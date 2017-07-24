Bakermat & Kiesza in “Don’t Want You Back”: video, testo e traduzione







Lo scorso 2 giugno, il dj e producer olandese Lodewijk Fluttert, aka Bakermat, ha rilasciato il nuovo singolo Don’t Want You Back, inciso con la collaborazione della cantante e ballerina canadese Kiesza.

Nonostante l’ottimismo iniziale di Bakermat, che si è detto onorato di questa prestigiosa collaborazione, il brano non si è rivelato quello che il produttore classe 1991 si auspicava, nemmeno con il supporto delle radio, visto che il singolo è on air da inizio giugno.

Don’t Want You Back è stata prodotta e firmata da Bakermat con la collaborazione di Janée Bennett, Tamera Foster, Komi Al-Hakan & Clifford Goilo.

Dal punto di vista del testo, Kiesza dice alla sua vecchia fiamma che ormai il loro rapporto è giunto al termine e che nulla potrà farle cambiare idea.

E’ sinteticamente questo il significato del brano, che potete approfondire leggendo la traduzione che trovate scorrengo la pagina.

Cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, accedete invece al video ufficiale nel quale Kiesza sfoggia le sue abilità da ballerina.

Don’t Want You Back – Bakermat – Traduzione (Download)

[Strofa 1]

Baby, puoi andare per la tua strada

Non serve aspettarmi sveglio di notte

L’unica cosa che è nella mia lista dei desideri

E’ quella di non prendere un altro secondo del mio tempo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Piccolo uomo, adesso riesci a capire?

Con te ho chiuso

Sono stufa di vivere fantasie

Non va bene, non è vita

Sei ciecato e così ingenuo

Non puoi fuggire dalla realtà

Tu non sei l’uomo dei miei sogni stasera, non scherzo

[Ritornello]

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

[Post-Ritornello]

Heey-heey

Non ti voglio rivedere

Heey-heey

Heey-heey

Non ti voglio rivedere

Heey-heey

[Strofa 2]

Non potrai mai porre fine con i fiori a una guerra

L’amore dignitoso metterà in ombra l’odio

Il nostro amore si è unito a un nuovo mondo, andando meglio

Sono stufa accendere candele sotto la pioggia

[Pre-Ritornello]

Piccolo uomo, adesso riesci a capire?

Con te ho chiuso

Sono stufa di vivere fantasie

Non va bene, non è vita

Sei ciecato e così ingenuo

Non puoi fuggire dalla realtà

Tu non sei l’uomo dei miei sogni stasera, non scherzo

[Ritornello]

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

[Ponte]

Tutte queste conversazioni tossiche

Ogni parola è sprecata

È la tua amara medicina

Fammi sapere che gusto ha (o “come ti sembra”)

Mi sono resa conto di una cosa

Sei solo innamorato dell’inseguimento

Speriamo solo che tu stia mettendo alla prova la mia pazienza

E’ finita hands at stake

[Ritornello]

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Implorarmi in ginocchio è inutile

Non è una novità

Non ti voglio rivedere, rivedere, rivedere, rivedere

Ho chiuso con tutti questi, “Baby, per favore”

Non mi fregherai più, non più

Bakermat – Don’t Want You Back testo

[Verse 1]

Baby, you can go about your business

No use in waiting up for me at night

The only thing that is on my wish list

Don’t take another second of my time

[Pre-Chorus]

Little man, now can’t you see?

I’m so done with you and me

Sick of living fantasies

It’s not right, it’s not life

You’ve been blind and so naive

You can’t escape reality

You’re not the man of my dreams tonight, no lie

[Chorus]

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

[Post-Chorus]

Heey-heey

Don’t want you back

Heey-heey

Heey-heey

Don’t want you back

Heey-heey

[Verse 2]

You could never end a war with flowers

Decent love will overshadow hate

Our love has joined a new world, going better

Sick of burning candles in the rain

[Pre-Chorus]

Little man, now can’t you see?

I’m so done with you and me

Sick of living fantasies

It’s not right, it’s not life

You’ve been blind and so naive

You can’t escape reality

You’re not the man of my dreams tonight, no lie

[Chorus]

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

[Bridge]

All this toxic conversation

Every word has gone to waste

Is your bitter medication

Let me know how that taste

I come to a realization

You’re just in love with the chase

Best believe you tried my patience

Ended up hands at stake

[Chorus]

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

No point in begging on your knees

Nothing that I haven’t seen before

Don’t want you back, back, back, back

I’m done with all this, “Baby, please”

You ain’t gonna fuck with me, no more

















