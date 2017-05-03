Nothing But Thieves: ascolta il nuovo singolo Amsterdam dal secondo album in studio (testo e traduzione)







Buone notizie per i supporters dei Nothing But Thieves, in quanto il prossimo 8 settembre la band alternative rock britannica rilascerà il secondo studio album battezzato Broken Machine. Il progetto sarà composto da undici inediti nella versione standard (già in pre-order) e quindici tracks nell’edizione deluxe (in pre-order).

Amsterdam è il primo singolo estratto dal disco: si tratta di un brano che come si evince dal titolo, omaggia la capitale olandese che come tutti sappiamo, è la città delle libertà e della trasgressione, ma sempre ordinata e disciplinata, nella quale le nottate sono lunghissime.





Così il cantante ricorda la sua esperienza e si sbatte la testa contro il muro in quanto vorrebbe rivivere le sensazioni che gli ha trasmesso la bellissima metropoli.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuovissima canzone? Potete farlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla cover in basso.

A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Amsterdam – Nothing But Thieves – Traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

La gente non sa molto

Di aver bisogno del sostegno del whisky

Per pensare a qualcosa di nuovo

Ehi mi stai guardando

Attraverso uno schermo

Eccomi qui davanti a te

[Pre-Ritornello 1]

A volte le giornate, sembrano lunghissime

Sì, viviamo tutti sotto lo stesso sole

[Ritornello]

Così sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

Perché non voglio essere come loro

Sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

[Verso 2]

La gente ti fa arrabbiare

Alcune persone che dici di amare

Quelli che consideri amici

Cammini tra la folla

Poi ti guardi intorno

E vedi che non è rimasto più nessuno

[Pre-Ritornello 2]

Viviamo e poi moriamo all’unisono

Sì, viviamo tutti sotto lo stesso sole

[Ritornello]

Così sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

Perché non voglio essere come loro

Sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

[Ponte]

Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam

Dove potevo sognare e le notti erano lunghe

Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam

Sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

[Ritornello]

Così sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

Perché non voglio essere come loro

Sbatto la testa contro il muro

Continuamente

[Conclusione]

Oh, ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam

Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam

Oh, ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam

Ho davvero bisogno di provare nuovamente quella sensazione, sì

Nothing But Thieves – Amsterdam testo

[Verse 1]

People don’t know much

Need a whiskey crutch

To think of something new

Hey you watching me

Lookin’ through a screen

I’m here in front of you

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Sometimes the days, they feel so long

Yeah, we all live under the same sun

[Chorus]

So I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again and again

‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them

I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again and again and again

[Verse 2]

People piss you off

Some you say you love

Those you call a friend

Walking through a crowd

Then you look around

See there’s no one left

[Pre-Chorus 2]

We live and then we die as one

Yeah, we all live under the same sun

[Chorus]

So I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again and again

‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them

I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again and again and again and again

[Bridge]

I left my heart in Amsterdam

Where I could dream and nights were long

I left my heart in Amsterdam

I hit my head against the wall

Over, over, over

Again and again and then over

Over, over

Again and again and then over

Over, over

Again and again and then over

Over, over

[Chorus]

So I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again and again

‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them

I hit my head up against the wall

Over and over and over and over again

And again and again and again

[Outro]

Oh, I left my heart in Amsterdam

I left my heart in Amsterdam

Oh, I left my heart in Amsterdam

I really need that feeling back, yeah

















