The Vamps & Martin Jensen nel nuovo singolo Middle Of The Night: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

In data 5 maggio 2017 i The Vamps hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo che si intitola Middle Of The Night, un bel brano inciso con la collaborazione del DJ e producer danese Martin Jensen, che ha lavorato sulla produzione.
Questa canzone ed il precedente singolo The Night (inciso con Matoma), saranno incluse nel terzo album in studio Night & Day, il cui rilascio è fissato al prossimo 14 luglio. Il progetto sarà disponibile in due versioni: la prima (in pre-order nel formato digitale) è composta da otto tracks mentre la seconda battezzata Night & Day (Night Edition) [in pre-order nel formato digitale] racchiuderà 10 brani e 15 videoclip Live From The O2 Arena.
La nuova canzone in oggetto è stata scritta da Anders Christensen, Edward Drewett, Martin Jensen, Stephen Philbin, Matthew Radosevich e Chris Wallace.
Dal punto di vista del testo, si parla del dolore che il protagonista prova a seguito della rottura con la ragazza che ama: nonostante faccia di tutto per togliersela dalla testa, finisce sempre col ricascarci, telefonandole nel cuore della notte, nella speranza di riuscire a convincerla a tornare insieme a lui.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate in basso.
Cliccando sull’immagine, accedete invece al video ufficiale (con lieto fine) disponibile dal 15 maggio.
The Vamps – Middle Of The Night traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1: Brad]
Continuo a tornare a quel momento
In cui tutto è crollato
Quindi provo a bere le mie emozioni
Finché non sento il mio cuore
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Brad]
E non capisco
Come mi sei potuta scivolare dalle mani
E farò tutto il possibile
Per cancellarti dalla mia memoria
[Ritornello: Brad]
Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte
E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi
Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo
Ho così tanto amore da darti
[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]
Nel cuore della notte
Nel bel mezzo della notte
Ho bisogno di te
Nel cuore della notte
[Verso 2: Brad]
Non ho alcuna valida spiegazione
Per quello che ti ho fatto passare
Gestire le mie aspettative
È quello che faccio mai
[Pre-Ritornello 2: Brad]
Sì e non capisco
Come mi sei potuta scivolare dalle mani
E sto provando a fare tutto il possibile
Per dimenticarti nuovamente
[Ritornello: Brad]
Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte
E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi
Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo
Ho così tanto amore da darti
[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]
Nel cuore della notte
Nel bel mezzo della notte
Ho bisogno di te
[Ritornello: Brad]
Quindi quando ti chiamo nel cuore della notte
E soffoco nelle parole perché mi manchi
Baby, non dirmi che non ho più tempo
Ho così tanto amore da darti
[Post-Ritornello: Brad & Martin Jensen]
Nel cuore della notte
Nel bel mezzo della notte
Ho bisogno di te
Nel cuore della notte
Nel bel mezzo della notte
Ho bisogno di te
Middle Of The Night – The Vamps – Testo
[Verse 1: Brad]
I keep coming back to that moment
Where it all fell apart
So I try and drink my emotions
Till I can’t feel my heart
[Pre-Chorus 1: Brad]
And I don’t understand
How you slipped through my hands
And I’ll do all I can
To get you out of my head
[Chorus: Brad]
So when I call you in the middle of the night
And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you
Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time
I got so much of my loving to give you
[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night
I need you
In the middle of the night
[Verse 2: Brad]
I’ve got no good explanation
For what I put you through
Managing my expectations
Is what I never do
[Pre-Chorus 2: Brad]
Yeah and I don’t understand
How you slipped through my hands
And I’m trying all I can
To forget you again
[Chorus: Brad]
So when I call you in the middle of the night
And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you
Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time
I got so much of my loving to give you
[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night
I need you
[Chorus: Brad]
So when I call you in the middle of the night
And I’m choking on the words cuz I miss you
Baby, don’t tell me I’m outta time
I got so much of my loving to give you
[Post-Chorus: Brad & Martin Jensen]
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night
I need you
In the middle of the night
In the middle of the night
I need you