George Ezra – Paradise: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo







Si intitola “Paradise” il nuovo singolo bomba di George Ezra, rilasciato il 19 gennaio 2018 come secondo estratto dall’atteso secondo album in studio Staying at Tamara’s, interessante progetto che farà seguito al fortunato “Wanted on Voyage”, pubblicato nel 2014. Il nuovo disco dovrebbe essere rilasciato il 23 marzo 2018.

Sono passati oltre sette mesi dal rilascio di Don’t Matter Now, primo singolo del progetto, che non ha tuttavia ottenuto i risultati che il cantautore inglese si auspicava.









Tra le undici tracce nel disco, ci sarà anche questa simpatica canzone firmata dall’interprete e prodotta da Cam Blackwood, un pezzo che potrebbe non piacere al primo ascolto (almeno per me è stato così), ma riascoltandolo, devo ammettere che il brano è decisamente coinvolgente ed infonde allegria, in special modo quel martellante ritornello e pre-ritornello, che viene voglia di canticchiare. Secondo me molti di voi si innamoreranno di questa nuovissima canzone.

Si, a mio parere questa Paradise ha le carte in regola per fare bene, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in basso.

Ed a partire da oggi, è anche disponibile il video ufficiale di questo potenziale futuro tormentone, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.

Di seguito, la traduzione in italiano e il testo.

Traduzione Paradise – George Ezra (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Amore mio (amore mio)

Mia amata, amore, amore

Ogni volta che sono con te nono in paradiso

La mia mente (la mia mente)

La mia m-m-m-mente

Beh, è ​​un paradiso ogni volta che sono con te

Andrò (andrò)

Andrò in giro per strada

Ti troverò, ti abbraccerò, sarò lì

È lunga (quanto manca?)

È una strada davvero molto lunga ma

Ti troverò, ti abbraccerò e sarò lì

Link sponsorizzati









[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]

So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi

Ma stavolta è vero [o “ma stavolta, nel mezzo”]

È qualcosa che provo e [o “c’è qualcosa che provo”]

[Ritornello] [x2]

Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene

Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te

[Strofa 2]

Il mio tempo (il mio tempo)

Il mio t-t-t-tempo

Beh, è ​​un infinito caos

Andremo via qualunque tempo faccia

Il mio cuore (il mio cuore)

Il mio cuore boom-boom

È un battito ed è martellante

E sono vivo

[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]

So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi

Ma stavolta è vero

È qualcosa che provo e

[Ritornello] [x2]

Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene

Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te

[Ponte] [x2]

Paradiso, aspetta, tieniti forte

Ci vediamo lì, aspetta, tieniti forte

[Ritornello] [x2]

Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene

Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te

[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]

So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi

Ma stavolta è vero

È qualcosa che provo e

[Ritornello] [x4]

Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene

Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te

George Ezra – Paradise testo

[Verse 1]

My love (my love)

My lover, lover, lover

I’m in paradise whenever I’m with you

My mind (my mind)

My m-m-m-m-mind

Well it’s a paradise whenever I’m with you

Ride on (ride on)

I will ride on down the road

I will find you, I will hold you, I’ll be there

It’s long (how long?)

It’s a mighty long road but

I’ll find you, I will hold you and I’ll be there

[Pre-Chorus] [x2]

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real [But this time, between]

It’s something that I feel and [Or “There’s something that I feel and”]

[Chorus] [x2]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

[Verse 2]

My time (my time)

My t-t-t-t-time

Well its a never ending helter skelter

We’ll be out whatever the weather

My heart (my heart)

My boom-boom heart

It’s a beat and its a thumping

And I’m alive

[Pre-Chorus] [x2]

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

[Chorus] [x2]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

[Bridge] [x6]

Paradise, hold on hold on

Meet me there, hold on hold on

[Chorus] [x2]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way

[Pre-Chorus] [x2]

I know you heard it from those other boys

But this time it’s real

It’s something that I feel and

[Chorus] [x4]

If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins

You know it’s love heading your way













LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi