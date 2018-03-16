The Script – Crazy World feat. Christy Dignam: guarda il live video da Dublino + testo e traduzione

I The Script hanno rilasciato in data odierna il nuovo singolo Crazy World, un bel brano che vede la collaborazione di Christy Dignam, frontman della rock band Aslan, molto popolare in Irlanda.
La rock band ha reso disponibile il video live da Dublino, una performance risalente a circa un mese fa, se non ho capito male.
Il motivo del rilascio di questa nuova canzone? Non si sa ancora. Forse il gruppo capitanato da Danny O’Donoghue, ha in serbo un live album, magari dell’ultima fatica discografica Freedom Child? Il disco ha ottenuto grandi risultati in Irlanda ed è stato certificato Silver in UK.
In ogni caso, per gustarvi la performance cliccate sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi che compongono questo pezzo, che parla principalmente di un mondo pazzo, un mondo sbagliato.
Crazy World traduzione (Download – Audio)
[Ritornello: The Script]
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo?
Va bene, si
E’ tutto ok
[Strofa 1: The Script]
Sono caduto così tante volte, tante volte
Non so perché, non so come
Non importa, fa lo stesso
Ho viaggiato in così tante tante città
Non so perché, non so dove
Non importa, fa lo stesso
Oh forza! (voglio sentirvi)
[Ritornello: The Script & Christy Dignam]
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo?
Va bene, si
E’ tutto ok
[Strofa 2: The Script]
Riesci a sentire il suono del silenzio, del nulla?
Nulla è giusto, nulla è sbagliato
Non importa è la stessa cosa
L’amore è cieco, l’amore è reale
Non capisci che l’amore è ciò che senti
Va bene, sì, va bene
[Ritornello: The Script & Christy Dignam]
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo?
Va bene, si
Va tutto bene
[Ponte: The Script & Christy Dignam]
E quando le parole sono finite
Il pubblico se n’è andato
Non c’è più niente che possa fare
Tornerò mai a comunicare con voi?
Va tutto bene
[Ritornello: The Script & Christy Dignam]
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo?
Va bene, si
Va tutto bene
1, 1, 2, 3, 4
[Ritornello: The Script & Christy Dignam]
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo
(Come posso proteggerti quando tutta la gente se n’è andata)
(Ora la tua festa è finita, tutto questo mondo è sbagliato)
Va bene, si
Va tutto bene
Come posso proteggerti in questo pazzo mondo?
Va bene, si
Testo Crazy World
[Chorus: The Script]
How can I protect you in this crazy world?
It’s alright, yeah
It’s alright
[Verse 1: The Script]
I’ve fallen down so many times, many times
Don’t know why, don’t know where
Don’t care less it’s all the same
I have traveled through so many towns
Don’t know why, don’t know where
Don’t care less it’s all the same
Oh c’mon (let me hear ya)
[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]
How can I protect you in this crazy world?
It’s alright, yeah
It’s alright
[Verse 2: The Script]
Can you hear the sound of nothing, nothing?
Nothing’s right, nothing’s wrong
Don’t care less it’s all the same
Love is blind, love is real
Don’t ya know that love is what you feel
It’s alright, yeah it’s alright
[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]
How can I protect you in this crazy world?
It’s alright, yeah
It’s alright
[Bridge: The Script & Christy Dignam]
And when the talking’s over
All the crowd has gone
There’s nothing left I can do
Am I ever gonna get through to you?
It’s alright
[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]
How can I protect you in this crazy world?
It’s alright, yeah
It’s alright
1, 1, 2, 3, 4
[Chorus: The Script & Christy Dignam]
How can I protect you in this crazy world
(How can I protect you when all the crowd have gone)
(Now your party’s over, all this world is wrong)
It’s alright, yeah
It’s alright
How can I protect you in this crazy world?
It’s alright, yeah