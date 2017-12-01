Ed Sheeran: ascolta “Perfect Duet” (con Beyoncé) + testo e traduzione + video della versione solista

Perfect è un singolo di Ed Sheeran estratto dal fortunatissimo terzo album in studio “÷” rilasciato il 3 marzo 2017. Guarda il video.
Dal 30 novembre, la canzone è disponibile nel duetto con la cantautrice americana Beyoncé e quest’insolito duetto, è stato battezzato Perfect Duet.
Il cantautore britannico ha fatto uscire dal cilindro questa meravigliosa versione del brano, che è anche disponibile nei remixes di Robin Schulz & Mike Perry e nella versione acustica.
Questo pezzo è stato scritto da Sheeran, che l’ha anche prodotto con la collaborazione Will Hicks & Benny Blanco.
Siete pronti per ascoltare “Perfect Duet”? Potete farlo su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale accedete alla traduzione in italiano e alle parole in inglese che compongono il brano.
Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1: Ed Sheeran]
Ho trovato un amore per me
Oh tesoro, tuffati a capofitto e stai al gioco
Bene, ho trovato una ragazza, bella e dolce
Oh, non sapevo che fossi quel qualcuno che mi aspettava
Perché quando ci siamo innamorati eravamo solo ragazzini
Non sapendo cosa fosse
Questa volta non ti abbandonerò
Ma tesoro, baciami lentamente, il tuo cuore è tutto ciò che ho
E nei tuoi occhi, stringi i miei
[Ritornello: Ed Sheeran]
Baby, sto ballando al buio con te tra le braccia
A piedi scalzi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita
Quando hai detto che eri messa male, ho sussurrato sotto il mio respiro
Ma l’hai sentito, tesoro, sei perfetta stasera
[Strofa 2: Beyoncé]
Bene, ho trovato un uomo, più forte di chiunque altro conosca
Che condivide i miei sogni, spero che un giorno condivideremo una casa
Ho trovato un amore, che sopporta più dei miei semplici segreti
Che porta amore, che porta figli
Siamo ancora bambini, ma siamo così innamorati
Combattiamo contro tutte le avversità
So che staremo bene questa volta
Tesoro, stringimi mano
Sarò la tua ragazza, sarai il mio uomo
E nei tuoi occhi vedo il mio futuro
[Ritornello: 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran e entrambi]
Bene tesoro, sto ballando al buio, con te tra le mie braccia
A piedi nudi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita
Quando ti ho vista con quel vestito, sei così bella
Non merito questo, tesoro, sei perfetto-a stasera
[Strumentale]
[Ritornello: 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran e entrambi]
Baby, sto ballando al buio, con te tra le mie braccia
A piedi scalzi sull’erba, ascoltando la nostra canzone preferita
Ho fiducia di ciò che vedo
Adesso so di aver incontrato di persona un angelo
E lei sembra perfetta
E lui sembra perfetto
No, non merito questo
Sei perfetto-a stasera
Perfect Duet testo – Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran]
I found a love for me
Oh darling, just dive right in and follow my lead
Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet
Oh, I never knew you were the someone waiting for me
‘Cause we were just kids when we fell in love
Not knowing what it was
I will not give you up this time
But darling, just kiss me slow, your heart is all I own
And in your eyes, you’re holding mine
[Chorus: Ed Sheeran]
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, listening to our favourite song
When you said you looked a mess, I whispered underneath my breath
But you heard it, darling, you look perfect tonight
[Verse 2: Beyoncé]
Well I found a man, stronger than anyone I know
He shares my dreams, I hope that someday we’ll share a home
I found a love, to carry more than just my secrets
To carry love, to carry children of our own
We are still kids, but we’re so in love
Fighting against all odds
I know we’ll be alright this time
Darling, just hold my hand
Be your girl, you’ll be my man
And I see my future in your eyes
[Chorus 2: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both]
Well baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful
I don’t deserve this, darling, you look perfect tonight
[Instrumental]
[Chorus 3: Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran & Both]
Baby, I’m dancing in the dark, with you between my arms
Barefoot on the grass, while listening to our favorite song
I have faith in what I see
Now I know I have met an angel in person
And she looks perfect
And he looks perfect
No I don’t deserve this
You look perfect tonight