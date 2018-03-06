Danny Avila & The Vamps – Too Good to Be True feat. Machine Gun Kelly: audio, testo e traduzione

Danny Avila è un DJ e producer spagnolo classe 1995 e Too Good to Be True è la sua nuova produzione, disponibile da inizio marzo.
La nuova canzone vede come vocal il gruppo pop rock britannico The Vamps e il rapper statunitense Machine Gun Kelly, che insieme al produttore, hanno anche firmato il testo.
Too Good to Be True è un brano a mio parere interessante, che parla del folle innamoramento di un ragazzo nei confronti di una ragazza, che ai suoi occhi è davvero perfetta.
Egli è letteralmente ipnotizzato da tutto ciò che lei fa e la paragona ad un angelo sceso in terra.
Nel canale Youtube di Danny Avila è possibile ascoltare l’audio completo. Per accedere alla pagina dedicata cliccate sulla cover in basso, dopo la quale potete leggere i testi che compongono questo pezzo.
Too Good to Be True traduzione (Download)
[Introduzione: The Vamps]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
[Strofa 1: The Vamps]
Il modo in cui ti muovi
Mi porta in paradiso
Le cose che fai
Mi hai fatto confessare
Mi hai fatto confessare
Sei caduta dal cielo
Sei la perfezione
È questa la realtà?
È questa la realtà?
C’è qualcosa in te
[Ritornello: The Vamps]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Ooh ooh
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Ooh ooh
[Pre-Ritornello: The Vamps]
Oh, no baby non mentire
Quando dici che sarai mia
Non riesco a guardare nei tuoi occhi
Perché mi ci perdo mille volte
E tutto quello che voglio è la tua testimonianza, ooh
Oh, quindi baby non mentire
Quando dici che sarai mia
[Ritornello: The Vamps]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
[Strofa 2: The Vamps]
Io non vado in chiesa
Quindi sii la mia religione
Sono aggrappato alle tue parole
Dammi qualcosa in cui credere
[Ritornello: The Vamps]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Ooh ooh
[Pre-Ritornello: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]
Oh, no baby non mentire
Quando dici che sarai mia
Non posso guardarti negli occhi (nei tuoi occhi)
Perché mi ci perdo mille volte
E tutto quello che voglio è la tua testimonianza
Tutto quello che voglio sei tu
Oh, quindi baby non mentire
Quando dici che sarai mia
[Ritornello: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera (ooh)
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
[Strofa 3: Machine Gun Kelly & The Vamps – Entrambi]
Artigliere
Ho chiuso tutto per te
Entra, tuffati e annega
Dovrebbero incoronarti, perché
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Aspetta, resisti (ayy)
Per favore non esitare
Prendimi finché c’è ancora qualcosa da prendere
Baby sei tutto ciò che desidero
Dimmi quanti giorni devo starti dietro?
Dovrei starti dietro?
Prima di assaggiarti
Prima che io possa dire
Posso scappare da te
Non posso scappare
Baby sei troppo bella per essere vera
[Ritornello: The Vamps]
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Sei troppo bella per essere vera
Testo Too Good to Be True
[Intro: The Vamps]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
[Verse 1: The Vamps]
The way that you move
You take me to heaven
The things that you do
You got me confessin’
Got me confessin’
You fell from the sky
Type of perfection
Is this real life?
Is this real life?
There’s something about you
[Chorus: The Vamps]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
Ooh, ooh
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
Ooh, ooh
[Pre-Chorus: The Vamps]
Oh, no baby don’t lie
When you say that you’ll be mine
I can’t look in your eyes
‘Cause I fall a thousand times
And all I want is you to testify, ooh
Oh, so baby don’t lie
When you say that you’ll be mine
[Chorus: The Vamps]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
[Verse 2: The Vamps]
I don’t go to church
So be my religion
I’m hung on your words
Give me something to believe in
[Chorus: The Vamps]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
Ooh, ooh
[Pre-Chorus: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]
Oh, no baby don’t lie
When you say that you’ll be mine
I can’t look in your eyes (in your eyes)
‘Cause I fall a thousand times
And all I want is you to testify
All I want is you
Oh, so baby don’t lie
When you say that you’ll be mine
[Chorus: The Vamps & Machine Gun Kelly]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true (ooh)
You’re way too good to be true
[Verse 3: Machine Gun Kelly & The Vamps – Both]
Gunner
I shut down for you
Go in and dove in and drown you
They should be crowning you, ‘cause
You’re way to good to be true
Hold up, hold up (ayy)
Please don’t hesitate
Take me while there’s still something left to take
Baby you’re all that I crave
Tell me how many days do I have to chase you?
Do I have to chase?
Before I taste you
Before I can say
I can escape you
I cannot escape
Baby you’re way too good to be true
[Chorus: The Vamps]
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true
You’re way too good to be true