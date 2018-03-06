Danny Avila & The Vamps – Too Good to Be True feat. Machine Gun Kelly: audio, testo e traduzione







Danny Avila è un DJ e producer spagnolo classe 1995 e Too Good to Be True è la sua nuova produzione, disponibile da inizio marzo.

La nuova canzone vede come vocal il gruppo pop rock britannico The Vamps e il rapper statunitense Machine Gun Kelly, che insieme al produttore, hanno anche firmato il testo.

Too Good to Be True è un brano a mio parere interessante, che parla del folle innamoramento di un ragazzo nei confronti di una ragazza, che ai suoi occhi è davvero perfetta.

Egli è letteralmente ipnotizzato da tutto ciò che lei fa e la paragona ad un angelo sceso in terra.







Nel canale Youtube di Danny Avila è possibile ascoltare l’audio completo. Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi che compongono questo pezzo.

Too Good to Be True traduzione (Download) [Introduzione: The Vamps]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera [Strofa 1: The Vamps]

Il modo in cui ti muovi

Mi porta in paradiso

Le cose che fai

Mi hai fatto confessare

Mi hai fatto confessare

Sei caduta dal cielo

Sei la perfezione

È questa la realtà?

È questa la realtà?

C’è qualcosa in te [Ritornello: The Vamps]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Ooh ooh

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Ooh ooh [Pre-Ritornello: The Vamps]

Oh, no baby non mentire

Quando dici che sarai mia

Non riesco a guardare nei tuoi occhi

Perché mi ci perdo mille volte

E tutto quello che voglio è la tua testimonianza, ooh

Oh, quindi baby non mentire

Quando dici che sarai mia [Ritornello: The Vamps]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera [Strofa 2: The Vamps]

Io non vado in chiesa

Quindi sii la mia religione

Sono aggrappato alle tue parole

Dammi qualcosa in cui credere [Ritornello: The Vamps]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Ooh ooh [Pre-Ritornello: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]

Oh, no baby non mentire

Quando dici che sarai mia

Non posso guardarti negli occhi (nei tuoi occhi)

Perché mi ci perdo mille volte

E tutto quello che voglio è la tua testimonianza

Tutto quello che voglio sei tu

Oh, quindi baby non mentire

Quando dici che sarai mia [Ritornello: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera (ooh)

Sei troppo bella per essere vera [Strofa 3: Machine Gun Kelly & The Vamps – Entrambi]

Artigliere

Ho chiuso tutto per te

Entra, tuffati e annega

Dovrebbero incoronarti, perché

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Aspetta, resisti (ayy)

Per favore non esitare

Prendimi finché c’è ancora qualcosa da prendere

Baby sei tutto ciò che desidero

Dimmi quanti giorni devo starti dietro?

Dovrei starti dietro?

Prima di assaggiarti

Prima che io possa dire

Posso scappare da te

Non posso scappare

Baby sei troppo bella per essere vera [Ritornello: The Vamps]

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Sei troppo bella per essere vera

Testo Too Good to Be True [Intro: The Vamps]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true [Verse 1: The Vamps]

The way that you move

You take me to heaven

The things that you do

You got me confessin’

Got me confessin’

You fell from the sky

Type of perfection

Is this real life?

Is this real life?

There’s something about you [Chorus: The Vamps]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

Ooh, ooh

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

Ooh, ooh [Pre-Chorus: The Vamps]

Oh, no baby don’t lie

When you say that you’ll be mine

I can’t look in your eyes

‘Cause I fall a thousand times

And all I want is you to testify, ooh

Oh, so baby don’t lie

When you say that you’ll be mine [Chorus: The Vamps]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true [Verse 2: The Vamps]

I don’t go to church

So be my religion

I’m hung on your words

Give me something to believe in [Chorus: The Vamps]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

Ooh, ooh [Pre-Chorus: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]

Oh, no baby don’t lie

When you say that you’ll be mine

I can’t look in your eyes (in your eyes)

‘Cause I fall a thousand times

And all I want is you to testify

All I want is you

Oh, so baby don’t lie

When you say that you’ll be mine [Chorus: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true (ooh)

You’re way too good to be true [Verse 3: Machine Gun Kelly & The Vamps – Both]

Gunner

I shut down for you

Go in and dove in and drown you

They should be crowning you, ‘cause

You’re way to good to be true

Hold up, hold up (ayy)

Please don’t hesitate

Take me while there’s still something left to take

Baby you’re all that I crave

Tell me how many days do I have to chase you?

Do I have to chase?

Before I taste you

Before I can say

I can escape you

I cannot escape

Baby you’re way too good to be true [Chorus: The Vamps]

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true

You’re way too good to be true











LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL' ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi