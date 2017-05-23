Camila Cabello e il nuovo singolo I Have Questions: video e traduzione del testo







Lo scorso 19 maggio, Camila Cabello ha pubblicato il nuovo singolo Crying in the Club, lanciando la canzone direttamente con il video ufficiale, la cui prima parte altro non era che il brano in oggetto, pubblicato il successivo 22 maggio.

Entrambi i brani, saranno inclusi nel primo progetto discografico da solista “The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving”, il cui rilascio sembra essere fissato al prossimo mese di settembre. Come si può facilmente intuire, il disco sarà una sorta di storia, raccontata in ogni track in scaletta nel primo progetto discografico lontana dalle Fifth Harmony.





La storia di questo album inizia con la seconda canzone I have questions, che ho iniziato a scrivere nel bagno di un albergo un anno, mentre mi trovavo in tour con le Fifth Harmony.

La cantautrice cubana naturalizzata statunitense classe 1997 ha reso disponibile il lyric video che accompagna I Have Questions, un malinconico ma orecchiabile pezzo, scritto in un periodo di dolore, quel dolore di cui non è facile parlare.

Nella canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Bibi Bourelly e Jesse Shatkin (quest’ultimo l’ha anche prodotta), Camila ha ben tre domande per il suo ormai ex fidanzato, tre quesiti che la tormentano…

Quali saranno mai? Potete scoprirli leggendo la traduzione in italiano che trovate scorrendo la pagina.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete al lyric video che accompagna questo nuovo brano.

Camila Cabello – I Have Questions traduzione (Download)

[Verso 1]

Perché mi hai lasciato qui a bruciare?

Sono troppo giovane per stare così male

Mi sento condannata nelle stanze d’albergo

Fissando il muro

Contando le ferite che sto cercando di anestetizzare

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ti importa, ti importa?

Perché non ti importa?

Ti ho dato tutta me stessa

Il mio sangue, il mio sudore, il mio cuore e le mie lacrime

Perché non ti importa, perché non ti importa?

Ero lì, ero lì, quando non c’era nessuno

Ora te ne sei andato ed io sono qui

[Ritornello 1]

Ho alcune domande per te

Numero uno, dimmi chi ti credi di essere

Hai una bella faccia tosta tentando di fare a pezzi la mia fede

(Ho delle domande per te)

Numero due, perché hai cercato di prendermi in giro?

Non avrei mai dovuto fidarmi di te (ho delle domande)

Numero tre, perché non eri tu, quella persona che ha giurato che ci sarebbe stata?

Ho delle domande, ho alcune domande che mi tormentano

Ho delle domande per te

Ho delle domande per te (ho delle domande)

Ho delle domande per te

Link sponsorizzati









[Verso 2]

Il mio, il mio nome era più al sicuro nella tua bocca

E perché l’hai sputato fuori?

Oh, la tua voce, era la più familiare

Ma ora sembra così pericolosa per me

[Ritornello 2]

Ho alcune domande per te

Numero uno, dimmi chi ti credi di essere

Hai una bella faccia tosta nel cercare di fare a pezzi la mia fede

(Ho Numero domande per te)

Numero due, perché hai cercato di prendermi in giro?

Non avrei mai dovuto fidarmi di te

Ho delle domande per te

Ho delle domande per te

Ho delle domande per te (ho delle domande)

Ho delle domande per te

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ti importa, ti importa?

Perché non ti importa?

Ti ho dato tutta me stessa

Il mio sangue, il mio sudore, il mio cuore e le mie lacrime

Perché non ti importa, perché non ti importa?

Ero lì, ero lì, quando non c’era nessuno

Ora te ne sei andato ed io sono qui

[Conclusione]

Ho alcune domande per te, ooh

Ho delle domande per te

Ho delle domande per te (ho delle domande)

Ho delle domande per te (sì, sì, sì, sì)

Ho delle domande per te, ooh

Ho delle domande per te (disonestà, no, disonestà, no)

Ho delle domande per te (ho delle domande)

Ho delle domande per te

Ho delle domande per te

Come sistemo tutto? Possiamo parlare? Possiamo comunicare? Possiamo parlare? Voglio ststemare la faccenda?

Ho delle domande per te (ho paura di te)

È colpa mia? È colpa mia? Ti manco?

Ho delle domande

Powered by NuoveCanzoni.com

I Have Questions – Camila Cabello – Testo

[Verse 1]

Why… did you leave me here to burn?

I’m way too young to be this hurt

I feel doomed in hotel rooms

Staring straight up at the wall

Counting wounds and I am trying to numb them all

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you care, do you care?

Why don’t you care?

I gave you all of me

My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears

Why don’t you care, why don’t you care?

I was there, I was there, when no one was

Now you’re gone and I’m here

[Chorus 1]

I have questions for you

Number one, tell me who you think you are

You’ve got some nerve trying to tear my faith apart

(I have questions for you)

Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?

I should have never ever ever trusted you (I have questions)

Number three, why weren’t you, who you swore that you would be?

I have questions, I’ve got questions haunting me

I have questions for you

I have questions for you (I have questions)

I have questions for you

[Verse 2]

My… my name was safest in your mouth

And why’d you have to go and spit it out?

Oh, your voice, it was the most familiar sound

But it sounds so dangerous to me now

[Chorus 2]

I have questions for you

Number one, tell me who you think you are

You’ve got some nerve trying to tear my faith apart

(I have questions for you)

Number two, why would you try and play me for a fool?

I should have never ever ever trusted you

I have questions for you

I have questions for you

I have questions for you (I have questions)

I have questions for you

[Pre-Chorus]

Do you care, do you care?

Why don’t you care?

I gave you all of me

My blood, my sweat, my heart, and my tears

Why don’t you care, why don’t you care?

I was there, I was there, when no one was

Now you’re gone and I’m here

[Outro]

I have questions for you, ooh

I have questions for you

I have questions for you (I have questions)

I have questions for you (yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I have questions for you, ooh

I have questions for you (foul play, no, foul play, no)

I have questions for you (I have questions)

I have questions for you

I have questions for you

How do I fix it? Can we talk? Can we communicate? Can we talk? Do I wanna fix it?

I have questions for you (I’m afraid of you)

Is it my fault? Is it my fault? Do you miss me?

I have questions

















LASCIA UN COMMENTO ALL'ARTICOLO

commenti complessivi