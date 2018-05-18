Galantis – Spaceship feat. Uffie: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (con traduzione del testo)

In data odierna i Galantis, duo svedese di producer e deejay composto da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklöw, hanno rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo che si intitola Spaceship.
La nuova canzone, non inclusa nell’ultima fatica discografica Aviary, viene interpretata da Anna-Catherine Hartley, meglio conoscita come Uffie, trentenne cantante, rapper e produttrice discografica di Miami.
Spaceship è un pezzo in pieno stile Galantis, che descrive il loro amore nei confronti della musica dance. Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Ryan Huffman ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.
Spaceship testo e traduzione (Download)
Hey, I found a spaceship
You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places
Hey, I’m on a spaceship
You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places
Hey, I found a spaceship
You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places
Hey, I’m on a spaceship
You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places
Hey, I found a spaceship
Hey, you take me high-igh-igh
Three, two, one
Hey, ho trovato un’astronave
Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi
Hey, sono su un’astronave
Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi
Hey, ho trovato un’astronave
Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi
Hey, sono su un’astronave
Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi
Hey, ho trovato un’astronave
Si, portami in alto-lto-lto
Tre due uno
