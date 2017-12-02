Jax Jones – Breathe feat. Ina Wrolsden: audio, testo e traduzione

Il ddejay e produttore londinese Timucin Kwong Wah Lam, in arte Jax Jones, il 30 novembre 2017 ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Breathe.
Per l’occasione, l’artista ha ingaggiato come vocal Ina Wrolsden, trentatreenne cantautrice norvegese che abbiamo già avuto modo di ascoltare in How Deep Is Your Love di Calvin Harris e in Places di Martin Solveig.
Niente male la nuova produzione di Jones, che l’ha anche scritta con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, MNEK, Will Clarke e la stessa Wrolsden, che in questo pezzo parla dell’attrazione fisica che prova nei confronti di una persona, che le toglie il fiato.
Per ascoltare la nuova canzone cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e al testo completo.
[Introduzione:]
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum
Che, che vuoi fare?
[Strofa 1:]
Sei il mio peccato discrezionale
Ti sento addosso quando tocco la mia pelle
Mi hai conquistata e non mi hai lasciata entrare
E ti guardo negli occhi, sono al limite
[Pre-Ritornello:]
Sei nella mia testa come una canzone dalla quale non posso fuggire
Non so quanti da-da-dums posso ancora sopportare (o “fare”)
Devo di sapere se stai provando, provando la stessa cosa
È troppo tardi?
[Ritornello:]
Ma adesso respirare è molto faticoso
Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco tra di noi
Mi dico che non sono così presa da te
Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto
[Post-Ritornello:]
Sei nella mia testa come
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Sei nella mia testa come
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
[Strofa 2:]
Sei la mia ossessione, la mia verità
Chiamo la mia ancora di salvezza ogni volta che sono con te
E ora ho composto nuovamente il tuo numero
E vieni ancora e ancora, e poi
[Pre-Ritornello:]
Sei nella mia testa come una canzone dalla quale non posso fuggire
Non so quanti da-da-dums posso ancora sopportare (o “fare”)
Devo di sapere se stai provando, provando la stessa cosa
È troppo tardi?
[Ritornello 2:]
Ma adesso respirare è molto faticoso
Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco tra di noi
Mi dico che non sono così presa da te
Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto
E adesso è difficile respirare
Non sono innamorato, è solo una cosa che facciamo
Siamo pelle contro pelle, ho bisogno che questo incantesimo si spezzi
Ma non voglio andarmene e so che sai che
[Post-Ritornello:]
Sei nella mia testa come
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Sei nella mia testa come
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da
[Ponte:]
E ora è difficile respirare (cosa che facciamo)
Respirare (in te)
Respirare (cosa che facciamo)
Respirare
E ora è difficile respirare (cosa che facciamo)
Respirare (in te)
Respirare (cosa che facciamo)
[Ritornello 3:]
So che è difficile respirare
Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco che facciamo
Mi dico che non sono così presa da te
Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto
So che è difficile respirare
Non sono innamorato, è solo una cosa che facciamo
Oh, siamo pelle contro pelle, ho bisogno che questo incantesimo si spezzi
Ma non voglio andarmene e so che sai che
[Post-Ritornello:]
Sei nella mia testa come
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
[Intro:]
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum
What you, what you gon’ do?
[Verse 1:]
You’re my discretional sin
I feel you on me when I touch my skin
You got me hooked and you ain’t let me in
And I look in your eyes, I’m on the edge
[Pre-Chorus:]
You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape
I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?
[Chorus:]
But now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
[Post-Chorus:]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
[Verse 2:]
You’re my obsession, my truth
I call my lifeline whenever I’m with you
And now I dialed your number again
And you come over and over, and then
[Pre-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]
You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape
I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take
I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same
Is it too late?
[Chorus 2:]
But now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
And now it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make
We’re skin on skin, I need this spell to break
But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know
[Post-Chorus:]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da
[Bridge:]
And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (into you)
Breathe (thing we make)
Breathe
And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)
Breathe (into you)
Breathe (thing we make)
[Chorus 3:]
I know it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do
I tell myself I’m not that into you
But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3
I know it’s hard to breathe
I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make
Oh, we’re skin on skin, I need to this spell to break
But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know
[Post-Chorus:]
You’re in my head like
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da
Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da