La La Land Cast – Another Day Of Sun: audio, video, testo e traduzione







“Another Day of Sun” è la prima canzone nella scaletta della colonna sonora di La La Land, multipremiato (ben 14 nomination agli Oscar – vincitore del Golden Globe, del BAFTA Award e dell’Oscar come migliore colonna sonora) film musicale campione d’incassi, distribuito nella penisola dal 26 gennaio 2017.

Nella soundtrack composta da Justin Hurwitz e firmata da Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, rilasciata nel dicembre 2016, c’è questo bel brano, il primo della pellicola, che viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali solo dal 12 gennaio 2018 e c’è un motivo.









Dal 31 dicembre 2017, Another Day Of Sun viene infatti utilizzato dalla nuova campagna pubblicitaria Tim e chissà per quanto tempo avremo modo di ascoltarlo, perché solitamente, gli spot delle compagnie telefoniche sono a dir poco martellanti.

Tornando al brano (audio), è il numero di apertura del musical, che mostra alcuni automobilisti fermi in un ingorgo in quel di Los Angeles, per poi iniziare a ballare ed a cantare le loro aspirazioni: avere successo a Hollywood.

Come potete vedere nel video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso, nella pellicola la traccia è una festa coreografica (coreografia ideata da Mandy Moore) in pieno giorno sull’autostrada di Los Angeles. Idea a mio parere molto originale e ben realizzata.

A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.

Another Day Of Sun traduzione – La La Land Cast (Download – With Radios)

[Introduzione: Prima ragazza]

Ba-ba-da-ba da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba-da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba

[Strofa 1: Prima ragazza]

Penso a quel giorno

In cui l’ho lasciato alla stazione di Greyhound

Ad ovest di Santa Fé

Avevamo diciassette anni, ma lui era dolce e vero

Comunque ho fatto quello che dovevo fare

Perché l’ho capito subito

Estate: domenica notte

Saremmo sprofondati nei nostri posti

Proprio mentre oscuravano le luci

Un mondo in technicolor* fatto di musica e macchine

Mi ha chiamato per essere su quello schermo

E vivere all’interno di ogni scena

[Pre-Ritornello 1: Prima ragazza & Primo uomo]

Senza un centesimo sul mio conto

Sono salita su un autobus, eccomi qui

Potrebbe essere una cosa coraggiosa o semplicemente una follia

[Prima ragazza, Primo uomo e Secondo uomo]

Vedremo

[Prima ragazza]

Perché forse in quella tranquilla cittadina

Un giorno lui si siederà, le luci si spegneranno

Vedrà la mia faccia e penserà a com’era …

[Prima ragazza, Primo uomo, Secondo uomo e ballerini]

… prima di conoscermi

[Ritornello: Tutti]

Scalo queste colline

Sto raggiungendo le vette

E dò caccia a tutte le luci che splendono

E quando ti deluderanno

Ti rimetterai in piedi

Perché la mattina si avvicina

E sarà un altro giorno di sole

[Strofa 2: Ragazzo]

Li sento ogni giorno

I ritmi nei canyon

Che non svanirànno mai

Le ballate nei locali

Lasciate dai nostri antenati

Dicono “devi volere di più”

Così busso a ogni porta

[Pre-Chorus 2: Seconda ragazza]

E anche quando la risposta è “no”

O quando i miei soldi stanno finendo

Il microfono polveroso e il bagliore del neon

Sono tutto ciò che mi serve

[Giovanotto]

E un giorno, mentre canterò la mia canzone

Un ragazzo di una piccola città verrà

[Seconda ragazza e giovane]

Sarà la cosa che lo spingerà ad andare avanti

[Ritornello: Tutti]

Scalo queste colline

Sto raggiungendo le vette

E dò caccia a tutte le luci che splendono

E quando ti deluderanno

Ti rimetterai in piedi

Perché la mattina si avvicina

E sarà un altro giorno di sole

[Pausa strumentale]

[Ponte: Prima ragazza]

E quando ti deluderanno

La mattina si avvicinerà

[Tutti]

È un altro giorno di sole

È un altro giorno di sole

È un altro giorno di sole

È un altro giorno di sole

Solo un altro giorno di sole

È un altro giorno di sole

Un altro giorno è appena iniziato

È un altro giorno di sole

[Conclusione]

È un altro giorno di sole

* Technicolor è una tecnica di ripresa cinematografica a colori.

Testo Another Day Of Sun

[Intro: First Girl]

Ba-ba-da-ba da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba-da-ba-da-ba

Ba-ba-ba ba

[Verse 1: First Girl]

I think about that day

I left him at a Greyhound station

West of Santa Fé

We were seventeen, but he was sweet and it was true

Still I did what I had to do

‘Cause I just knew

Summer: Sunday nights

We’d sink into our seats

Right as they dimmed out all the lights

A Technicolor world made out of music and machine

It called me to be on that screen

And live inside each scene

[Pre-Chorus 1: First Girl & First Man]

Without a nickel to my name

Hopped a bus, here I came

Could be brave or just insane

[First Girl, First Man & Second Man]

We’ll have to see

[First Girl]

‘Cause maybe in that sleepy town

He’ll sit one day, the lights are down

He’ll see my face and think of how he…

[First Girl, First Man, Second Man & Dancers]

…used to know me

[Chorus: All]

Climb these hills

I’m reaching for the heights

And chasing all the lights that shine

And when they let you down

You’ll get up off the ground

‘Cause morning rolls around

And it’s another day of sun

[Verse 2: Young Man]

I hear ‘em ev’ry day

The rhythms in the canyons

That’ll never fade away

The ballads in the barrooms

Left by those who came before

They say “you gotta want it more”

So I bang on ev’ry door

[Pre-Chorus 2: Second Girl]

And even when the answer’s “no”

Or when my money’s running low

The dusty mic and neon glow

Are all I need

[Young Man]

And someday as I sing my song

A small-town kid’ll come along

[Second Girl & Young Man]

That’ll be the thing to push him on and go go

[Chorus: All]

Climb these hills

I’m reaching for the heights

And chasing all the lights that shine

And when they let you down

You’ll get up off the ground

‘Cause morning rolls around

And it’s another day of sun

[Instrumental Break]

[Bridge: First Girl]

And when they let you down

The morning rolls around

[All]

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

Just another day of sun

It’s another day of sun

Another day has just begun

It’s another day of sun

[Outro]

It’s another day of sun















