Galantis – Spaceship feat. Uffie: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (con traduzione del testo)





In data odierna i Galantis, duo svedese di producer e deejay composto da Christian Karlsson e Linus Eklöw, hanno rilasciato il nuovo bel singolo che si intitola Spaceship.

La nuova canzone, non inclusa nell’ultima fatica discografica Aviary, viene interpretata da Anna-Catherine Hartley, meglio conoscita come Uffie, trentenne cantante, rapper e produttrice discografica di Miami.

Spaceship è un pezzo in pieno stile Galantis, che descrive il loro amore nei confronti della musica dance. Il video ufficiale è stato diretto da Ryan Huffman ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire trovate i testi.

Spaceship testo e traduzione (Download)

Hey, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I’m on a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I’m on a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I found a spaceship

Hey, you take me high-igh-igh

Three, two, one

Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, sono su un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, sono su un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Si, portami in alto-lto-lto

Tre due uno

Hey, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I’m on a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Take me high, get me lost in the night

Take me high, take me high, get me lost

You take me high-igh-igh

Eh, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, sono su un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Portami in alto, per farmi perdere nella notte

Portami in alto, portami in alto, fammi perdere

Portami in alto-lto-lto

Eh, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi





Spaceship

Astronave

Hey, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I’m on a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Eh, you take me high-igh-igh

Three, two, one





Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, sono su un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Si, portami in alto-lto-lto

Tre due uno

Hey, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, I’m on a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Take me high, get me lost in the night

Take me high, take me high, get me lost

You take me high-igh-igh

Eh, I found a spaceship

You got the kinda love that’s taking me new places

Hey, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey, sono su un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Portami in alto, per farmi perdere nella notte

Portami in alto, portami in alto, fammi perdere

Portami in alto-lto-lto

Eh, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi

Hey i found a spaceship

Hey I found a spaceship

you got the kinda love thats taking me new places

Ehi, ho trovato un’astronave

Ehi, ho trovato un’astronave

Hai quel tipo d’amore che mi porta in posti nuovi



