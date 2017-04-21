Shawn Mendes: ascolta la nuova canzone “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” + traduzione testo

There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back è il titolo di una nuova canzone di Shawn Mendes, rilasciata il 20 aprile 2017.
Era noto che oggi il giovane cantautore canadese avrebbe pubblicato un inedito e si vociferava che anticipasse un nuovo progetto discografico, ma così non è.
Il singolo è estratto dalla nuova versione dell’ultima fatica discografica Illuminate, originariamente rilasciata il 23 settembre 2016.
Rispetto alla precedente edizione, l’unica novità di Illuminate 2017 è il brano in oggetto; per il resto, nel progetto sono incluse le medesime dodici tracks che un po’ tutti ormai conosciamo.
Non male la canzone, un brano frizzante scritto dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris e Geoff Warburton, mentre la produzione è di Geiger e Andrew Maury.
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back ha secondo voi le carte in regola per scalare le classifiche?
Ascoltate e giudicate voi. Cliccando sull’immagine in basso, accedete all’official lyric video mentre a seguire potete leggere la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese.
Shawn Mendes – There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back traduzione
[Verso 1]
Voglio seguirla nei posti in cui va
La penso e lei lo sa
Voglio farle prendere il controllo
Perché ogni volta che si avvicina, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi attira quanto basta per tenermi sulle spine
Mmmmm
E forse dovrei fermarmi e iniziare a confessare
Confessare, sì
[Ritornello]
Oh, sto tremando
Adoro quando vai in tilt
Mi togli tutte le inibizioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione
Manipoli le mie decisioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
[Verso 2]
Dice che non prova mai paura
Immagina che siano tutti nudi
Non è il tipo che aspetta
L’esitazione non fa per lei
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi attira quanto basta per tenermi sulle spine
Whoa
E forse dovrei fermarmi e iniziare a confessare
Confessare, sì
[Ritornello]
Oh, sto tremando
Adoro quando vai in tilt
Mi togli tutte le inibizioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione
Manipoli le mie decisioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
[Ponte]
Perché se perdessimo la testa e ci spingessimo troppo in là
So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene
Se tu fossi vicino a me e ci imbattessimo nel buio
So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene
Perché se perdessimo la testa e ci spingessimo troppo in là
So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene
Se tu fossi vicino a me e ci imbattessimo nel buio
So che sarebbe tutto ok, so che staremmo bene
[Ritornello]
Oh, sto tremando
Adoro quando vai in tilt
Mi togli tutte le inibizioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Mi porti in posti che distruggono la mia reputazione
Manipoli le mie decisioni
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
Mi sento così libero quando sei con me, baby
Baby, non c’è nulla che possa trattenermi
There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back testo – Shawn Mendes
[Verse 1]
I wanna follow where she goes
I think about her and she knows it
I wanna let her take control
‘Cause everytime that she gets close, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
She pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
Mmmmm
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Verse 2]
She says that she’s never afraid
Just picture everybody naked
She really doesn’t like to wait
Not really into hesitation
[Pre-Chorus]
Pulls me in enough to keep me guessing
Whoa
And maybe I should stop and start confessing
Confessing, yeah
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
[Bridge]
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
‘Cause if we lost our minds and we took it way too far
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
If you were by my side and we stumbled in the dark
I know we’d be alright, I know we would be alright
[Chorus]
Oh, I’ve been shaking
I love it when you go crazy
You take all my inhibitions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
You take me places that tear up my reputation
Manipulate my decisions
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back
There’s nothing holding me back
I feel so free when you’re with me, baby
Baby, there’s nothing holding me back