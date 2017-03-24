Zayn Malik & PartyNextDoor nel nuovo singolo Still Got Time: video e traduzione del testo







Si intitola Still Got Time il nuovo bel singolo di Zayn Malik, pubblicato nei digital store il 24 marzo 2017.

Si tratta di un pezzo a mio parere decisamente riuscito, inciso con la collaborazione del rapper canadese Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, in arte PartyNextDoor.





L’inedito, dal sapore leggermente reggae e tropical, è stato scritto dagli interpreti, con la collaborazione di Shane Lee Lindstrom e Frank Dukes.

A un anno esatto di distanza dal fortunato esordio discografico lontano dai One Direction, il cantautore britannico volta pagina con quest’orecchiabile e decisamente immediata canzone, fresca e originale. Sarà uno dei prossimi tormentoni? Sarà inclusa nel secondo studio album? Probabile.

Still Got Time è stata direttamente lanciata tramite il lyric video, a cui potete accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Still Got Time – Zayn – Traduzione (Digital Download)

[Ritornello: ZAYN]

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo (o “che hai ancora tempo”)

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Hai ancora tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

[Verso 1: ZAYN]

Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, se lasci che sia qualcosa

Non farmi scappare dalla paura

Mandando qualcosa verso il nulla, piccola

Sei già abituata ai giochi, piccola

Svolgi il tuo ruolo ed io farò la stessa cosa

[Pre-Ritornello: ZAYN]

Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea

Vieni e dammela, passo passo

Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno

Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo

Non buttarlo via

Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah

E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah

Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano

E so che vuoi vedere delle facce

[Ritornello: ZAYN]

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Hai ancora tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

[Verso 2: PartyNextDoor]

So che sto compiendo il mio incantesimo

E so che mi stai studiando

Sono il potenziale fidanzato

Hai detto tu stessa che sei pazza di me

E mentirei se dicessi che la cosa non è reciproca (reciproca, piccola)

Un sentimento che sentiamo entrambi (sentiamo entrambi)

Qualcosa di così reale (così reale)

Ma ho dovuto fartelo capire lentamente

Beh, potrebbe essere veritiero

Ma devi solo smettere di cercarlo

[Pre-Ritornello: PartyNextDoor]

Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea

Vieni e dammela, passo passo

Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno

Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo

Non buttarlo via

Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah

E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah

Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano

E so che vuoi vedere alcuni posti

[Ritornello: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Hai ancora tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

[Bridge: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]

Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì

Potrebbe diventare

Potrebbe diventare qualcosa

Se lasci che sia qualcosa

Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì

Potrebbe diventare

Potrebbe diventare qualcosa, sì

Se lasci che sia qualcosa

Voglio vederti adesso

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]

Vieni e dalla a me, yea ah yea

Vieni e dammela, passo passo

Potrei dire che ti sei annoiata tutto il giorno

Perché sei giovane e hai ancora tempo

Non buttarlo via

Stiamo perdendo tempo, aw yeah

E a prescindere da quel che dici, aw yeah

Quel sorriso ti porterà lontano

E so che vuoi vedere alcuni posti

[Ritornello: ZAYN & PartyNextDoor]

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora

Smettila di cercare l’amore

Hai ancora tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora in tempo

Ragazza, sai che sei ancora

Zayn – Still Got Time testo

[Chorus: ZAYN]

Just stop lookin’ for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin’ for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

This could be something if you let it be something

Don’t scare me away

Turning somethings into nothing, babe

You’re already used to the games, babe

You play your role and I play the same

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN]

Come give it to me, yea ah yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you’ve been bored all day

Cuz you’re young and you still got time

Don’t waste your time

We been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon’ take you places

And I know you wanna see some faces

[Chorus: ZAYN]

Just stop lookin’ for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin’ for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

[Verse 2: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

I know I’m working my magic

And I know you diggin’ my fabric

I’m boyfriend material

You said it yourself you digging me

And I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t equally (equally, babe)

A feeling that we both feel (both feel)

Something that is so real (so real)

But I got to let you know slowly

Well, it may be truthfully

But you just gotta stop looking for it

[Pre-Chorus: PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Come give it to me, yea, ah, yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you’ve been bored all day

Cuz you’re young and you still got time

Don’t waste your time

We been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon’ take you places

And I know you wanna see some places

[Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Just stop lookin’ for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin’ for love

You still got time

Girl, you know, you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

[Bridge: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

This could be something, yeah

This could be

This could be something

If you let it be something

It could be something, yeah

This could be

This could be something, yeah

If you let it be something

Right now I wanna see ya

[Pre-Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Come give it to me, yea ah yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you’ve been bored all day

Cuz you’re young and you still got time

Don’t waste your time

We been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon’ take you places

And I know you wanna see some places

[Chorus: ZAYN & PARTYNEXTDOOR]

Just stop lookin’ for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop looking for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

















