RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane nel nuovo singolo “Boom Boom”: guarda il video + testo e traduzione







Boom Boom è il titolo del nuovo singolo di RedOne, producer marocchino neturalizzato svedese, pubblicato il 27 ottobre 2017.

Alle voci ci sono invece artisti del calibro di Daddy Yankee, French Montana e Dinah Jane delle Fifth Harmony.





Precedentemente intitolata “U Here Tonight” (con Fetty Wap invece di Daddy Yankee), la canzone è stata scritta da RedOne, Daddy Yankee, Jakke Erixson, Edwin Serrano, Theron Makiel Thomas, Timothy Thomas, Yann Destagnol, Romain Tranchart, Bernard Edwards e Nile Rogers.

Interamente prodotta da RedOne, Boom Boom utilizza chiaramente un sample dell’intramontabile hit “Lady (Hear Me Tonight)” dei Modjo, duo house francese in attività dal 1998 al 2002, che era composto dal produttore Romain Tranchart e dal cantante Yann Destagnol.

Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Daniel Zlotin e dal regista e produttore marocchino Said Naciri, è stato girato in diverse città del Marocco ed è possibile vederlo su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito accedete al testo (un mix di spagnolo e soprattutto inglese) e alla relativa traduzione in italiano.

Boom Boom testo – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane (Download)

[Intro: RedOne & Daddy Yankee & French Montana & (Dinah Jane)]

Baby, you here tonight

¡Dímelo, mundo!

Montana, RedOne, Morocco, DY, (Dinah Jane)

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom (Montana)

Mueve el boom, boom, boom, boom

Zumba el boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 1: Daddy Yankee]

Quiero ver que te pongas, más prendia’ que una bonga

Dale movimiento a esa conga

Los millones los saco, nos vamos de pena a Morocco

Les enseño que el party don’t stop

[Pre-Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

Soy el fuego que te da calor (ye-oh)

Cura un enfermo de amor (ye-oh)

Wine up your body, go, go ma’ y no pares

Pa’ que pases el time of your life

Soy el fuego que te da calor (ye-oh)

Cura un enfermo de amor (ye-oh)

Wine up your body, go, go ma’ y no pares

Pa’ que pases el time of your life, eh

[Chorus: RedOne & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight

On the spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me

Girl, you’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Post-Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

¡Dímelo, mundo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve el boom, boom, boom, boom

Zumba el boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 2: French Montana & (Daddy Yankee)]

(Montana)

And one, two, three, four, five

Oh shit, I’m goin’ live (live)

And shawty said she’s coming with me

(Boom, boom, boom, French, boom, boom, boom, yo)

Gimme that stick and let it dry, huh!

Yeah, I’ll change your life

Oh, me is who she came here to see

[Bridge: French Montana + Dinah Jane]

And I got so many woes

So many, so many woes

And I got so many woes

So many, so many woes

[Chorus: RedOne & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight (ooh)

On the spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me

Girl, you’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Post-Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

¡Dímelo, mundo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve el boom, boom, boom, boom (woah)

Zumba el boom, boom, boom, boom

Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah

[Verse 3: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

One, two, three, four, five

Yeah, shit is gettin’ live

All night you’re ‘bout to party with me

(Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom)

Buckle up, yeah, let’s take a ride (hey!)

Yeah, I’ll change your life

Oh, me is who you came here to see

(Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom)

[Pre-Chorus: Daddy Yankee]

Soy el fuego que te da calor (ye-oh)

Cura un enfermo de amor (ye-oh)

Wine up your body, go, go ma’ y no pares

Pa’ que pases el time of your life

Soy el fuego que te da calor (ye-oh)

Cura un enfermo de amor (ye-oh)

Wine up your body, go, go ma’ y no pares

Pa’ que pases el time of your life (ooh)

[Chorus: RedOne, Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, you here tonight (ooh)

On the spotlight, you’ll be alright

Turn this club, take it way high

And I promise that with me

Girl, you’ll have the time of your life

¡Fuego!

[Hook: Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane]

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve el boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Zumba el boom, boom, boom, boom (aah)

Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom yeah

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Mueve el boom, boom, boom, boom (yeah)

Zumba el boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Dame el boom, boom, boom, boom, yeah





Boom Boom traduzione – RedOne, Daddy Yankee, French Montana & Dinah Jane

[Introduzione: RedOne & Daddy Yankee & French Montana & (Dinah Jane)]

Baby, sei qui stasera

Dimmelo, mondo!

Montana, RedOne, Marocco, DY, (Dinah Jane)

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom (Montana)

Muovi il boom, boom, boom, boom

Zumba il boom, boom, boom, boom

Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom, sì

[Strofa 1: Daddy Yankee]

Voglio vedere quello che indossi, penso che sia più simile a un bonga

Dai movimento a quel trenino

I milioni li trovo, ce ne andiamo in Marocco

Vi insegno che la festa non ha mai fine

[Pre-Ritornello: Daddy Yankee]

Io sono il fuoco che ti dà calore (ye-oh)

Che guarisce un malato d’amore (ye-oh)

Vino sul tuo corpo, vai, vai e non fermarti

Per trascorrere il periodo migliore della tua vita

Io sono il fuoco che ti dà calore (ye-oh)

Che guarisce un malato d’amore (ye-oh)

Vino sul tuo corpo, vai, vai e non fermarti

Per trascorrere il periodo migliore della tua vita, eh

[Ritornello: RedOne & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, sei qui stasera

Sotto i riflettori, starai bene

Trasforma questo locale, portalo in alto

E ti prometto che con me

Ragazza, ii divertirai come mai prima d’ora

Infuocati!

[Post-Ritornello: Daddy Yankee]

Dimmelo, mondo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Muovi il boom, boom, boom, boom

Zumba il boom, boom, boom, boom

Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom, sì

[Strofa 2: French Montana & (Daddy Yankee)]

(Montana)

E uno, due, tre, quattro, cinque

Oh mer*a, sto andando in diretta (in diretta)

E la pollastra ha detto che mi accompagnerà

(Boom, boom, boom, French, boom, boom, boom, yo)

Dammi quel bastoncino e lascialo asciugare, eh!

Sì, cambierò la tua vita

Oh, sono io quello che è venuta a vedere

[Ponte: French Montana + Dinah Jane]

E ho così tante sventure

Così tante, così tante sventure

E ho così tante sventure

Così tante, così tante sventure

[Ritornello: RedOne & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, sei qui stasera (ooh)

Sotto i riflettori, starai bene

Trasforma questo locale, portalo in alto

E ti prometto che con me

Ragazza, ti divertirai come mai prima d’ora

Infuocati!

[Post-Ritornello: Daddy Yankee]

Dimmelo, mondo!

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Muovi il boom, boom, boom, boom (woah)

Zumba il boom, boom, boom, boom

Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom, sì

[Strofa 3: Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Uno due tre quattro cinque

Sì, questa roba è dal vivo

Tutta la notte festeggierai con me

(Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom)

Allaccia le cinture, sì, facciamoci un giro (hey!)

Sì, cambierò nuovecanzoni.com la tua vita

Oh, io sono quello sei venuta a vedere

(Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom)

[Pre-Ritornello: Daddy Yankee]

Io sono il fuoco che ti dà calore (ye-oh)

Che guarisce un malato d’amore (ye-oh)

Vino sul tuo corpo, vai, vai e non fermarti

Per trascorrere il periodo migliore della tua vita

Io sono il fuoco che ti dà calore (ye-oh)

Che guarisce un malato d’amore (ye-oh)

Vino sul tuo corpo, vai, vai e non fermarti

Per trascorrere il periodo migliore della tua vita (ooh)

[Ritornello: RedOne, Dinah Jane & Daddy Yankee]

Baby, sei qui stasera (ooh)

Sotto i riflettori, starai bene

Trasforma questo locale, portalo in alto

E ti prometto che con me

Ragazza, ti divertirai come mai prima d’ora

Fuoco!

[Gancio: Daddy Yankee, French Montana e Dinah Jane]

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Muovi il boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Zumba il boom, boom, boom, boom (aah)

Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom yeah

Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom

Muovi il boom, boom, boom, boom (yeah)

Zumba il boom, boom, boom, boom (ooh)

Dammi il boom, boom, boom, boom, sì

