Ed Sheeran: ascolta “Perfect Duet” (con Beyoncé) + testo e traduzione + video della versione solista







Perfect è un singolo di Ed Sheeran estratto dal fortunatissimo terzo album in studio “÷” rilasciato il 3 marzo 2017. Guarda il video.

Dal 30 novembre, la canzone è disponibile nel duetto con la cantautrice americana Beyoncé e quest’insolito duetto, è stato battezzato Perfect Duet.





Il cantautore britannico ha fatto uscire dal cilindro questa meravigliosa versione del brano, che è anche disponibile nei remixes di Robin Schulz & Mike Perry e nella versione acustica.

Questo pezzo è stato scritto da Sheeran, che l’ha anche prodotto con la collaborazione Will Hicks & Benny Blanco.

Siete pronti per ascoltare “Perfect Duet”? Potete farlo su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono il brano.

Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1: Ed Sheeran]

Ho trovato un amore per me

Oh tesoro, tuffati a capofitto e stai al gioco

Bene, ho trovato una ragazza, bella e dolce

Oh, non sapevo che fossi quel qualcuno che mi aspettava

Perché quando ci siamo innamorati eravamo solo ragazzini

Non sapendo cosa fosse

Questa volta non ti abbandonerò

Ma tesoro, baciami lentamente, il tuo cuore è tutto ciò che ho

E nei tuoi occhi, stringi i miei

[Ritornello: Ed Sheeran]

Baby, sto ballando al buio con te tra le braccia

A piedi scalzi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita

Quando hai detto che eri messa male, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro

Ma l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei perfetta stasera

[Strofa 2: Beyoncé]

Bene, ho trovato un uomo, più forte di chiunque altro conosca

Che condivide i miei sogni, spero che un giorno condivideremo una casa

Ho trovato un amore, che sopporta più dei miei semplici segreti

Che porta amore, che porta figli

Siamo ancora bambini, ma siamo così innamorati

Combattiamo contro tutte le avversità

So che staremo bene questa volta

Tesoro, stringimi mano

Sarò la tua ragazza, sarai il mio uomo

E nei tuoi occhi vedo il mio futuro

[Ritornello: 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran e entrambi]

Bene tesoro, sto ballando al buio, con te tra le mie braccia

A piedi nudi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita

Quando ti ho vista con quel vestito, sei così bella

Non merito questo, tesoro, sei perfetto-a stasera

[Strumentale]

[Ritornello: 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran e entrambi]

Baby, sto ballando al buio, con te tra le mie braccia

A piedi scalzi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita

Ho fiducia di ciò che vedo

Adesso so di aver incontrato di persona un angelo

E lei sembra perfetta

E lui sembra perfetto

No, non merito questo

Sei perfetto-a stasera

Perfect Duet testo – Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]

I found a love for me

Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead

Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet

Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me

‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love

Not knowing what it was

I will not give you up this time

But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own

And in your eyes, you’re holding mine

[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song

When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath

But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

Well I found a man, stronger than anyone I know

He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we’ll share a home

I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets

To carry love, to carry children of our own

We are still kids, but we’re so in love

Fighting against all odds

I know we’ll be alright this time

Darling, just hold my hand

Be your girl, you’ll be my man

And I see my future in your eyes

[Chorus 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both]

Well baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful

I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight

[Instrumental]

[Chorus 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both]

Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms

Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song

I have faith in what I see

Now I know I have met an angel in person

And she looks perfect

And he looks perfect

No I don’t deserve this

You look perfect tonight

















