The Vamps – Just My Type: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

L’11 luglio 2018 vedrà la luce la seconda parte dell’album Night & Day, la Day Edizion, e Just My Type è il terzo singolo che ne anticipa il rilascio, disponibile dal 15 giugno 2018.
Dopo “Personal” e “Hair Too Long“, la pop rock band britannica rilascia quest’orecchiabile canzone, che con una certa dose di ironia racconta l’innamoramento nei confronti di una ragazza.
Disponibile anche nei remix di Nathan Jain e Danny Dove & Offset, questo pezzo è a parer mio un ottimo terzo assaggio del progetto.
Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 9 luglio ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Just My Type testo e traduzione – The Vamps (Download – Remix: Nathan Jain – Danny Dove & Offset – Audio – Nathan Jain Remix – Danny Dove & Offset Remix)
[Verse 1: Bradley Simpson]
M-m-m-m-m-my… more than meets the eye
To tell the truth would be a lie
I saw her out on Friday night, misunderstood
She’s balling for a guy
That cigarette, it needs a light
Pluck up the courage and invite her nowhere good
[Strofa 1: Bradley Simpson]
M-m-m-m-m-mio … più di ciò che si vede (o “le apparenze ingannano”)
A dire la verità sarebbe una menzogna
L’ho vista in giro venerdì sera, incompresa
Se la fa con un tipo
Quella sigaretta, ha bisogno di essere accesa
Fatti coraggio e invitala a non andare da nessuna parte
[Pre-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand
Need that honey when she hold my hand
Times like this they call for true romance
But she’s not ready for that
[Pre-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale
Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano
Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine
Ma lei non è pronta per questo
[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
She’s bad advice
I don’t think twice
Oh I don’t know why
She’s what I like
[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Lei mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)
Oh, non capisco perché
Lei è proprio il mio tipo
Lei è un pessimo consiglio
Senza pensarci su
Oh, non so perché
Lei è ciò che piace a me
[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
But I, I, I love it
I, I, I love it
Love the way she plays with my head
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Ma a me, a me, a me piace
A me, a me, a me piace
Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee
Mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene
Oh, non capisco perché
E’ proprio il mio tipo
[Verse 2: Connor Ball]
This girl’s still on repeat
Plays in my mind, won’t let me sleep
She’s not the one who’s in my sheets
‘Cause she’s no good
She defies all of my dreams
And expectations she won’t meet
I’ll pack my bags and try to leave
I wish I could
[Strofa 2: Connor Ball]
Questa ragazza è sempre attiva
Suona nella mia mente, non mi lascia dormire
Non è quella che sta tra le mie lenzuola
Perché non è brava
Lei ha sfidato tutti i miei sogni
E le aspettative che non vuole soddisfare
Preparerò i bagagli e proverò a scappare
vorrei poterlo fare
[Pre-Chorus: Connor Ball]
‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand
Need that honey when she hold my hand
Times like this, they call for true romance
But she’s not ready for that
[Pre-Ritornello: Connor Ball]
Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale
Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano
Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine
Ma lei non è pronta per questo
[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
She’s bad advice
I don’t think twice
Oh I don’t know why
She’s what I like
[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Lei mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)
Oh, non capisco perché
Lei è proprio il mio tipo
Lei è un pessimo consiglio
Senza pensarci su
Oh, non so perché
Lei è ciò che piace a me
[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
But I, I, I love it
I, I, I love it
Love the way she plays with my head
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Ma a me, a me, a me piace
A me, a me, a me piace
Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee
Mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene
Oh, non capisco perché
E’ proprio il mio tipo
[Bridge: Bradley Simpson]
More than meets the eye
To tell the truth would be a lie
I saw her out again last night, misunderstood
And I’ll never be that guy
That cigarette still needs a light
And when I take her back to mine it’s nothing good
[Ponte: Bradley Simpson]
Più di ciò che si vede
A dire la verità sarebbe una menzogna
L’ho rivista in giro venerdì sera, incompresa
E non sarò mai quel ragazzo
Quella sigaretta ha ancora bisogno di essere accesa
E quando la riporto a casa mia non è un bene
[Pre-Chorus: Bradley Simpson & Connor Ball]
‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand
Need that honey when she hold my hand
Times like this they call for true romance
But she’s not ready for that
[Pre-Ritornello: Connor Ball]
Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale
Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano
Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine
Ma lei non è pronta per questo
[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
She’s bad advice
I don’t think twice
Oh I don’t know why
She’s what I like
[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Lei mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)
Oh, non capisco perché
Lei è proprio il mio tipo
Lei è un pessimo consiglio
Senza pensarci su
Oh, non so perché
Lei è ciò che piace a me
[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]
But I, I, I love it
I, I, I love it
Love the way she plays with my head
She lets me down
Then gets me high
Oh I don’t know why
She’s just my type
[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]
Ma a me, a me, a me piace
A me, a me, a me piace
Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee
Mi delude
Poi mi fa stare bene
Oh, non capisco perché
E’ proprio il mio tipo
[Outro: Bradley Simpson]
Oh she’s just my type
Yeah she’s got just what I like
And she’s just my type
Oh yeah she’s just my type
[Conclusione: Bradley Simpson]
Oh è proprio il mio tipo
Sì, ha proprio quello che mi piace
Ed è proprio il mio tipo
Oh sì, è proprio il mio tipo
Lascia un commento