Nothing But Thieves: ascolta il nuovo singolo Amsterdam dal secondo album in studio (testo e traduzione)

Buone notizie per i supporters dei Nothing But Thieves, in quanto il prossimo 8 settembre la band alternative rock britannica rilascerà il secondo studio album battezzato Broken Machine. Il progetto sarà composto da undici inediti nella versione standard (già in pre-order) e quindici tracks nell’edizione deluxe (in pre-order).
Amsterdam è il primo singolo estratto dal disco: si tratta di un brano che come si evince dal titolo, omaggia la capitale olandese che come tutti sappiamo, è la città delle libertà e della trasgressione, ma sempre ordinata e disciplinata, nella quale le nottate sono lunghissime.
Così il cantante ricorda la sua esperienza e si sbatte la testa contro il muro in quanto vorrebbe rivivere le sensazioni che gli ha trasmesso la bellissima metropoli.
Siete curiosi di ascoltare la nuovissima canzone? Potete farlo nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sulla cover in basso.
A seguire trovate la mia traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Amsterdam – Nothing But Thieves – Traduzione (Download)
[Verso 1]
La gente non sa molto
Di aver bisogno del sostegno del whisky
Per pensare a qualcosa di nuovo
Ehi mi stai guardando
Attraverso uno schermo
Eccomi qui davanti a te
[Pre-Ritornello 1]
A volte le giornate, sembrano lunghissime
Sì, viviamo tutti sotto lo stesso sole
[Ritornello]
Così sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
Perché non voglio essere come loro
Sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
[Verso 2]
La gente ti fa arrabbiare
Alcune persone che dici di amare
Quelli che consideri amici
Cammini tra la folla
Poi ti guardi intorno
E vedi che non è rimasto più nessuno
[Pre-Ritornello 2]
Viviamo e poi moriamo all’unisono
Sì, viviamo tutti sotto lo stesso sole
[Ritornello]
Così sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
Perché non voglio essere come loro
Sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
[Ponte]
Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam
Dove potevo sognare e le notti erano lunghe
Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam
Sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
[Ritornello]
Così sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
Perché non voglio essere come loro
Sbatto la testa contro il muro
Continuamente
[Conclusione]
Oh, ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam
Ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam
Oh, ho lasciato il cuore ad Amsterdam
Ho davvero bisogno di provare nuovamente quella sensazione, sì
Nothing But Thieves – Amsterdam testo
[Verse 1]
People don’t know much
Need a whiskey crutch
To think of something new
Hey you watching me
Lookin’ through a screen
I’m here in front of you
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Sometimes the days, they feel so long
Yeah, we all live under the same sun
[Chorus]
So I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again and again
‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them
I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again and again and again
[Verse 2]
People piss you off
Some you say you love
Those you call a friend
Walking through a crowd
Then you look around
See there’s no one left
[Pre-Chorus 2]
We live and then we die as one
Yeah, we all live under the same sun
[Chorus]
So I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again and again
‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them
I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again and again and again and again
[Bridge]
I left my heart in Amsterdam
Where I could dream and nights were long
I left my heart in Amsterdam
I hit my head against the wall
Over, over, over
Again and again and then over
Over, over
Again and again and then over
Over, over
Again and again and then over
Over, over
[Chorus]
So I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again and again
‘Cause I don’t wanna be like them
I hit my head up against the wall
Over and over and over and over again
And again and again and again
[Outro]
Oh, I left my heart in Amsterdam
I left my heart in Amsterdam
Oh, I left my heart in Amsterdam
I really need that feeling back, yeah