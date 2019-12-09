Stevie Wonder – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me: audio, testo e traduzione









il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Twinkle Twinkle Little Me, brano di Stevie Wonder tratto dall’album Someday at Christmas, rilasciato il 27 novembre 1967.

Questo bella canzone a tema natalizio, è stata scritta da William O’Malley & Ron Miller e prodotta da Henry “Hank” Cosby.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Me testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

Twinkle twinkle

Little me

I have a lovely light

I’m the star

Upon your tree

That makes your Christmas bright

Twinkle twinkle little me

I left the milky way

Just so I could come and be with you on Christmas day

[Chorus 1]

Angels brought me where you are

And heaven gave me light

I’m that friendly little star

You wish upon each night

[Chorus 2]

Twinkle twinkle little me

I have a present too

If you give unselfishly

And make a wish come true

I’ll always shine for you

[Talking]

Hi kids!

Look out your window

You see that little star way up there?

The one that’s all alone

Well that’s me

That’s right

And this Christmas, I’m coming all the way down

To where you are

Just to light up your Christmas tree

And I hope

To light up your hearts





[Chorus 2]

Well, twinkle twinkle little me

I have a present too

If you give unselfishly

And make a wish come true

[Outro]

I’ll always shine for you





Brilla brilla

Piccolo me

Ho una luce adorabile

Sono la stella

Sul tuo albero

Che rende il tuo Natale luminoso

Brilla brilla piccolo me

Ho lasciato la Via Lattea

Solo così potrei venire e stare con te il giorno di Natale

Gli angeli mi hanno portato da te

E il paradiso mi ha dato luce

Sono quella piccola stella amica

Che desideri ogni notte





Brilla brilla piccolo me

Anch’io ho un regalo

Se dai disinteressatamente

E realizzerai un desiderio

Brillerò sempre per te

Ciao ragazzi!

Guardate fuori dalla finestra

Vedete quella piccola stella lassù?

Quella che è tutta sola

Bene, sono io

Giusto

E questo Natale sto arrivando fino a

Voi

Solo per illuminare il vostro albero di Natale

E spero

Per illuminare i vostri cuori

Beh, brilla, brilla piccolo me

Anch’io ho un regalo

Se dai disinteressatamente

E realizzerai un desiderio

Brillerò sempre per te

