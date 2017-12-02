Jax Jones – Breathe feat. Ina Wrolsden: audio, testo e traduzione







Il ddejay e produttore londinese Timucin Kwong Wah Lam, in arte Jax Jones, il 30 novembre 2017 ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Breathe.

Per l’occasione, l’artista ha ingaggiato come vocal Ina Wrolsden, trentatreenne cantautrice norvegese che abbiamo già avuto modo di ascoltare in How Deep Is Your Love di Calvin Harris e in Places di Martin Solveig.





Niente male la nuova produzione di Jones, che l’ha anche scritta con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, MNEK, Will Clarke e la stessa Wrolsden, che in questo pezzo parla dell’attrazione fisica che prova nei confronti di una persona, che le toglie il fiato.

[Introduzione:]

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum

Che, che vuoi fare?

[Strofa 1:]

Sei il mio peccato discrezionale

Ti sento addosso quando tocco la mia pelle

Mi hai conquistata e non mi hai lasciata entrare

E ti guardo negli occhi, sono al limite

[Pre-Ritornello:]

Sei nella mia testa come una canzone dalla quale non posso fuggire

Non so quanti da-da-dums posso ancora sopportare (o “fare”)

Devo di sapere se stai provando, provando la stessa cosa

È troppo tardi?

[Ritornello:]

Ma adesso respirare è molto faticoso

Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco tra di noi

Mi dico che non sono così presa da te

Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto

[Post-Ritornello:]

Sei nella mia testa come

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Sei nella mia testa come

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

[Strofa 2:]

Sei la mia ossessione, la mia verità

Chiamo la mia ancora di salvezza ogni volta che sono con te

E ora ho composto nuovamente il tuo numero

E vieni ancora e ancora, e poi nuovecanzoni.com

[Pre-Ritornello:]

Sei nella mia testa come una canzone dalla quale non posso fuggire

Non so quanti da-da-dums posso ancora sopportare (o “fare”)

Devo di sapere se stai provando, provando la stessa cosa

È troppo tardi?

[Ritornello 2:]

Ma adesso respirare è molto faticoso

Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco tra di noi

Mi dico che non sono così presa da te

Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto

E adesso è difficile respirare

Non sono innamorato, è solo una cosa che facciamo

Siamo pelle contro pelle, ho bisogno che questo incantesimo si spezzi

Ma non voglio andarmene e so che sai che

[Post-Ritornello:]

Sei nella mia testa come

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Sei nella mia testa come

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da

[Ponte:]

E ora è difficile respirare (cosa che facciamo)

Respirare (in te)

Respirare (cosa che facciamo)

Respirare

E ora è difficile respirare (cosa che facciamo)

Respirare (in te)

Respirare (cosa che facciamo)

[Ritornello 3:]

So che è difficile respirare

Non sono innamorata, è solo un gioco che facciamo

Mi dico che non sono così presa da te

Ma non voglio dormire, sono le tre e un quarto

So che è difficile respirare

Non sono innamorato, è solo una cosa che facciamo

Oh, siamo pelle contro pelle, ho bisogno che questo incantesimo si spezzi

Ma non voglio andarmene e so che sai che

[Post-Ritornello:]

Sei nella mia testa come

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Breathe testo – Jax Jones feat. Ina Wrolsden

[Intro:]

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum

What you, what you gon’ do?

[Verse 1:]

You’re my discretional sin

I feel you on me when I touch my skin

You got me hooked and you ain’t let me in

And I look in your eyes, I’m on the edge

[Pre-Chorus:]

You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape

I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?

[Chorus:]

But now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

[Post-Chorus:]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

[Verse 2:]

You’re my obsession, my truth

I call my lifeline whenever I’m with you

And now I dialed your number again

And you come over and over, and then

[Pre-Chorus: Ina Wroldsen]

You’re on my mind like a song that I can’t escape

I don’t know how many da-da-dums I can take

I need to know if you’re feeling, feeling the same

Is it too late?

[Chorus 2:]

But now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

And now it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make

We’re skin on skin, I need this spell to break

But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know

[Post-Chorus:]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da

[Bridge:]

And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (into you)

Breathe (thing we make)

Breathe

And now it’s hard to breathe (thing we make)

Breathe (into you)

Breathe (thing we make)

[Chorus 3:]

I know it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a game we do

I tell myself I’m not that into you

But I don’t wanna sleep, it’s quarter after 3

I know it’s hard to breathe

I’m not in love, it’s just a thing we make

Oh, we’re skin on skin, I need to this spell to break

But I don’t wanna go and I know that you know

[Post-Chorus:]

You’re in my head like

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da

Dum-dum-da-da-da-da, dum-dum-da-da-da













