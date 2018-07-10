Kodaline – Shed a Tear: guarda il video e leggi testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il 10 agosto 2018 vedrà la luce il terzo album in studio dei Kodaline che si intitola Politics of Living e Shed a Tear è il terzo singolo estratto dall’atteso progetto, che arriverà ad oltre tre anni da Coming Up for Air.
Dopo Brother e Follow Your Fire, la band di Dublino torna con questa bella canzone, scritta e prodotta dal gruppo formato da Steve Garrigan, Vinny May, Jr., Jason Boland e Mark Prendergast.
Dal 9 luglio è disponibile il video ufficiale che è possibile vedere su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale accedete ai testi.
Shed a Tear testo e traduzione – Kodaline (Download)
[Verse 1]
It’s harder to see through the eyes of a stranger
It’s easier to love when the world doesn’t hate you
When you try to sing out but nobody hears a word
It’s safer to swim when the tide’s not against you
[Strofa 1]
È più difficile vedere attraverso gli occhi di uno sconosciuto
È più facile amare quando il mondo non ti odia
Quando provi a cantare ma nessuno sente una parola
È più sicuro nuotare quando la marea non è contro di te
[Pre-Chorus]
Yeah-yeah
(You’ve been here before)
I know you’ve been here before
(Never letting go)
And given up is letting go
(Never fight alone)
You don’t have to fight alone
[Pre-Ritornello]
Si si
(Sei già stato qui)
So che sei già stato qui
(Non mollare mai)
E arrendersi è mollare
(Non lottare mai da solo)
Non devi lottare da solo
[Chorus]
I shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I’m by your side
I’m never leaving you
Darkness to light, stay through the night
I’m walking in your shoes
So you know that it’s the truth
When nobody’s here for you
Let me make it clear
That I shed a, I shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear
Shed a tear, shed a tear)
[Ritornello]
Ho versato una lacrima per te
Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco
Non ti lascerò mai
Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte
Camminerò al posto tuo
Così saprai che è la verità
Quando nessuno è qui per te
Vorrei che fosse chiaro
Che ho versato una, ho versato una lacrima
(Versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima
Versato una lacrima, versato una lacrima)
[Verse 2]
I feel your pain when I know you’re in trouble
And I’ll take the blame for your hurt and your struggle
And when you try to sing out but nobody hears a word
I’ll be your voice, lay your head on my shoulder
[Strofa 2]
Sento il tuo dolore quando so che sei nei guai
E prenderò la colpa per il tuo dolore e per i tuoi problemi
E quando cerchi di cantare ma nessuno sente una parola
Sarò la tua voce, posa la testa sulla mia spalla
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh (You’ve been here before)
I know you’ve been here before
(Never letting go)
And nothing is impossible
(Never fight alone)
You don’t have to fight alone
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh (Sei già stato qui)
So che sei già stato qui
(Non mollare mai)
E nulla sarà impossibile
(Non lottare mai da solo)
Non devi lottare da solo
[Chorus]
I shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I’m by your side
I’m never leaving you
Darkness to light, stay through the night
I’m walking in your shoes
So you know that it’s the truth
When nobody’s here for you
Let me make it clear
[Ritornello]
Ho versato una lacrima per te
Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco
Non ti lascerò mai
Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte
Camminerò al posto tuo
Così saprai che è la verità
Quando nessuno è qui per te
Vorrei che fosse chiaro
[Refrain]
That I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
[Refrain]
Che verserò una, verserò una lacrima
(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
[Bridge]
And when you’re living in your darkest hour
And when you’re getting closer to the ash
[Ponte]
E quando vivi i momenti peggiori
E quando ti avvicini alla cenere
[Chorus]
I shed a tear for you
Open your eyes, I’m by your side
I’m never leaving you
Darkness to light, stay through the night
I’m walking in your shoes
So you know that it’s the truth
When nobody’s here for you
Let me make it clear
[Ritornello]
Ho versato una lacrima per te
Apri gli occhi, sono al tuo fianco
Non ti lascerò mai
Dalle tenebre alla luce, resterò tutta la notte
Camminerò al posto tuo
Così saprai che è la verità
Quando nessuno è qui per te
Vorrei che fosse chiaro
[Outro]
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
(Shed a tear, shed a tear, shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
I’ll shed a, I’ll shed a tear (shed a tear)
[Conclusiome]
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima
(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
(Verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima, verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
Verserò una, verserò una lacrima (verserò una lacrima)
Lascia un commento