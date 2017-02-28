Bea Miller: ascolta il nuovo brano “Song Like You” (testo e traduzione)







Song Like You è il primo singolo estratto da Chapter One: Blue, secondo EP di Bea Miller pubblicato lo scorso 24 febbraio.

Ho avuto modo di ascoltare le tre canzoni incluse nel mini progetto e devo dire che il brano in questione, è indubbiamente il più convincente ed orecchiabile.

Dubito che verranno rilasciati altri singoli dal mini-disco che, come ho avuto già modo di dire, sarà seguito da altri due capitoli “Chapter Two: Red” (dovrebbe uscire a maggio) e “Chapter Three: Yellow” (out ad agosto). Infine il successivo novembre uscirà l’atteso album, che includerà le tracks degli EP più tre nuove canzoni.

In Song Like You, Bea descrive come secondo lei sarebbe una canzone che rappresenti la persona che ama.

Potete ascoltarla su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso, dopo la quale trovate la traduzione ed il testo in inglese.

Song Like You – Bea Miller – Traduzione (Digital Download)

(Introduzione)

Do do do do do do do

(Verso 1)

Una canzone come te

È un’increspatura delle onde

Che diverrà un uragano

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

Una canzone come te è una ninna nanna sussurrata

Che viene sovrastata dal pianto di un bambino

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

(Pre-Ritornello)

Una canzone come te non mi direbbe mai detto la verità

Mi ecciterebbe, mi farebbe cedere, mi farebbe sentire come se non ci fosse nient’altro fuori da questa stanza

Una canzone come te mi farebbe perdere nella mia giovinezza

Oh, baby, una canzone come te

(Ritornello)

La ascolto tutte le sere

La ascolto tutte le sere

Una canzone come te

Una canzone come te

(Verso 2)

Una canzone come te è una ballata dance del cigno nero

Che sarebbe abbattuta da un colpo fucile da caccia

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

Se scrivessi una canzone che fosse simile a te

Sarebbe diventata triste

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

(Pre-Ritornello)

Una canzone come te non mi direbbe mai detto la verità

Mi ecciterebbe, mi farebbe cedere, mi farebbe sentire come se non ci fosse nient’altro fuori da questa stanza

Una canzone come te mi farebbe perdere nella mia giovinezza

Oh, baby, una canzone come te

(Ritornello)

La ascolto tutte le sere

La ascolto tutte le sere

Una canzone come te

Una canzone come te

(Verso 3)

Non riesco a farti uscire dalla mia mente

Quando sono da sola e

Ho perso così tanto tempo

E mi sta distruggento dentro

Una canzone come te

(Ritornello)

La ascolto tutte le sere

Una canzone come te (canzone come te)

La ascolto tutte le sere (tutte le sere)

Una canzone come te (canzone come te)

Una canzone come te

(Conclusione)

Do do do do do do do

Bea Miller – Song Like You testo

[Scritta da: Bea Miller, Ido Zmishlany – Prodotta da: Ido Zmishlany, Michel Heyaca]

(Intro)

Do do do do do do do

(Verse 1)

A song like you

Is a ripple of the waves

That rises to a hurricane

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

A song like you is a whispered lullaby

That’s drowned out by a baby’s cry

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

(Pre-Chorus)

A song like you would never tell me the truth

It would turn me on, break me down, make me feel like there is nothing outside this room

A song like you would have me lost in my youth

Oh, baby, a song like you

(Chorus)

I play it every night

I play it every night

A song like you

A song like you

(Verse 2)

A song like you is a ballad black swan dance

That’s brought down by a shot-gun blast

Oh woah oh oh, oh woah oh

If I wrote a song that was anything like you

It would turn from color into blue

Oh woah oh woah, oh woah

(Pre-Chorus)

A song like you would never tell me the truth

It would turn me on, break me down, make me feel like there is nothing outside this room

A song like you would have me lost in my youth

Oh, baby, a song like you

(Chorus)

I play it every night

I play it every night

A song like you

A song like you

(Verse 3)

Can’t get you out my mind

When I’m alone and

I’ve been wasting so much time

And it’s killing me inside

A song like you

(Chorus)

I play it every night

A song like you (song like you)

I play it every night (every night)

A song like you (song like you)

A song like you

(Outro)

Do do do do do do do

















