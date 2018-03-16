The Script – Crazy World feat. Christy Dignam: guarda il live video da Dublino + testo e traduzione

I The Script hanno rilasciato in data odierna il nuovo singolo Crazy World, un bel brano che vede la collaborazione di Christy Dignam, frontman della rock band Aslan, molto popolare in Irlanda.

Link Sponsorizzati









La rock band ha reso disponibile il video live da Dublino, una performance risalente a circa un mese fa, se non ho capito male.

Il motivo del rilascio di questa nuova canzone? Non si sa ancora. Forse il gruppo capitanato da Danny O’Donoghue, ha in serbo un live album, magari dell’ultima fatica discografica Freedom Child? Il disco ha ottenuto grandi risultati in Irlanda ed è stato certificato Silver in UK.

In ogni caso, per gustarvi la performance cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi che compongono questo pezzo, che parla principalmente di un mondo pazzo, un mondo sbagliato.

[Ritornello: The Script & Christy Dignam] Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo (Come posso proteggerti quando tutta la gente se n’è andata) (Ora la tua festa è finita, tutto questo mondo è sbagliato) Va bene, si Va tutto bene Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo? Va bene, si

[Strofa 1: The Script] Sono caduto così tante volte, tante volte Non so perché, non so come Non importa, fa lo stesso Ho viaggiato in così tante tante città Non so perché, non so dove Non importa, fa lo stesso Oh forza! (voglio sentirvi)

Testo Crazy World

[Chorus: The Script]

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

It’s alright, yeah

It’s alright

[Verse 1: The Script]

I’ve fallen down so many times, many times

Don’t know why, don’t know where

Don’t care less it’s all the same

I have traveled through so many towns

Don’t know why, don’t know where

Don’t care less it’s all the same

Oh c’mon (let me hear ya)

[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

It’s alright, yeah

It’s alright

[Verse 2: The Script]

Can you hear the sound of nothing, nothing?

Nothing’s right, nothing’s wrong

Don’t care less it’s all the same

Love is blind, love is real

Don’t ya know that love is what you feel

It’s alright, yeah it’s alright

[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

It’s alright, yeah

It’s alright

[Bridge: The Script & Christy Dignam]

And when the talking’s over

All the crowd has gone

There’s nothing left I can do

Am I ever gonna get through to you?

It’s alright

[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

It’s alright, yeah

It’s alright

1, 1, 2, 3, 4

[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]

How can I protect you in this crazy world

(How can I protect you when all the crowd have gone)

(Now your party’s over, all this world is wrong)

It’s alright, yeah

It’s alright

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

It’s alright, yeah



