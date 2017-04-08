Harry Styles: ascolta il singolo d’esordio Sign of the Times (traduzione del testo)







Gli One Direction continuano a perdere pezzi: dopo Zayn Malik, anche per Harry Styles è giunta l’ora di intraprendere l’avventura da solista.

Sign of the Times è il titolo del primo singolo ufficiale del 21enne cantautore britannico Harry Edward Styles, meglio conosciuto come Harry Styles, ed è un pezzo che si discosta decisamente dal pop commerciale dei 1D.

La canzone è stata rilasciata in tutto il globo venerdì 7 aprile 2017, giorno dal quale viene anche trasmessa dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali e mondiali.

L’inedito è stato scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Tyler Johnson, Alex Salibian, Ryan Nasci, Mitch Rowland e Jeff Bhasker; la produzione è invece stata affidata a Tyler Johnson, Alex Salibian e Jeff Bhasker, già al lavoro per artisti come Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars e P!Nk, solo per citarne alcuni.

Sign of the Times è una struggente ballata influenzata da David Bowie ed i Beatles, nella quale Harry parla del segno dei tempi e di morte.

A fine aprile, sarà reso disponibile il video ufficiale che accompagna il brano, un filmato diretto dal celebre regista/musicista francesce Yoann Lemoine, girato in Scozia, sull’Isola di Skye.

Nell’attesa di poterlo vedere, nel nuovissimo canale Youtube di Styles è possibile ascoltare l’audio integrale del singolo. Per accedere cliccate sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi

Benvenuti all’ultimo episodio

Spero che tu abbia messo il vestito più bello

Non puoi corrompere la porta che ti fa andare verso il cielo

Stai abbastanza bene quaggiù

Ma non stai molto bene

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati (o “siamo già stati qui”)

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

[Ritornello]

Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

Smettila di piangere, andrà tutto bene

Dicono che la fine è vicina

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

[Verso 2]

Smettila di piangere, ti divertirai come mai prima d’ora

Oltrepassando l’atmosfera

E le cose sono niente male da qui

Ricorda che andrà tutto bene

Possiamo incontrarci nuovamente da qualche parte

Da qualche parte molto lontana da qui

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

[Ritornello]

Smettila di piangere, è solo un segno dei tempi

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

Smettila di piangere baby, andrà tutto bene

Dicono che la fine è vicina

Dobbiamo andare via da qui

[Pre-Ritornello]

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

Non impariamo mai che ci siamo già passati

Perché siamo sempre attaccati e scappiamo dai

Proiettili? I proiettili

[Ponte]

Non parliamo abbastanza, dovremmo aprirci

Prima che sia tutto troppo

Riusciremo mai imparare? Ci siamo già passati

È quello che sappiamo

[Conclusione]

Smettila di piangere baby, è solo un segno dei tempi

Dobbiamo andarcene, dobbiamo allontanarci

Dobbiamo andarcene, dobbiamo allontanarci

Dobbiamo andarcene

Dobbiamo, dobbiamo scappare

Dobbiamo, dobbiamo correre

Dobbiamo, dobbiamo scappare

Sign of the Times – Harry Styles – Testo

[Verse 1]

Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times

Welcome to the final show

Hope you’re wearing your best clothes

You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky

You look pretty good down here

But you ain’t really good

[Pre-Chorus]

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying, it’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Verse 2]

Just stop your crying, have the time of your life

Breaking through the atmosphere

And things are pretty good from here

Remember everything will be alright

We can meet again somewhere

Somewhere far away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

[Chorus]

Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away from here

We gotta get away from here

Stop your crying, baby, it’ll be alright

They told me that the end is near

We gotta get away from here

[Pre-Chorus]

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

We never learn, we been here before

Why are we always stuck and running from

The bullets? The bullets

[Bridge]

We don’t talk enough, we should open up

Before it’s all too much

Will we ever learn? We’ve been here before

It’s just what we know

[Outro]

Stop your crying, baby, it’s a sign of the times

We gotta get away, we got to get away

We got to get away, we got to get away

We got to get away

We got to, we got to run

We got to, we got to run

We got to, we got to run

















