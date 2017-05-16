The Vamps & Martin Jensen nel nuovo singolo Middle Of The Night: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione







In data 5 maggio 2017 i The Vamps hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Middle Of The Night, un bel brano inciso con la collaborazione del DJ e producer danese Martin Jensen, che ha lavorato sulla produzione.

Questa canzone ed il precedente singolo The Night (inciso con Matoma), saranno incluse nel terzo album in studio Night & Day, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 14 luglio. Il progetto sarà disponibile in due versioni: la prima (in pre-order nel formato digitale) è composta da otto tracks mentre la seconda battezzata Night & Day (Night Edition) [in pre-order nel formato digitale] racchiuderà 10 brani e 15 videoclip Live From The O2 Arena.





La nuova canzone in oggetto è stata scritta da Anders Christensen, Edward Drewett, Martin Jensen, Stephen Philbin, Matthew Radosevich e Chris Wallace.

Dal punto di vista del testo, si parla del dolore che il protagonista prova a seguito della rottura con la ragazza che ama: nonostante faccia di tutto per togliersela dalla testa, finisce sempre col ricascarci, telefonandole nel cuore della notte, nella speranza di riuscire a convincerla a tornare insieme a lui.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate in basso.

Cliccando sull’immagine, accedete invece al video ufficiale (con lieto fine) disponibile dal 15 maggio.

The Vamps – Middle Of The Night traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1: Brad]

Continuo a tornare a quel momento

In cui tutto è crollato

Quindi provo a bere le mie emozioni

Finché non sento il mio cuore

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Brad]

E non capisco

Come mi sei potuta scivolare dalle mani

E farò tutto il possibile

Per cancellarti dalla mia memoria

[Ritornello: Brad]

Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte

E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi

Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo

Ho così tanto amore da darti

[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]

Nel cuore della notte

Nel bel mezzo della notte

Ho bisogno di te

Nel cuore della notte

[Verso 2: Brad]

Non ho alcuna valida spiegazione

Per quello che ti ho fatto passare

Gestire le mie aspettative

È quello che faccio mai

[Pre-Ritornello 2: Brad]

Sì e non capisco

Come mi sei potuta scivolare dalle mani

E sto provando a fare tutto il possibile

Per dimenticarti nuovamente

[Ritornello: Brad]

Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte

E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi

Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo

Ho così tanto amore da darti

[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]

Nel cuore della notte

Nel bel mezzo della notte

Ho bisogno di te

[Ritornello: Brad]

Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte

E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi

Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo

Ho così tanto amore da darti

[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]

Nel cuore della notte

Nel bel mezzo della notte

Ho bisogno di te

Nel cuore della notte

Nel bel mezzo della notte

Ho bisogno di te

Middle Of The Night – The Vamps – Testo

[Verse 1: Brad]

I keep coming back to that moment

Where it all fell apart

So I try and drink my emotions

Till I can’t feel my heart

[Pre-Chorus 1: Brad]

And I don’t understand

How you slipped through my hands

And I’ll do all I can

To get you out of my head

[Chorus: Brad]

So when I call you in the middle of the night

And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you

Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time

I got so much of my loving to give you

[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night

I need you

In the middle of the night

[Verse 2: Brad]

I’ve got no good explanation

For what I put you through

Managing my expectations

Is what I never do

[Pre-Chorus 2: Brad]

Yeah and I don’t understand

How you slipped through my hands

And I’m trying all I can

To forget you again

[Chorus: Brad]

So when I call you in the middle of the night

And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you

Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time

I got so much of my loving to give you

[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night

I need you

[Chorus: Brad]

So when I call you in the middle of the night

And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you

Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time

I got so much of my loving to give you

[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night

I need you

In the middle of the night

In the middle of the night

I need you

















