa mia resa, se è così che si chiama

Nell’anatomia del mio schianto

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo ad andare avanti

Non riesco a stare ferma

Io, la famosa abitante del fondo

Io, la coraggiosa esploratrice senza tetto

Attirata fino ai confini dell’imbarazzo





Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca

Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo

Questa mia resa, se è così che si chiama

Nell’anatomia del mio schianto

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo ad andare avanti

Non riesco a stare ferma

Questi bivi così belli lungo la strada [Nota: “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” è anche il nono album in studio della cantante]

Vengo sballottata con questa continuità

Rivedo le promesse di tutta la vita

Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca

Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo

Questa mia resa, se posso metterla a nudo

Nell’anatomia del mio schianto

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo ad andare avanti

Non riesco a stare ferma

