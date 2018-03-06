Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – Échame La Culpa (Not On You Remix): audio, testo e traduzione della versione in inglese







Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato rilanciano la loro hit “Échame La Culpa“, degno seguito del tormentone mondiale Despacito, nella nuova versione Not On You Remix, disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming dal 2 marzo 2018.

Certificata Platino solo nella penisola, un video che viaggia verso un miliardo di visualizzazioni, Échame La Culpa è indubbiamente stata una delle hit del 2017, il secondo successo in poco tempo del cantante portoricano classe 1978, che precedentemente aveva entusiasmato con la canzone incisa insieme a Daddy Yankee, seguita dal remix insieme a Justin Bieber, un’autentica hit che nella penisola ha sbancato tutte le classifiche italiane ed è stata certificata “Diamante”, vale a dire 500.000 copie tra download e streaming. E tutto questo limitandoci solo a riportare risultati in Italia, che è solo uno dei tanti paesi dove il brano ha avuto un incredibile successo.

Tutto questo ha consentito all’artista di essere protagonista assoluto all’edizione 2018 dei Billboard Latin Music Awards, in quanto ha ottenuto la bellezza di dieci nomination: Artist of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event, Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male, Airplay Song of the Year, Digital Song of the Year, Streaming Song of the Year, Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo, Latin Pop Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year.

Tornando al remix di Échame La Culpa, ora i due artisti ce la ripropongono nella versione in inglese, che le emittenti radiofoniche nazionali trasmetteranno a partire da venerdì 9 marzo 2018.







Se per voi è bella la prima versione, allora non potete non ascoltare questa, perché è altrettanto bella. Potete farlo su Youtube cliccando sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale trovate i testi.

Échame La Culpa Remix traduzione (Download) [Introduzione: Demi Lovato – Luis Fonsi]

Ehi, Fonsi?

Oh no

Che succede Demi?

Ehi, si [Strofa: Luis Fonsi – Demi Lovato]

Mi hai detto che mi ami

Dimmi che hai bisogno di me

Sapevi dall’inizio, che non sei l’unica

Comunque non mi lasceresti

Oh, non c’è bisogno che tu chieda scusa

Sai che devi lasciarmi

Ma devi sapere

Che nulla di buono arriverà se stai con me [Ritornello: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

È meglio se lasciamo perdere

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Quindi baby, dai pure la colpa a me

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Voglio solo renderti libera

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Quindi baby dai pure la colpa a me [Ponte: Demi Lovato – Entrambi]

Ok, davvero non, non voglio davvero più litigare

Davvero non, davvero non voglio più fingere

Suona per me come i Beatles, tesoro, magari “Let It Be”

Quindi fora, dai pure la colpa a me, si

Davvero non, non voglio davvero più litigare

Davvero non, davvero non voglio più fingere

Suona per me come i Beatles, tesoro, magari “Let It Be”

Quindi forza, dai pure la colpa a me [Ritornello: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (è mia)

È meglio se lasciamo perdere

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Quindi baby, dai pure la colpa a me

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Voglio solo renderti libera

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Quindi baby dai pure la colpa a me [Post-Ritornello: Luis Fonsi]

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Quel bacio che ti ho sempre promesso

Quindi baby dai la colpa a me

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Quel bacio che ti ho sempre promesso

Quindi baby dai la colpa a me [Ponte: Demi Lovato – Entrambi]

Ok, davvero non, non voglio davvero più litigare

Davvero non, davvero non voglio più fingere

Suona per me come i Beatles, tesoro, magari “Let It Be”

Quindi fora, dai pure la colpa a me, si

Davvero non, non voglio davvero più litigare

Davvero non, davvero non voglio più fingere

Suona per me come i Beatles, tesoro, magari “Let It Be”

Quindi forza, dai pure la colpa a me [Ritornello: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, è mia (è colpa mia)

Non voglio farti soffrire, è meglio dimenticare e lasciare le cose come stanno (come stanno, come stanno, come stanno)

Quindi baby dai la colpa a me

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Voglio solo renderti libera

Non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua, non è colpa tua amore mio (amore mio)

Quindi baby dai pure la colpa a me [Post-Ritornello: Luis Fonsi – Duetto]

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Quel bacio che ti ho sempre promesso

Quindi baby dai la colpa a me

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Hai solo bisogno di un bacio

Quel bacio che ti ho sempre promesso

Baby dai la colpa a me

Testo Échame La Culpa (Not On You Remix) [Intro: Demi Lovato – Luis Fonsi]

Hey Fonsi?

Oh no

¿Qué pasa Demi?

Hey, yeah [Verse: Luis Fonsi – Demi Lovato]

You tell me that you love me

You tell me that you need me

You knew it from the start, you’re not my only one

Still you wouldn’t leave me

Oh, no need to say you’re sorry

You know you gotta leave me

But know you gotta know

That nothing good will come if you’re with me [Chorus: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

Is better if we let it be

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

So baby put the blame on me

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

I only wanna set you free

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

So baby put the blame on me [Bridge: Demi Lovato & Both]

Okay, I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore

I don’t really, really want to fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on, put the blame on me, yeah

I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore

I don’t really, really want to fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on, put the blame on me [Chorus: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (soy yo)

Is better if we let it be

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

So baby put the blame on me

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

I only wanna set you free

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

So baby put the blame on me [Post-Chorus: Luis Fonsi]

Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

So baby put the blame on me

Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

So baby put the blame on me [Bridge: Demi Lovato – Both]

Okay, I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore

I don’t really, really want to fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on, put the blame on me, yeah

I don’t really, really wanna fight anymore

I don’t really, really want to fake it no more

Play me like The Beatles, baby, just let it be

So come on, put the blame on me [Chorus: Luis Fonsi – (Demi Lovato)]

No eres tú, no eres tú, no eres tú, soy yo (soy yo)

No te quiero hacer sufrir, es mejor olvidar y dejarlo así (así, así, así)

So baby put the blame on me

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

I only wanna set you free

Not on you, not on you, not on you my love (my love)

So baby put the blame on me [Post-Chorus: Luis Fonsi – Duet]

Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

So baby put the blame on me

Solamente te falta un beso

Solamente te falta un beso

Ese beso que siempre te prometí

Baby put the blame on me











LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi