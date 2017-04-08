Harry Styles: ascolta il singolo d’esordio Sign of the Times (traduzione del testo)

Gli One Direction continuano a perdere pezzi: dopo Zayn Malik, anche per Harry Styles è giunta l’ora di intraprendere l’avventura da solista.
Sign of the Times è il titolo del primo singolo ufficiale del 21enne cantautore britannico Harry Edward Styles, meglio conosciuto come Harry Styles, ed è un pezzo che si discosta decisamente dal pop commerciale dei 1D.
La canzone è stata rilasciata in tutto il globo venerdì 7 aprile 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali e mondiali.
L’inedito è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Tyler Johnson, Alex Salibian, Ryan Nasci, Mitch Rowland e Jeff Bhasker; la produzione è invece stata affidata a Tyler Johnson, Alex Salibian e Jeff Bhasker, già al lavoro per artisti come Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars e P!Nk, solo per citarne alcuni.
Sign of the Times è una struggente ballata influenzata da David Bowie ed i Beatles, nella quale Harry parla del segno dei tempi e di morte.
A fine aprile, sarà reso disponibile il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano, un filmato diretto dal celebre regista/musicista francesce Yoann Lemoine, girato in Scozia, sull’Isola di Skye.
Nell’attesa di poterlo vedere, nel nuovissimo canale Youtube di Styles è possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale del singolo. Per accedere cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Harry Styles – Sign of the Times traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi
Benvenuti all’ultimo episodio
Spero che tu abbia messo il vestito più bello
Non puoi corrompere la porta che ti fa andare verso il cielo
Stai abbastanza bene quaggiù
Ma non stai molto bene
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati (o “siamo già stati qui”)
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
[Ritornello]
Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
Smettila di piangere, andrà tutto bene
Dicono che la fine è vicina
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
[Verso 2]
Smettila di piangere, ti divertirai come mai prima d’ora
Oltrepassando l’atmosfera
E le cose sono niente male da qui
Ricorda che andrà tutto bene
Possiamo incontrarci nuovamente da qualche parte
Da qualche parte molto lontana da qui
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
[Ritornello]
Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
Smettila di piangere baby, andrà tutto bene
Dicono che la fine è vicina
Dobbiamo andare via da qui
[Pre-Ritornello]
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati
Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai
Proiettili? I proiettili
[Ponte]
Non parliamo abbastanza, dovremmo aprirci
Prima che sia tutto troppo
Riusciremo mai imparare? Ci siamo già passati
È quello che sappiamo
[Conclusione]
Smettila di piangere baby, è solo un segno dei tempi
Dobbiamo andarcene, dobbiamo allontanarci
Dobbiamo andarcene, dobbiamo allontanarci
Dobbiamo andarcene
Dobbiamo, dobbiamo scappare
Dobbiamo, dobbiamo correre
Dobbiamo, dobbiamo scappare
Sign of the Times – Harry Styles – Testo
[Verse 1]
Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times
Welcome to the final show
Hope you’re wearing your best clothes
You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky
You look pretty good down here
But you ain’t really good
[Pre-Chorus]
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying, it’ll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Verse 2]
Just stop your crying, have the time of your life
Breaking through the atmosphere
And things are pretty good from here
Remember everything will be alright
We can meet again somewhere
Somewhere far away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
[Chorus]
Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Stop your crying, baby, it’ll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here
[Pre-Chorus]
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets
[Bridge]
We don’t talk enough, we should open up
Before it’s all too much
Will we ever learn? We’ve been here before
It’s just what we know
[Outro]
Stop your crying, baby, it’s a sign of the times
We gotta get away, we got to get away
We got to get away, we got to get away
We got to get away
We got to, we got to run
We got to, we got to run
We got to, we got to run