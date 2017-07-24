Bakermat & Kiesza in “Don’t Want You Back”: video, testo e traduzione

Lo scorso 2 giugno, il dj e producer olandese Lodewijk Fluttert, aka Bakermat, ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Don’t Want You Back, inciso con la collaborazione della cantante e ballerina canadese Kiesza.
Nonostante l’ottimismo iniziale di Bakermat, che si è detto onorato di questa prestigiosa collaborazione, il brano non si è rivelato quello che il produttore classe 1991 si auspicava, nemmeno con il supporto delle radio, visto che il singolo è on air da inizio giugno.
Don’t Want You Back è stata prodotta e firmata da Bakermat con la collaborazione di Janée Bennett, Tamera Foster, Komi Al-Hakan & Clifford Goilo.
Dal punto di vista del testo, Kiesza dice alla sua vecchia fiamma che ormai il loro rapporto è giunto al termine e che nulla potrà farle cambiare idea.
E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate scorrengo la pagina.
Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale nel quale Kiesza sfoggia le sue abilità da ballerina.
Don’t Want You Back – Bakermat – Traduzione (Download)
[Strofa 1]
Baby, puoi andare per la tua strada
Non serve aspettarmi sveglio di notte
L’unica cosa che è nella mia lista dei desideri
E’ quella di non prendere un altro secondo del mio tempo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Piccolo uomo, adesso riesci a capire?
Con te ho chiuso
Sono stufa di vivere fantasie
Non va bene, non è vita
Sei ciecato e così ingenuo
Non puoi fuggire dalla realtà
Tu non sei l’uomo dei miei sogni stasera, non scherzo
[Ritornello]
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
[Post-Ritornello]
Heey-heey
Non ti voglio rivedere
Heey-heey
Heey-heey
Non ti voglio rivedere
Heey-heey
[Strofa 2]
Non potrai mai porre fine con i fiori a una guerra
L’amore dignitoso metterà in ombra l’odio
Il nostro amore si è unito a un nuovo mondo, andando meglio
Sono stufa accendere candele sotto la pioggia
[Pre-Ritornello]
Piccolo uomo, adesso riesci a capire?
Con te ho chiuso
Sono stufa di vivere fantasie
Non va bene, non è vita
Sei ciecato e così ingenuo
Non puoi fuggire dalla realtà
Tu non sei l’uomo dei miei sogni stasera, non scherzo
[Ritornello]
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
[Ponte]
Tutte queste conversazioni tossiche
Ogni parola è sprecata
È la tua amara medicina
Fammi sapere che gusto ha (o “come ti sembra”)
Mi sono resa conto di una cosa
Sei solo innamorato dell’inseguimento
Speriamo solo che tu stia mettendo alla prova la mia pazienza
E’ finita hands at stake
[Ritornello]
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile
Non è una novità
Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere
Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”
Non mi fregherai più, non più
Bakermat – Don’t Want You Back testo
[Verse 1]
Baby, you can go about your business
No use in waiting up for me at night
The only thing that is on my wish list
Don’t take another second of my time
[Pre-Chorus]
Little man, now can’t you see?
I’m so done with you and me
Sick of living fantasies
It’s not right, it’s not life
You’ve been blind and so naive
You can’t escape reality
You’re not the man of my dreams tonight, no lie
[Chorus]
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more
[Post-Chorus]
Heey-heey
Don’t want you back
Heey-heey
Heey-heey
Don’t want you back
Heey-heey
[Verse 2]
You could never end a war with flowers
Decent love will overshadow hate
Our love has joined a new world, going better
Sick of burning candles in the rain
[Pre-Chorus]
Little man, now can’t you see?
I’m so done with you and me
Sick of living fantasies
It’s not right, it’s not life
You’ve been blind and so naive
You can’t escape reality
You’re not the man of my dreams tonight, no lie
[Chorus]
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more
[Bridge]
All this toxic conversation
Every word has gone to waste
Is your bitter medication
Let me know how that taste
I come to a realization
You’re just in love with the chase
Best believe you tried my patience
Ended up hands at stake
[Chorus]
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
No point in begging on your knees
Nothing that I haven’t seen before
Don’t want you back, back, back, back
I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”
You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more