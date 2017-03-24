Zayn Malik & PartyNextDoor nel nuovo singolo Still Got Time: video e traduzione del testo

Si intitola Still Got Time il nuovo bel singolo di Zayn Malik, pubblicato nei digital store il 24 marzo 2017.
Si tratta di un pezzo a mio parere decisamente riuscito, inciso con la collaborazione del rapper canadese Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, in arte PartyNextDoor.
L’inedito, dal sapore leggermente reggae e tropical, è stato scritto dagli interpreti, con la collaborazione di Shane Lee Lindstrom e Frank Dukes.
A un anno esatto di distanza dal fortunato esordio discografico lontano dai One Direction, il cantautore britannico volta pagina con quest’orecchiabile e decisamente immediata canzone, fresca e originale. Sarà uno dei prossimi tormentoni? Sarà inclusa nel secondo studio album? Probabile.
Still Got Time è stata direttamente lanciata tramite il lyric video, a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Still Got Time – Zayn – Traduzione (Digital Download)
[Ritornello: ZAYN]
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo (o “che hai ancora tempo”)
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Hai ancora tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
[Verso 1: ZAYN]
Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, se lasci che sia qualcosa
Non farmi scappare dalla paura
Mandando qualcosa verso il nulla, piccola
Sei già abituata ai giochi, piccola
Svolgi il tuo ruolo ed io farò la stessa cosa
[Pre-Ritornello: ZAYN]
Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea
Vieni e dammela, passo passo
Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno
Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo
Non buttarlo via
Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah
E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah
Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano
E so che vuoi vedere delle facce
[Ritornello: ZAYN]
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Hai ancora tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
[Verso 2: PartyNextDoor]
So che sto compiendo il mio incantesimo
E so che mi stai studiando
Sono il potenziale fidanzato
Hai detto tu stessa che sei pazza di me
E mentirei se dicessi che la cosa non è reciproca (reciproca, piccola)
Un sentimento che sentiamo entrambi (sentiamo entrambi)
Qualcosa di così reale (così reale)
Ma ho dovuto fartelo capire lentamente
Beh, potrebbe essere veritiero
Ma devi solo smettere di cercarlo
[Pre-Ritornello: PartyNextDoor]
Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea
Vieni e dammela, passo passo
Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno
Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo
Non buttarlo via
Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah
E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah
Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano
E so che vuoi vedere alcuni posti
[Ritornello: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Hai ancora tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
[Bridge: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]
Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì
Potrebbe diventare
Potrebbe diventare qualcosa
Se lasci che sia qualcosa
Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì
Potrebbe diventare
Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì
Se lasci che sia qualcosa
Voglio vederti adesso
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]
Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea
Vieni e dammela, passo passo
Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno
Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo
Non buttarlo via
Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah
E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah
Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano
E so che vuoi vedere alcuni posti
[Ritornello: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora
Smettila di cercare l’amore
Hai ancora tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo
Ragazza, sai che sei ancora
Zayn – Still Got Time testo
[Chorus: ZAYN]
Just stop lookin’ for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin’ for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
[Verse 1: ZAYN]
This could be something if you let it be something
Don’t scare me away
Turning somethings into nothing, babe
You’re already used to the games, babe
You play your role and I play the same
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you’ve been bored all day
Cuz you’re young and you still got time
Don’t waste your time
We been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon’ take you places
And I know you wanna see some faces
[Chorus: ZAYN]
Just stop lookin’ for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin’ for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
I know I’m working my magic
And I know you diggin’ my fabric
I’m boyfriend material
You said it yourself you digging me
And I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t equally (equally, babe)
A feeling that we both feel (both feel)
Something that is so real (so real)
But I got to let you know slowly
Well, it may be truthfully
But you just gotta stop looking for it
[Pre-Chorus: PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Come give it to me, yea, ah, yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you’ve been bored all day
Cuz you’re young and you still got time
Don’t waste your time
We been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon’ take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
[Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Just stop lookin’ for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin’ for love
You still got time
Girl, you know, you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
[Bridge: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
This could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something
If you let it be something
It could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something, yeah
If you let it be something
Right now I wanna see ya
[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you’ve been bored all day
Cuz you’re young and you still got time
Don’t waste your time
We been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon’ take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
[Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]
Just stop lookin’ for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop looking for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got