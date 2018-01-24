George Ezra – Paradise: audio, video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Si intitola “Paradise” il nuovo singolo bomba di George Ezra, rilasciato il 19 gennaio 2018 come secondo estratto dall’atteso secondo album in studio Staying at Tamara’s, interessante progetto che farà seguito al fortunato “Wanted on Voyage”, pubblicato nel 2014. Il nuovo disco dovrebbe essere rilasciato il 23 marzo 2018.
Sono passati oltre sette mesi dal rilascio di Don’t Matter Now, primo singolo del progetto, che non ha tuttavia ottenuto i risultati che il cantautore inglese si auspicava.
Tra le undici tracce nel disco, ci sarà anche questa simpatica canzone firmata dall’interprete e prodotta da Cam Blackwood, un pezzo che potrebbe non piacere al primo ascolto (almeno per me è stato così), ma riascoltandolo, devo ammettere che il brano è decisamente coinvolgente ed infonde allegria, in special modo quel martellante ritornello e pre-ritornello, che viene voglia di canticchiare. Secondo me molti di voi si innamoreranno di questa nuovissima canzone.
Si, a mio parere questa Paradise ha le carte in regola per fare bene, ma giudicate voi ascoltandola su Spotify cliccando sulla cover in basso.
Ed a partire da oggi, è anche disponibile il video ufficiale di questo potenziale futuro tormentone, a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine sottostante.
Di seguito, la traduzione in italiano e il testo.
Traduzione Paradise – George Ezra (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Amore mio (amore mio)
Mia amata, amore, amore
Ogni volta che sono con te nono in paradiso
La mia mente (la mia mente)
La mia m-m-m-mente
Beh, è un paradiso ogni volta che sono con te
Andrò (andrò)
Andrò in giro per strada
Ti troverò, ti abbraccerò, sarò lì
È lunga (quanto manca?)
È una strada davvero molto lunga ma
Ti troverò, ti abbraccerò e sarò lì
[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]
So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi
Ma stavolta è vero [o “ma stavolta, nel mezzo”]
È qualcosa che provo e [o “c’è qualcosa che provo”]
[Ritornello] [x2]
Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene
Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te
[Strofa 2]
Il mio tempo (il mio tempo)
Il mio t-t-t-tempo
Beh, è un infinito caos
Andremo via qualunque tempo faccia
Il mio cuore (il mio cuore)
Il mio cuore boom-boom
È un battito ed è martellante
E sono vivo
[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]
So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi
Ma stavolta è vero
È qualcosa che provo e
[Ritornello] [x2]
Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene
Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te
[Ponte] [x2]
Paradiso, aspetta, tieniti forte
Ci vediamo lì, aspetta, tieniti forte
[Ritornello] [x2]
Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene
Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te
[Pre-Ritornello] [x2]
So che l’hai già sentito dagli altri ragazzi
Ma stavolta è vero
È qualcosa che provo e
[Ritornello] [x4]
Se ti senti il paradiso scorrere nelle tue dannate vene
Sai che è l’amore che si dirige verso di te
George Ezra – Paradise testo
[Verse 1]
My love (my love)
My lover, lover, lover
I’m in paradise whenever I’m with you
My mind (my mind)
My m-m-m-m-mind
Well it’s a paradise whenever I’m with you
Ride on (ride on)
I will ride on down the road
I will find you, I will hold you, I’ll be there
It’s long (how long?)
It’s a mighty long road but
I’ll find you, I will hold you and I’ll be there
[Pre-Chorus] [x2]
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it’s real [But this time, between]
It’s something that I feel and [Or “There’s something that I feel and”]
[Chorus] [x2]
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it’s love heading your way
[Verse 2]
My time (my time)
My t-t-t-t-time
Well its a never ending helter skelter
We’ll be out whatever the weather
My heart (my heart)
My boom-boom heart
It’s a beat and its a thumping
And I’m alive
[Pre-Chorus] [x2]
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it’s real
It’s something that I feel and
[Chorus] [x2]
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it’s love heading your way
[Bridge] [x6]
Paradise, hold on hold on
Meet me there, hold on hold on
[Chorus] [x2]
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it’s love heading your way
[Pre-Chorus] [x2]
I know you heard it from those other boys
But this time it’s real
It’s something that I feel and
[Chorus] [x4]
If it feels like paradise running through your bloody veins
You know it’s love heading your way