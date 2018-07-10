The Vamps – Just My Type: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)





L’11 luglio 2018 vedrà la luce la seconda parte dell’album Night & Day, la Day Edizion, e Just My Type è il terzo singolo che ne anticipa il rilascio, disponibile dal 15 giugno 2018.

Dopo “Personal” e “Hair Too Long“, la pop rock band britannica rilascia quest’orecchiabile canzone, che con una certa dose di ironia racconta l’innamoramento nei confronti di una ragazza.

Disponibile anche nei remix di Nathan Jain e Danny Dove & Offset, questo pezzo è a parer mio un ottimo terzo assaggio del progetto.

Il video ufficiale è disponibile dal 9 luglio ed è possibile vederlo direttamente nel canale Youtube del gruppo cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Just My Type testo e traduzione – The Vamps (Download – Remix: Nathan Jain – Danny Dove & Offset – Audio – Nathan Jain Remix – Danny Dove & Offset Remix)

[Verse 1: Bradley Simpson]

M-m-m-m-m-my… more than meets the eye

To tell the truth would be a lie

I saw her out on Friday night, misunderstood

She’s balling for a guy

That cigarette, it needs a light

Pluck up the courage and invite her nowhere good

[Strofa 1: Bradley Simpson]

M-m-m-m-m-mio … più di ciò che si vede (o “le apparenze ingannano”)

A dire la verità sarebbe una menzogna

L’ho vista in giro venerdì sera, incompresa

Se la fa con un tipo

Quella sigaretta, ha bisogno di essere accesa

Fatti coraggio e invitala a non andare da nessuna parte

[Pre-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand

Need that honey when she hold my hand

Times like this they call for true romance

But she’s not ready for that

[Pre-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale

Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano

Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine

Ma lei non è pronta per questo

[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

She’s bad advice

I don’t think twice

Oh I don’t know why

She’s what I like

[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Lei mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)

Oh, non capisco perché

Lei è proprio il mio tipo

Lei è un pessimo consiglio

Senza pensarci su

Oh, non so perché

Lei è ciò che piace a me

[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

But I, I, I love it

I, I, I love it

Love the way she plays with my head

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Ma a me, a me, a me piace

A me, a me, a me piace

Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee

Mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene

Oh, non capisco perché

E’ proprio il mio tipo

[Verse 2: Connor Ball]

This girl’s still on repeat

Plays in my mind, won’t let me sleep

She’s not the one who’s in my sheets

‘Cause she’s no good

She defies all of my dreams

And expectations she won’t meet

I’ll pack my bags and try to leave

I wish I could

[Strofa 2: Connor Ball]

Questa ragazza è sempre attiva

Suona nella mia mente, non mi lascia dormire

Non è quella che sta tra le mie lenzuola

Perché non è brava

Lei ha sfidato tutti i miei sogni

E le aspettative che non vuole soddisfare

Preparerò i bagagli e proverò a scappare

vorrei poterlo fare





[Pre-Chorus: Connor Ball]

‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand

Need that honey when she hold my hand

Times like this, they call for true romance

But she’s not ready for that

[Pre-Ritornello: Connor Ball]

Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale

Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano

Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine

Ma lei non è pronta per questo

[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

She’s bad advice

I don’t think twice

Oh I don’t know why

She’s what I like

[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Lei mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)

Oh, non capisco perché

Lei è proprio il mio tipo

Lei è un pessimo consiglio

Senza pensarci su

Oh, non so perché

Lei è ciò che piace a me

[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

But I, I, I love it

I, I, I love it

Love the way she plays with my head

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Ma a me, a me, a me piace

A me, a me, a me piace

Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee

Mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene

Oh, non capisco perché

E’ proprio il mio tipo





[Bridge: Bradley Simpson]

More than meets the eye

To tell the truth would be a lie

I saw her out again last night, misunderstood

And I’ll never be that guy

That cigarette still needs a light

And when I take her back to mine it’s nothing good

[Ponte: Bradley Simpson]

Più di ciò che si vede

A dire la verità sarebbe una menzogna

L’ho rivista in giro venerdì sera, incompresa

E non sarò mai quel ragazzo

Quella sigaretta ha ancora bisogno di essere accesa

E quando la riporto a casa mia non è un bene

[Pre-Chorus: Bradley Simpson & Connor Ball]

‘Cause I need this more than just a one night stand

Need that honey when she hold my hand

Times like this they call for true romance

But she’s not ready for that

[Pre-Ritornello: Connor Ball]

Perché ne ho bisogno più di un semplice rapporto occasionale

Ho bisogno di quella dolcezza quando mi tiene per mano

Casi come questo li chiamano veri colpi di fulmine

Ma lei non è pronta per questo

[Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

She’s bad advice

I don’t think twice

Oh I don’t know why

She’s what I like

[Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Lei mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene (o “fa volare”)

Oh, non capisco perché

Lei è proprio il mio tipo

Lei è un pessimo consiglio

Senza pensarci su

Oh, non so perché

Lei è ciò che piace a me

[Post-Chorus: Bradley Simpson]

But I, I, I love it

I, I, I love it

Love the way she plays with my head

She lets me down

Then gets me high

Oh I don’t know why

She’s just my type

[Post-Ritornello: Bradley Simpson]

Ma a me, a me, a me piace

A me, a me, a me piace

Mi piace il modo in cui gioca a confondermi le idee

Mi delude

Poi mi fa stare bene

Oh, non capisco perché

E’ proprio il mio tipo

[Outro: Bradley Simpson]

Oh she’s just my type

Yeah she’s got just what I like

And she’s just my type

Oh yeah she’s just my type

[Conclusione: Bradley Simpson]

Oh è proprio il mio tipo

Sì, ha proprio quello che mi piace

Ed è proprio il mio tipo

Oh sì, è proprio il mio tipo







