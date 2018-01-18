La La Land Cast – Another Day Of Sun: audio, video, testo e traduzione

“Another Day of Sun” è la prima canzone nella scaletta della colonna sonora di La La Land, multipremiato (ben 14 nomination agli Oscar – vincitore del Golden Globe, del BAFTA Award e dell’Oscar come migliore colonna sonora) film musicale campione d’incassi, distribuito nella penisola dal 26 gennaio 2017.
Nella soundtrack composta da Justin Hurwitz e firmata da Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, rilasciata nel dicembre 2016, c’è questo bel brano, il primo della pellicola, che viene trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali solo dal 12 gennaio 2018 e c’è un motivo.
Dal 31 dicembre 2017, Another Day Of Sun viene infatti utilizzato dalla nuova campagna pubblicitaria Tim e chissà per quanto tempo avremo modo di ascoltarlo, perché solitamente, gli spot delle compagnie telefoniche sono a dir poco martellanti.
Tornando al brano (audio), è il numero di apertura del musical, che mostra alcuni automobilisti fermi in un ingorgo in quel di Los Angeles, per poi iniziare a ballare ed a cantare le loro aspirazioni: avere successo a Hollywood.
Come potete vedere nel video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine in basso, nella pellicola la traccia è una festa coreografica (coreografia ideata da Mandy Moore) in pieno giorno sull’autostrada di Los Angeles. Idea a mio parere molto originale e ben realizzata.
A seguire la traduzione in italiano e le parole in inglese che compongono questo pezzo.
Another Day Of Sun traduzione – La La Land Cast (Download – With Radios)
[Introduzione: Prima ragazza]
Ba-ba-da-ba da-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba ba-da-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba ba
[Strofa 1: Prima ragazza]
Penso a quel giorno
In cui l’ho lasciato alla stazione di Greyhound
Ad ovest di Santa Fé
Avevamo diciassette anni, ma lui era dolce e vero
Comunque ho fatto quello che dovevo fare
Perché l’ho capito subito
Estate: domenica notte
Saremmo sprofondati nei nostri posti
Proprio mentre oscuravano le luci
Un mondo in technicolor* fatto di musica e macchine
Mi ha chiamato per essere su quello schermo
E vivere all’interno di ogni scena
[Pre-Ritornello 1: Prima ragazza & Primo uomo]
Senza un centesimo sul mio conto
Sono salita su un autobus, eccomi qui
Potrebbe essere una cosa coraggiosa o semplicemente una follia
[Prima ragazza, Primo uomo e Secondo uomo]
Vedremo
[Prima ragazza]
Perché forse in quella tranquilla cittadina
Un giorno lui si siederà, le luci si spegneranno
Vedrà la mia faccia e penserà a com’era …
[Prima ragazza, Primo uomo, Secondo uomo e ballerini]
… prima di conoscermi
[Ritornello: Tutti]
Scalo queste colline
Sto raggiungendo le vette
E dò caccia a tutte le luci che splendono
E quando ti deluderanno
Ti rimetterai in piedi
Perché la mattina si avvicina
E sarà un altro giorno di sole
[Strofa 2: Ragazzo]
Li sento ogni giorno
I ritmi nei canyon
Che non svanirànno mai
Le ballate nei locali
Lasciate dai nostri antenati
Dicono “devi volere di più”
Così busso a ogni porta
[Pre-Chorus 2: Seconda ragazza]
E anche quando la risposta è “no”
O quando i miei soldi stanno finendo
Il microfono polveroso e il bagliore del neon
Sono tutto ciò che mi serve
[Giovanotto]
E un giorno, mentre canterò la mia canzone
Un ragazzo di una piccola città verrà
[Seconda ragazza e giovane]
Sarà la cosa che lo spingerà ad andare avanti
[Ritornello: Tutti]
Scalo queste colline
Sto raggiungendo le vette
E dò caccia a tutte le luci che splendono
E quando ti deluderanno
Ti rimetterai in piedi
Perché la mattina si avvicina
E sarà un altro giorno di sole
[Pausa strumentale]
[Ponte: Prima ragazza]
E quando ti deluderanno
La mattina si avvicinerà
[Tutti]
È un altro giorno di sole
È un altro giorno di sole
È un altro giorno di sole
È un altro giorno di sole
Solo un altro giorno di sole
È un altro giorno di sole
Un altro giorno è appena iniziato
È un altro giorno di sole
[Conclusione]
È un altro giorno di sole
* Technicolor è una tecnica di ripresa cinematografica a colori.
Testo Another Day Of Sun
[Intro: First Girl]
Ba-ba-da-ba da-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba ba-da-ba-da-ba
Ba-ba-ba ba
[Verse 1: First Girl]
I think about that day
I left him at a Greyhound station
West of Santa Fé
We were seventeen, but he was sweet and it was true
Still I did what I had to do
‘Cause I just knew
Summer: Sunday nights
We’d sink into our seats
Right as they dimmed out all the lights
A Technicolor world made out of music and machine
It called me to be on that screen
And live inside each scene
[Pre-Chorus 1: First Girl & First Man]
Without a nickel to my name
Hopped a bus, here I came
Could be brave or just insane
[First Girl, First Man & Second Man]
We’ll have to see
[First Girl]
‘Cause maybe in that sleepy town
He’ll sit one day, the lights are down
He’ll see my face and think of how he…
[First Girl, First Man, Second Man & Dancers]
…used to know me
[Chorus: All]
Climb these hills
I’m reaching for the heights
And chasing all the lights that shine
And when they let you down
You’ll get up off the ground
‘Cause morning rolls around
And it’s another day of sun
[Verse 2: Young Man]
I hear ‘em ev’ry day
The rhythms in the canyons
That’ll never fade away
The ballads in the barrooms
Left by those who came before
They say “you gotta want it more”
So I bang on ev’ry door
[Pre-Chorus 2: Second Girl]
And even when the answer’s “no”
Or when my money’s running low
The dusty mic and neon glow
Are all I need
[Young Man]
And someday as I sing my song
A small-town kid’ll come along
[Second Girl & Young Man]
That’ll be the thing to push him on and go go
[Chorus: All]
Climb these hills
I’m reaching for the heights
And chasing all the lights that shine
And when they let you down
You’ll get up off the ground
‘Cause morning rolls around
And it’s another day of sun
[Instrumental Break]
[Bridge: First Girl]
And when they let you down
The morning rolls around
[All]
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
Just another day of sun
It’s another day of sun
Another day has just begun
It’s another day of sun
[Outro]
It’s another day of sun