Kodaline – Shed a Tear: guarda il video e leggi testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Il 10 agosto 2018 vedrà la luce il terzo album in studio dei Kodaline che si intitola Politics of Living e Shed a Tear è il terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso progetto, che arriverà ad oltre tre anni da Coming Up for Air.

Dopo Brother e Follow Your Fire, la band di Dublino torna con questa bella canzone, scritta e prodotta dal gruppo formato da Steve Garrigan, Vinny May, Jr., Jason Boland e Mark Prendergast.

Dal 9 luglio è disponibile il video ufficiale che è possibile vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.

Shed a Tear testo e traduzione – Kodaline (Download)

[Verse 1]

It’s harder to see through the eyes of a stranger

It’s easier to love when the world doesn’t hate you

When you try to sing out but nobody hears a word

It’s safer to swim when the tide’s not against you

[Strofa 1]

È più difficile vedere attraverso gli occhi di uno sconosciuto

È più facile amare quando il mondo non ti odia

Quando provi a cantare ma nessuno sente una parola

È più sicuro nuotare quando la marea non è contro di te

[Pre-Chorus]

Yeah-yeah

(You’ve been here before)

I know you’ve been here before

(Never letting go)

And given up is letting go

(Never fight alone)

You don’t have to fight alone

[Pre-Ritornello]

Si si

(Sei già stato qui)

So che sei già stato qui

(Non mollare mai)

E arrendersi è mollare

(Non lottare mai da solo)

Non devi lottare da solo

[Chorus]

I shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I’m by your side

I’m never leaving you

Darkness to light, stay through the night

I’m walking in your shoes

So you know that it’s the truth

When nobody’s here for you

Let me make it clear

That I shed a, I shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear

Shed a tear, shed a tear)

[Ritornello]

Ho versato una lacrima per te

Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco

Non ti lascerò mai

Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte

Camminerò al posto tuo

Così saprai che è la verità

Quando nessuno è qui per te

Vorrei che fosse chiaro

Che ho versato una, ho versato una lacrima

(Versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima

Versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima)

[Verse 2]

I feel your pain when I know you’re in trouble

And I’ll take the blame for your hurt and your struggle

And when you try to sing out but nobody hears a word

I’ll be your voice, lay your head on my shoulder

[Strofa 2]

Sento il tuo dolore quando so che sei nei guai

E prenderò la colpa per il tuo dolore e per i tuoi problemi

E quando cerchi di cantare ma nessuno sente una parola

Sarò la tua voce, posa la testa sulla mia spalla





[Pre-Chorus]

Oh (You’ve been here before)

I know you’ve been here before

(Never letting go)

And nothing is impossible

(Never fight alone)

You don’t have to fight alone

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh (Sei già stato qui)

So che sei già stato qui

(Non mollare mai)

E nulla sarà impossibile

(Non lottare mai da solo)

Non devi lottare da solo

[Chorus]

I shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I’m by your side

I’m never leaving you

Darkness to light, stay through the night

I’m walking in your shoes

So you know that it’s the truth

When nobody’s here for you

Let me make it clear

[Ritornello]

Ho versato una lacrima per te

Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco

Non ti lascerò mai

Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte

Camminerò al posto tuo

Così saprai che è la verità

Quando nessuno è qui per te

Vorrei che fosse chiaro

[Refrain]

That I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)





[Refrain]

Che verserò una, verserò una lacrima

(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

[Bridge]

And when you’re living in your darkest hour

And when you’re getting closer to the ash

[Ponte]

E quando vivi i momenti peggiori

E quando ti avvicini alla cenere

[Chorus]

I shed a tear for you

Open your eyes, I’m by your side

I’m never leaving you

Darkness to light, stay through the night

I’m walking in your shoes

So you know that it’s the truth

When nobody’s here for you

Let me make it clear

[Ritornello]

Ho versato una lacrima per te

Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco

Non ti lascerò mai

Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte

Camminerò al posto tuo

Così saprai che è la verità

Quando nessuno è qui per te

Vorrei che fosse chiaro

[Outro]

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)

[Conclusiome]

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima

(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)

Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)







