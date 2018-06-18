The Carters (Beyoncé & Jay-Z) – guarda il video del nuovo singolo Apeshit (con testo e traduzione)





Apeshit è il nuovo singolo di Beyoncé & Jay-Z, in arte The Carters, estratto dal primo album collaborativo Everything Is Love, uscito a sorpresa il 18 giugno 2018.

Apeshit, la seconda traccia del progetto, è stata scritta da Quavo, Offset, JAY-Z & Beyoncé e Pharrell Williams, con produzione dei coniugi e Pharrell.

Nella nuova canzone, che vede anche le voci di Quavo & Offset dei Migos, i due coniugi si auto-celebrano, mettendo in risalto il loro lussuosissimo stile di vita, tematica assai ricorrente nel mondo del rap, ma nel brano si parla anche del loro successo nel mondo della musica, di droghe e di equità salariale tra uomo e donna.

Il video ufficiale ad altissimo budget, è stato girato quasi per intero all’interno delle sale del Louvre di Parigi, tra le importantissime opere d’arte che vi sono al suo interno.

Per vedere il filmato cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Apeshit testo e traduzione – Beyoncé & Jay-Z (Download – Album Everything Is Love – Audio)

[Intro: Quavo]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin’ off the stage, ho (jumpin’, jumpin’, hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin’ ape, hey)

I can’t believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we’re thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can’t believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? Rah!

[Ritornello: Beyoncé & Quavo]

Dammi velocemente i miei soldi e vattene (veloce, veloce, vai)

Veloce come un Lamborghini (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Salterò giù dal palco (salto, salto, ehi, ehi)

Meglio assaporare il pubblico (il pubblico impazzirà, ehi)

Non posso credere di avercela fatta (questo è ciò che abbiamo fatto, fatto)

Questo è ciò per cui siamo grati (è ciò per cui siamo grati, grati)

Non posso credere che ce l’abbiamo fatta (questa è una prospettiva diversa)

Hai mai visto il pubblico impazzire? Rah!

[Verse 1: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Gimme my check, put some respeck on my check

Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity

Or watch me reverse out the dick (skrrt)

He got a bad bitch, bad bitch, we live it lavish, lavish

I got expensive fabrics, I got expensive habits

He wanna go with me (go with me)

He like to roll the weed (roll the weed)

He wanna be with me (be with me)

He wanna give me that vitamin D (D!)

Ice ornaments, icy style tournaments (woo)

You ain’t on to this (no), don’t think they on to this (no)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bought him a jet

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Shut down Colette*

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Phillippe Patek*

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Get off my dick (uh, hey)

[Strofa 1: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Dammi il mio assegno, metti un po’ di uguaglianza sul mio assegno

O pagami equamente, pagami equamente

O me ne vado (skrrt)

Lui ha una brutta ston*a, brutta ston*a, ce la viviamo lussuosamente, lussuosamente

Ho vestiti costosi, ho abitudini costose

Lui vuole venire con me (venire con me)

Gli piace rollare erba (rollare l’erba)

Lui vuole stare con me (stare con me)

Vuole darmi quella vitamina D (D!)

Ornamenti di ghiaccio, tornei in stile ghiaccio (woo)

Non sei d’accordo (no), non credi a questo (no)

(Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Hli ho ho comprato un aereo

(Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Colette* ha chiuso

(Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Patek Phillippe*

(Sì, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì)

Togliti dalle pal*e (ehi, ehi)

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Gimme the ball, gimme the ball, take the top shift (ball)

Call my girls and put ‘em all on a spaceship (brr)

Hang one night with Yoncé, I’ll make you famous (hey)

Have you ever seen the stage goin’ apeshit? Rah

[Pre-Ritornello: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Dammi la palla, passami la palla, la prendo io a turno (palla)

Chiama le mie amiche e mettile su un’astronave (brr)

Passa una notte con Yoncé, ti renderò famoso (hey)

Hai mai visto il palco impazzire? Rah

[Chorus: Beyoncé, (Quavo) & Offset]

Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Jumpin’ off the stage, ho (jumpin’, jumpin’, hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin’ ape, hey)

I can’t believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we’re thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can’t believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? (Offset)

[Ritornello: Beyoncé, (Quavo) & Offset]

Dammi velocemente i miei soldi e vattene (veloce, veloce, vai)

Veloce come la mia Lamborghini (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Salterò giù dal palco (salto, salto, ehi, ehi)

Meglio assaporare il pubblico (il pubblico impazzirà, ehi)

Non posso credere di avercela fatta (questo è ciò che abbiamo fatto, fatto)

Questo è ciò per cui siamo grati (è ciò per cui siamo grati, grati)

Non posso credere che ce l’abbiamo fatta (questa è una prospettiva diversa)

Hai mai visto il pubblico impazzire? (Offset)

[Verse 2: JAY-Z]

I’m a gorilla in the fuckin’ coupe, finna pull up in the zoo

I’m like Chief Keef meet Rafiki, who been Lion King to you

Pocket watch it like kangaroos, tell these clowns we ain’t amused

‘Nana clips for that monkey business, 4-5 got change for you

Motor cade when we came through

Presidential with the planes too

One better get you with the residential

Undefeated with the cane too

I said “no” to the Superbowl, you need me, I don’t need you

Every night we in the endzone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too

Last night was a fuckin’ zoo, stagedivin’ in a pool of people

Ran through Liverpool like a fuckin’ Beatle

Smoke gorilla glue** like it’s fuckin’ legal

Tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for 8 shit

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? (Rah)





[Strofa 2: JAY-Z]

Sono un gorilla nella fot*uta coupé, mi fermo allo zoo

Sono come Chief Keef che incontra Rafiki, che per te è stato il re leone

Orologio da tasca come dei canguri, dì a questi pagliacci che non ci stiamo divertendo

Le banana clip per quegli imbroglioni, 4-5 ho il resto per te

Corteo di automobili quando siamo passati

Presidenziale anche con gli aerei

È meglio che ti porti nell’area residenziale

Imbattuto anche con il bastone

Ho detto “no” al Superbowl, hai bisogno di me, non ho bisogno di te

Ogni sera noi nell’area di meta, diciamo alla NFL anche noi negli stadi

Ieri sera è stato un fot*uto zoo, tuffo dal palco su un mare di persone

Ho attraversato Liverpool come un fo**uto Beatle

Fumo gorilla glue** come se fosse fo**utamente legale

Dì al Grammy fan*ulo per 0 vittorie su 8 nomination

Hai mai visto il pubblico impazzire? (Rah)

[Chorus: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Jumpin’ off the stage, ho (jumpin’, jumpin’, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin’ ape, hey)

I can’t believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we’re thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can’t believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? Rah!

[Ritornello: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Dammi velocemente i miei soldi e vattene (veloce, veloce, vai)

Veloce come la mia Lamborghini (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Salterò giù dal palco (salto, salto, ehi, ehi)

Meglio assaporare il pubblico (il pubblico impazzirà, ehi)

Non posso credere di avercela fatta (questo è ciò che abbiamo fatto, fatto)

Questo è ciò per cui siamo grati (è ciò per cui siamo grati, grati)

Non posso credere che ce l’abbiamo fatta (questa è una prospettiva diversa)

Hai mai visto il pubblico impazzire? Rah!

[Verse 3: Beyoncé & (JAY-Z)]

Haters in danger (dangerous)

Whole lot of gangin’ (gang)

35 chains (chains, chains)

I don’t give a damn ‘bout the fame (nope)

G8 planes (tshh, tshh)

Alexander Wang (woo!)

She a thot that you claim (woo!)

Can’t be toppin’ my reign (c’mon, c’mon, c’mon)

Poppin’, I’m poppin’, my bitches all poppin’

We go to the dealer and cop it all (cop it all)

Sippin’ my favorite alcohol (alcohol)

Got me so lit, I need Tylenol (Tylenol)

All of my people, I free ‘em all (free ‘em all)

Hop in the whip, wanna see the stars

Sendin’ the missiles off, trickin’ my inhibitions off

250 for the Richard Mille***, yeah yeah, live in a field

My body make Jigga go kneel, man, my momma, my loyal, my shield

Look at my jewelry, I’m lethal (lethal)

These diamonds on me, they see-through (see-through)

I’m a Martian, they wishin’ they equal (equal)

I got M’s on the back like Evisu****

[Strofa 3: Beyoncé e (JAY-Z)]

I nemici in pericolo (pericoloso)

Un sacco di alleati contro (gang)

35 catene (catene, catene)

Non me ne frega niente della fama (no)

Aerei di lusso (tshh, tshh)

Alexander Wang (woo!)

Lei è la stolta che rivendichi (woo!)

Non può condire il mio regno (andiamo, dai, dai)

Scoppio, scoppio, le mie tro*e scoppiano

Andiamo al rivenditore e cop it all (cop it all)

Sorseggiando mio alcolico preferito (alcolico)

Mi ha fatto illuminato così tanto, ho bisogno di Tylenol (Tylenol)

Tutta la mia gente, l’o liberata tutta (liberata tutta)

Salto in auto, voglio vedere le stelle

Mandando i missili, ingannando le mie inibizioni

250 mila dollari per il Richard Mille***, sì sì, vivi in ​​un campo

Il mio corpo fa inginocchiare Jigga, amico, mia madre, i miei ​​fedeli, il mio ​​scudo

Guarda i miei gioielli, io sono micidiale (micidiale)

Questi diamanti addosso, ci si vede attraverso (attraverso)

Sono un marziano, desiderano uguaglianza (uguaglianza)

Ho delle M dietro come Evisu****

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé & (JAY-Z)]

Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift (she went crazy)

Call my girls and put ‘em all on a spaceship

Hang one night with Yoncé, I’ll make you famous

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? Rah!

[Pre-Ritornello: Beyoncé e (JAY-Z)]

Dammi la zampa, dammi la palla, la prendo io (è impazzita)

Chiama le mie amiche e mettile su un’astronave

Passa una notte con Yoncé, ti renderò famoso

Hai mai visto la folla impazzire? Rah!





[Chorus: Beyoncé & (Quavo)]

Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin’ off the stage, ho (jumpin’, jumpin’, hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (crowd goin’ heavy)

I can’t believe we made it (this is what we made, made)

This is what we’re thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)

I can’t believe we made it (this a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin’ apeshit? Rah!

Fast and go

[Ritornello: Beyoncé (Quavo)]

Dammi velocemente i miei soldi e vattene (veloce, veloce, vai)

Veloce come una Lamborghini (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

Sto saltando giù dal palco (salta, salta, ehi, ehi)

Meglio assaporare il pubblico (il pubblico va giù pesante)

Non posso credere di avercela fatta (questo è ciò che abbiamo fatto, fatto)

Questo è ciò per cui siamo grati (è ciò per cui siamo grati, grati)

Non posso credere che ce l’abbiamo fatta (questa è una prospettiva diversa)

Hai mai visto la folla impazzire Rah!

Veloce e vai

[Outro: Quavo]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah





Spiegazione di alcune parti:

* Colette è stato rivenditore di alta moda parigino (dove i due artisti facevano

shopping) che ha chiuso nel dicembre 2017. Patek Philippe è un brand svizzero di alta

orologeria.

** sta fumando la Gorilla Glue, una varietà di cannabis.

*** altro brand svizzero di orologi di lusso.

**** Evisu è un marchio di abbigliamento giapponese.