SuperM – Jopping: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, la traduzione in inglese, il testo romanizzato, l’audio e il video di Jopping, singolo d’esordio dei SuperM, supergruppo pop coreano nato nel 2019 e formato da Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas e Mark.
Questa contagiosa canzone è stata rilasciata il 4 ottobre 2019, insieme all’EP d’esordio “SuperM – The 1st Mini Album”, al cui interno è presente anche la strumentale del singolo, quattro inediti e una seconda strumentale di una delle track.
SuperM Jopping Testo Originale
[Intro]
(Let’s go!)
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
Jopping, jopping, jopping
[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]
You know how we get down (Jopping)
How we get down (Jopping)
How we get down
‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]
Step on the floor (Start a riot)
Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided
Up like a 747, we the flyest
A lifestyle, you should try it
So 시작해, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah
(Give me that, give me that, give me that)
The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash
We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now”
[Verse 2]
날아 봐 like a paraglide
나타나 in a pair of slides
떠나자 out to paradise
건배해 to a better life
Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)
Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)
Let me see you put it all on like a costume
어디까지 번져 갈지 몰라
[Verse 3]
We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop
It’s in your nature, 말해 girl, what you want
춤을 춰 봐, we go on and on
Champagne life, that’s all you want
Don’t stop letting it go
‘Cause we got that glow
[Refrain]
You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh)
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
[Verse 4]
Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)
I’ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)
Opinionated, but I’m always spitting straight facts (True)
Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)
믿어 봐 I’m a sight to see (So fresh)
Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)
We get it jopping, the party, it don’t stop (Don’t stop)
축제는 이제 부터 시작이니까 (Let’s go)
[Verse 5]
이 곳이 파티인데 바삐 어딜 가?
We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night
Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, 손을 위로
Don’t stop letting it go like you don’t care
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage (태울 stage)
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
[Bridge]
모두 hear that sound (Hear that sound)
틀을 벗어난 하나된 신세계를 펼쳐
Play the music loud (Music loud)
사라나 ’cause tonight’s gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage (We don’t even care)
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)
시작 되는 round
I don’t even care
여긴 우릴 태울 stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
시작 되는 round
[Refrain]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
Traduzione in italiano di Jopping
(Andiamo!)
Non mi importa
Che bruceremo su questo palco
Da sinistra a destra, lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere
Alzate le mani, fatemi vedere come saltellate
A sinistra, a destra, cominciamo il giro
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping
Jopping, jopping, jopping
Sai come facciamo venire giù il palco (jopping)
Come facciamo venire giù il palco (jopping)
Come facciamo venire giù il palco
Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping
Un passo sul pavimento (scoppia una rivolta)
Dove la competizione? Amico, sembra a senso unico
Su come un 747, noi siamo i più chic
Uno stile di vita, dovresti provarlo
Quindi iniziamo, facciamolo durare, dall’inizio alla fine sì, sì
(Dammelo, dammelo, dammelo)
Il tetto è in fiamme, lascialo andare in cenere
Lo faremo saltare, di al DJ di “riportarlo ora”
Vola come un parapendio
Compare in un paio di diapositive
Andiamo in paradiso
Brindiamo a una vita migliore
Dobbiamo muoverci, guarda i soldi che piovono
Mandiamo il pubblico in delirio in una piccola stanza
Fammi vedere che ti metti tutto come un costume
Non so fino a che punto si diffonderà
Adoriamo spostarlo, continuiamo così, non fermiamoci
È nella vostra natura, dimmi ragazza, cosa vuoi
Dai balla, andiamo avanti all’infinito
Vita da champagne, questo è tutto ciò che volete
Non smettiamo di lasciarci andare perché abbiamo quello splendore
Sai come facciamo venire giù il palco (oh, jopping)
Come facciamo venire giù il palco (Oh; Jopping)
Come facciamo venire giù il palco (oh)
Perché quando saltiamo, saltiamo, facciamo jopping
Non mi importa
Che bruceremo su questo palco
Da sinistra a destra
Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (Bang bang)
(Alzate le mani)
(fatemi vedere come saltellate, saltellate)
(A sinistra, a destra)
Cominciamo il giro
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping
Pensi di essere un grande, ragazzo, lanciando pile di soldi (Scommessa)
Ti faccio vedere come ballare, tu non sei all’altezza (cosa?)
Presuntuoso, ma sputo sempre fatti concreti (True)
Ritorno al passato, potrei lanciarlo su una cassetta (Oh)
Credimi, sono uno spettacolo da vedere
Eccitante, va e segui il ritmo
Lo facciamo saltare la festa, non finisce
La festa sta iniziando ora
Questo posto è una festa ma dove vai così in fretta?
Continueremo a saltare e saltare qui tutta la notte
Salta in avanti se lo vuoi, le mani in alto, alza le mani
Non smettiamo di lasciarci andare, come se non ti importasse
Non mi importa
Che bruceremo su questo palco (bruceremo su questo palco)
Da sinistra a destra
Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere
(Alzate le mani)
Fatemi vedere come saltellate
(A sinistra, a destra)
Cominciamo il giro
Tutti sentono quel suono (sentono quel suono)
Esci dall’inquadratura e apri un nuovo mondo uniformato
Suona la musica a tutto volume (musica a tutto volume)
Animati perché stanotte ti renderà libero, yeah, yeah (Yeah)
Non mi importa
Che bruceremo su questo palco (non vi importa)
Da sinistra a destra
Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (e lo faremo eplodere)
(Alzate le mani, forza, alzate le mani)
(fatemi vedere come saltellate)
(A sinistra, a destra, forza, alzate le mani)
Cominciamo il giro
Non mi importa
Che bruceremo su questo palco
Da sinistra a destra
Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (Oh, yeah)
(Alzate le mani)
(Fatemi vedere come saltellate)
(A sinistra, a destra)
Cominciamo il giro
Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
(Giro, giro, giro, giro)
Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping
Traduzione in inglese
[Intro]
(Let’s go!)
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage
Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right, it begins the round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]
‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
Jopping, jopping, jopping
[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]
You know how we get down (Jopping)
How we get down (Jopping)
How we get down
‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]
Step on the floor (start a riot)
Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided
Up like a 7 forty 7 we the flyest
A lifestyle, you should try it
So start, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah
(Give me that, give me that, give me that)
The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash
We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “bring it back, now”
[Verse 2: Kai, Ten]
Fly like a paraglide
Appear in a pair of slides
Let’s go out to paradise
Cheers to a better life
Gotta move, watch the money monsoon
Make the crowd go wild in a small room
Let me see you put it all on like a costume
Don’t know how far it’ll spread
[Verse 3]
We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop
It’s in your nature, tell me girl, what you want
Come on dance, we go on and on
Champagne life, that’s all you want
Don’t stop letting it go ’cause we got that glow
[Refrain]
You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh)
‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)
Put your hands in the air
Let me see you bounce (Bounce)
To the left, to the right
It begins the round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain]
“Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Verse 4]
You think ya big boy, throwing three stacks
I’ma a show you how to ball, you a mismatch
Opinionated but I’m always spitting straight facts
Throwback, I might throw this on an 8 track
Believe me, I’m sight to see
Ex-ci-ting go and drop the beat
We get it jopping the party, it don’t stop
The festival is now starting
[Verse 5]
This place is a party but where are you rushing to?
We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night
Jump to the front if you want it
Hands up, put your hands up
Don’t stop letting it go, like you don’t care
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage
Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right, it begins the round
[Bridge]
Everyone hear that sound
Step out of the frame and open an uniformed new world
Play the music loud
Come alive cuz tonight’s gonna set you free
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage
Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right, it begins the round
I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage
Left to the right we gon’ make it, make it bang
Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce
To the left, to the right it begins the round
[Refrain]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
Testo romanizzato
[Intro]
(Let’s go!)
[Pre-Chorus: All]
I don’t even care
Yeogin ulil taeul stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
Sijag doeneun round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
Jopping, jopping, jopping
[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]
You know how we get down (Jopping)
How we get down (Jopping)
How we get down
‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping
[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]
Step on the floor (Start a riot)
Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided
Up like a 747, we the flyest
A lifestyle, you should try it
So sijakhae, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah
(Give me that, give me that, give me that)
The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash
We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now”
[Verse 2]
Nal-a bwa like a paraglide
Natana in a pair of slides
Tteonaja out to paradise
Geonbaehae to a better life
Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)
Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)
Let me see you put it all on like a costume
Eodikkaji beonjyeo galji molla
[Verse 3]
We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop
It’s in your nature, malhae girl, what you want
Chum-eul chwo bwa, we go on and on
Champagne life, that’s all you want
Don’t stop letting it go
‘Cause we got that glow
[Refrain]
You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh; Jopping)
How we get down (Oh)
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
Yeogin ulil taeul stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
Sijag doeneun round
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
[Refrain]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
[Verse 4]
Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)
I’ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)
Opinionated, but I’m always spitting straight facts (True)
Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)
Mid-eo bwa I’m a sight to see (So fresh)
Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)
We get it jopping, the party, it don’t stop (Don’t stop)
Chugjeneun ije buteo sijag-inikka (Let’s go)
[Verse 5]
I gos-i patiinde bappi eodil ga?
We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night
Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, son-eul wilo
Don’t stop letting it go like you don’t care
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
Yeogin ulil taeul stage (taeul stage)
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
Sijag doeneun round
[Bridge]
Modu hear that sound (Hear that sound)
Teul-eul beos-eonan hanadoen sinsegyeleul pyeolchyeo
Play the music loud (Music loud)
Salana ’cause tonight’s gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus]
I don’t even care
Yeogin ulil taeul stage (We don’t even care)
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)
(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce)
(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)
Sijag doeneun round
I don’t even care
Yeogin ulil taeul stage
Left to the right
We gon’ make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)
(Put your hands in the air)
(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)
(To the left, to the right)
Sijag doeneun round
[Refrain]
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
(Round, round, round, round)
(Round, round, round, round)
‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping
