Shawn Mendes: ascolta la nuova canzone “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” + traduzione testo







There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back è il titolo di una nuova canzone di Shawn Mendes, rilasciata il 20 aprile 2017.

Era noto che oggi il giovane cantautore canadese avrebbe pubblicato un inedito e si vociferava che anticipasse un nuovo progetto discografico, ma così non è.





Il singolo è estratto dalla nuova versione dell’ultima fatica discografica Illuminate, originariamente rilasciata il 23 settembre 2016.

Rispetto alla precedente edizione, l’unica novità di Illuminate 2017 è il brano in oggetto; per il resto, nel progetto sono incluse le medesime dodici tracks che un po’ tutti ormai conosciamo.

Non male la canzone, un brano frizzante scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris e Geoff Warburton, mentre la produzione è di Geiger e Andrew Maury.

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back ha secondo voi le carte in regola per scalare le classifiche?

Ascoltate e giudicate voi. Cliccando sull’immagine in basso, accedete all’official lyric video mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.

Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Voglio seguirla nei posti in cui va

La penso e lei lo sa

Voglio farle prendere il controllo

Perché ogni volta che si avvicina, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi attira quanto basta per tenermi sulle spine

Mmmmm

E forse dovrei fermarmi e iniziare a confessare

Confessare, sì

[Ritornello]

Oh, sto tremando

Adoro quando vai in tilt

Mi togli tutte le inibizioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione

Manipoli le mie decisioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

[Verso 2]

Dice che non prova mai paura

Immagina che siano tutti nudi

Non è il tipo che aspetta

L’esitazione non fa per lei

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi attira quanto basta per tenermi sulle spine

Whoa

E forse dovrei fermarmi e iniziare a confessare

Confessare, sì

[Ritornello]

Oh, sto tremando

Adoro quando vai in tilt

Mi togli tutte le inibizioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione

Manipoli le mie decisioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

[Ponte]

Perché se perdessimo la testa e ci spingessimo troppo in là

So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene

Se tu fossi vicino a me e ci imbattessimo nel buio

So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene

Perché se perdessimo la testa e ci spingessimo troppo in là

So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene

Se tu fossi vicino a me e ci imbattessimo nel buio

So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene

[Ritornello]

Oh, sto tremando

Adoro quando vai in tilt

Mi togli tutte le inibizioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione

Manipoli le mie decisioni

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

Mi sento così libero quando sei con me, baby

Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back testo – Shawn Mendes

[Verse 1]

I wanna follow where she goes

I think about her and she knows it

I wanna let her take control

‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

Mmmmm

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Verse 2]

She says that she’s never afraid

Just picture everybody naked

She really doesn’t like to wait

Not really into hesitation

[Pre-Chorus]

Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing

Whoa

And maybe I should stop and start confessing

Confessing, yeah

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

[Bridge]

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark

I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright

[Chorus]

Oh, I’ve been shaking

I love it when you go crazy

You take all my inhibitions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

You take me places that tear up my reputation

Manipulate my decisions

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

There’s nothing holding me back

I feel so free when you’re with me, baby

Baby, there’s nothing holding me back

















