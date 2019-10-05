SuperM – Jopping: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, la traduzione in inglese, il testo romanizzato, l’audio e il video di Jopping, singolo d’esordio dei SuperM, supergruppo pop coreano nato nel 2019 e formato da Baekhyun, Taemin, Kai, Taeyong, Ten, Lucas e Mark.

Questa contagiosa canzone è stata rilasciata il 4 ottobre 2019, insieme all’EP d’esordio “SuperM – The 1st Mini Album”, al cui interno è presente anche la strumentale del singolo, quattro inediti e una seconda strumentale di una delle track.

SuperM Jopping Testo Originale

[Intro]

(Let’s go!)

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Jopping, jopping, jopping

[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]

You know how we get down (Jopping)

How we get down (Jopping)

How we get down

‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]

Step on the floor (Start a riot)

Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided

Up like a 747, we the flyest

A lifestyle, you should try it

So 시작해, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah

(Give me that, give me that, give me that)

The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash

We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now”

[Verse 2]

날아 봐 like a paraglide

나타나 in a pair of slides

떠나자 out to paradise

건배해 to a better life

Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)

Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)

Let me see you put it all on like a costume

어디까지 번져 갈지 몰라

[Verse 3]

We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop

It’s in your nature, 말해 girl, what you want

춤을 춰 봐, we go on and on

Champagne life, that’s all you want

Don’t stop letting it go

‘Cause we got that glow

[Refrain]

You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh)

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

[Verse 4]

Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)

I’ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)

Opinionated, but I’m always spitting straight facts (True)

Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)

믿어 봐 I’m a sight to see (So fresh)

Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)

We get it jopping, the party, it don’t stop (Don’t stop)

축제는 이제 부터 시작이니까 (Let’s go)

[Verse 5]

이 곳이 파티인데 바삐 어딜 가?

We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night

Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, 손을 위로

Don’t stop letting it go like you don’t care

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage (태울 stage)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

[Bridge]

모두 hear that sound (Hear that sound)

틀을 벗어난 하나된 신세계를 펼쳐

Play the music loud (Music loud)

사라나 ’cause tonight’s gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage (We don’t even care)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)

시작 되는 round

I don’t even care

여긴 우릴 태울 stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

시작 되는 round

[Refrain]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Traduzione in italiano di Jopping

(Andiamo!)

Non mi importa

Che bruceremo su questo palco

Da sinistra a destra, lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere

Alzate le mani, fatemi vedere come saltellate

A sinistra, a destra, cominciamo il giro

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping

Jopping, jopping, jopping

Sai come facciamo venire giù il palco (jopping)

Come facciamo venire giù il palco (jopping)

Come facciamo venire giù il palco

Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping

Un passo sul pavimento (scoppia una rivolta)

Dove la competizione? Amico, sembra a senso unico

Su come un 747, noi siamo i più chic

Uno stile di vita, dovresti provarlo

Quindi iniziamo, facciamolo durare, dall’inizio alla fine sì, sì

(Dammelo, dammelo, dammelo)

Il tetto è in fiamme, lascialo andare in cenere

Lo faremo saltare, di al DJ di “riportarlo ora”

Vola come un parapendio

Compare in un paio di diapositive

Andiamo in paradiso

Brindiamo a una vita migliore

Dobbiamo muoverci, guarda i soldi che piovono

Mandiamo il pubblico in delirio in una piccola stanza

Fammi vedere che ti metti tutto come un costume

Non so fino a che punto si diffonderà

Adoriamo spostarlo, continuiamo così, non fermiamoci

È nella vostra natura, dimmi ragazza, cosa vuoi

Dai balla, andiamo avanti all’infinito

Vita da champagne, questo è tutto ciò che volete

Non smettiamo di lasciarci andare perché abbiamo quello splendore

Sai come facciamo venire giù il palco (oh, jopping)

Come facciamo venire giù il palco (Oh; Jopping)

Come facciamo venire giù il palco (oh)

Perché quando saltiamo, saltiamo, facciamo jopping

Non mi importa

Che bruceremo su questo palco

Da sinistra a destra

Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (Bang bang)

(Alzate le mani)

(fatemi vedere come saltellate, saltellate)

(A sinistra, a destra)

Cominciamo il giro

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping

Pensi di essere un grande, ragazzo, lanciando pile di soldi (Scommessa)

Ti faccio vedere come ballare, tu non sei all’altezza (cosa?)

Presuntuoso, ma sputo sempre fatti concreti (True)

Ritorno al passato, potrei lanciarlo su una cassetta (Oh)

Credimi, sono uno spettacolo da vedere

Eccitante, va e segui il ritmo

Lo facciamo saltare la festa, non finisce

La festa sta iniziando ora

Questo posto è una festa ma dove vai così in fretta?

Continueremo a saltare e saltare qui tutta la notte

Salta in avanti se lo vuoi, le mani in alto, alza le mani

Non smettiamo di lasciarci andare, come se non ti importasse

Non mi importa

Che bruceremo su questo palco (bruceremo su questo palco)

Da sinistra a destra

Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere

(Alzate le mani)

Fatemi vedere come saltellate

(A sinistra, a destra)

Cominciamo il giro

Tutti sentono quel suono (sentono quel suono)

Esci dall’inquadratura e apri un nuovo mondo uniformato

Suona la musica a tutto volume (musica a tutto volume)

Animati perché stanotte ti renderà libero, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

Non mi importa

Che bruceremo su questo palco (non vi importa)

Da sinistra a destra

Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (e lo faremo eplodere)

(Alzate le mani, forza, alzate le mani)

(fatemi vedere come saltellate)

(A sinistra, a destra, forza, alzate le mani)

Cominciamo il giro

Non mi importa

Che bruceremo su questo palco

Da sinistra a destra

Lo faremo, lo faremo eplodere (Oh, yeah)

(Alzate le mani)

(Fatemi vedere come saltellate)

(A sinistra, a destra)

Cominciamo il giro





Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

(Giro, giro, giro, giro)

Perché quando saltiamo e saltiamo, facciamo jopping

Traduzione in inglese

[Intro]

(Let’s go!)

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang

Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce

To the left, to the right, it begins the round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]

‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

Jopping, jopping, jopping

[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]

You know how we get down (Jopping)

How we get down (Jopping)

How we get down

‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]

Step on the floor (start a riot)

Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided

Up like a 7 forty 7 we the flyest

A lifestyle, you should try it

So start, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah

(Give me that, give me that, give me that)

The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash

We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “bring it back, now”

[Verse 2: Kai, Ten]

Fly like a paraglide

Appear in a pair of slides

Let’s go out to paradise

Cheers to a better life

Gotta move, watch the money monsoon

Make the crowd go wild in a small room

Let me see you put it all on like a costume

Don’t know how far it’ll spread

[Verse 3]

We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop

It’s in your nature, tell me girl, what you want

Come on dance, we go on and on

Champagne life, that’s all you want

Don’t stop letting it go ’cause we got that glow

[Refrain]

You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh)

‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)

Put your hands in the air

Let me see you bounce (Bounce)

To the left, to the right

It begins the round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain]

“Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Verse 4]

You think ya big boy, throwing three stacks

I’ma a show you how to ball, you a mismatch

Opinionated but I’m always spitting straight facts

Throwback, I might throw this on an 8 track

Believe me, I’m sight to see

Ex-ci-ting go and drop the beat

We get it jopping the party, it don’t stop

The festival is now starting

[Verse 5]

This place is a party but where are you rushing to?

We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night

Jump to the front if you want it

Hands up, put your hands up

Don’t stop letting it go, like you don’t care

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang

Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce

To the left, to the right, it begins the round

[Bridge]

Everyone hear that sound

Step out of the frame and open an uniformed new world

Play the music loud

Come alive cuz tonight’s gonna set you free

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right, we gon’ make it, make it bang

Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce

To the left, to the right, it begins the round

I don’t even care here we will burn on this stage

Left to the right we gon’ make it, make it bang

Put your hands in the air, let me see you bounce

To the left, to the right it begins the round

[Refrain]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Testo romanizzato

[Intro]

(Let’s go!)

[Pre-Chorus: All]

I don’t even care

Yeogin ulil taeul stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

Sijag doeneun round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain: All, Taeyong, and Mark]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

Jopping, jopping, jopping





[Chorus: Kai, Taeyong, Lucas, All]

You know how we get down (Jopping)

How we get down (Jopping)

How we get down

‘Cause when we jumping and popping, we jopping

[Verse 1: Taeyong, Mark, and Lucas]

Step on the floor (Start a riot)

Where the competition? Man, it’s looking one-sided

Up like a 747, we the flyest

A lifestyle, you should try it

So sijakhae, make it last, front to back, yeah, yeah

(Give me that, give me that, give me that)

The roof’s on fire, let it burn to an ash

We gon’ keep it jopping, tell the DJ, “Bring it back now”

[Verse 2]

Nal-a bwa like a paraglide

Natana in a pair of slides

Tteonaja out to paradise

Geonbaehae to a better life

Gotta move, watch the money monsoon (Ching ching)

Make the crowd go wild in a small room (Yeah)

Let me see you put it all on like a costume

Eodikkaji beonjyeo galji molla

[Verse 3]

We love to move it, keep it going, don’t stop

It’s in your nature, malhae girl, what you want

Chum-eul chwo bwa, we go on and on

Champagne life, that’s all you want

Don’t stop letting it go

‘Cause we got that glow

[Refrain]

You know how we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh; Jopping)

How we get down (Oh)

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

Yeogin ulil taeul stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Bang bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; Bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

Sijag doeneun round

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

[Refrain]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

[Verse 4]

Oh, you think ya big, boy, throwing three stacks? (Bet)

I’ma show you how to ball, you a mismatch (What?)

Opinionated, but I’m always spitting straight facts (True)

Throw it back, I might throw this on an eight-track (Oh)

Mid-eo bwa I’m a sight to see (So fresh)

Exciting, go and drop the beat (Drop, drop)

We get it jopping, the party, it don’t stop (Don’t stop)

Chugjeneun ije buteo sijag-inikka (Let’s go)

[Verse 5]

I gos-i patiinde bappi eodil ga?

We’ll keep it jumping and popping here all night

Jump to the front if you want it, hands up, son-eul wilo

Don’t stop letting it go like you don’t care

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

Yeogin ulil taeul stage (taeul stage)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

Sijag doeneun round

[Bridge]

Modu hear that sound (Hear that sound)

Teul-eul beos-eonan hanadoen sinsegyeleul pyeolchyeo

Play the music loud (Music loud)

Salana ’cause tonight’s gonna set you free, yeah, yeah (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I don’t even care

Yeogin ulil taeul stage (We don’t even care)

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (And we make it bang)

(Put your hands in the air; Come on, put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce)

(To the left, to the right; Come on, put your hands in the air)

Sijag doeneun round

I don’t even care

Yeogin ulil taeul stage

Left to the right

We gon’ make it, make it bang (Oh, yeah)

(Put your hands in the air)

(Let me see you bounce; See you bounce)

(To the left, to the right)

Sijag doeneun round

[Refrain]

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping

(Round, round, round, round)

(Round, round, round, round)

‘Cause when we jumping, it’s popping, we jopping





Ascolta su:



