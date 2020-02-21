Alanis Morissette – Smiling: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo

Rilasciato il 21 febbraio 2020, Smiling è il secondo singolo della cantautrice Alanis Morissette estratto da Such Pretty Forks in the Road, nono album in studio che vedrà la luce il 1° maggio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.
A oltre due mesi e mezzo dal primo singolo “Reasons I Drink“, l’artista canadese naturalizzata statunitense torna a promuovere il disco con questo inedito, scritto con Michael Farrell e prodotto da Alex Hope, come del resto il precedente brano.
Anche qui la cantante mostra chiaramente di essere molto giù di morale e come da titolo, continua a sorridere e ad andare avanti, nonostante i fallimenti e i segnali di resa.
Alanis Morissette – Smiling testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
This is a life of extremes
Both sides are slippery and enticing
These are my places off the rails
And this, my loose recollection of a falling
I barely remember who I failed
I was just trying to keep it together
[Pre-Chorus]
This is my first wave of my white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if that’s what you call it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can’t stand still
[Verse 2]
Me, the notorious bottom dweller
Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer
Lured to the ends of overwhelm
[Pre-Chorus]
This is my first wave of the white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if that’s what I call it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can’t stand still
[Bridge]
Such pretty forks in the road
On this continuum I’ve been bouncing
Life flashing promise before my eyes
[Pre-Chorus]
This is my first wave of the white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if I can bare it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can’t stand still
Questa è una vita di estremi
Entrambi i lati sono scivolosi e allettanti
Questi sono i miei posti fuori dai binari
E questo, il mio libero ricordo di una caduta
Ricordo a malapena di aver fallito
Cercavo solo di mantenere il controllo
Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca
Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo
Questa mia resa, se è così che si chiama
Nell’anatomia del mio schianto
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo ad andare avanti
Non riesco a stare ferma
Io, la famosa abitante del fondo
Io, la coraggiosa esploratrice senza tetto
Attirata fino ai confini dell’imbarazzo
Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca
Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo
Questa mia resa, se è così che si chiama
Nell’anatomia del mio schianto
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo ad andare avanti
Non riesco a stare ferma
Questi bivi così belli lungo la strada [Nota: “Such Pretty Forks in the Road” è anche il nono album in studio della cantante]
Vengo sballottata con questa continuità
Rivedo le promesse di tutta la vita
Questa è la mia prima bandiera bianca
Questo è il rumore che faccio toccando il fondo
Questa mia resa, se posso metterla a nudo
Nell’anatomia del mio schianto
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo ad andare avanti
Non riesco a stare ferma
