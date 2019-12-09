Stevie Wonder – Twinkle Twinkle Little Me: audio, testo e traduzione

il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di Twinkle Twinkle Little Me, brano di Stevie Wonder tratto dall’album Someday at Christmas, rilasciato il 27 novembre 1967.
Questo bella canzone a tema natalizio, è stata scritta da William O’Malley & Ron Miller e prodotta da Henry “Hank” Cosby.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Me testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Twinkle twinkle
Little me
I have a lovely light
I’m the star
Upon your tree
That makes your Christmas bright
Twinkle twinkle little me
I left the milky way
Just so I could come and be with you on Christmas day
[Chorus 1]
Angels brought me where you are
And heaven gave me light
I’m that friendly little star
You wish upon each night
[Chorus 2]
Twinkle twinkle little me
I have a present too
If you give unselfishly
And make a wish come true
I’ll always shine for you
[Talking]
Hi kids!
Look out your window
You see that little star way up there?
The one that’s all alone
Well that’s me
That’s right
And this Christmas, I’m coming all the way down
To where you are
Just to light up your Christmas tree
And I hope
To light up your hearts
[Chorus 2]
Well, twinkle twinkle little me
I have a present too
If you give unselfishly
And make a wish come true
[Outro]
I’ll always shine for you
Brilla brilla
Piccolo me
Ho una luce adorabile
Sono la stella
Sul tuo albero
Che rende il tuo Natale luminoso
Brilla brilla piccolo me
Ho lasciato la Via Lattea
Solo così potrei venire e stare con te il giorno di Natale
Gli angeli mi hanno portato da te
E il paradiso mi ha dato luce
Sono quella piccola stella amica
Che desideri ogni notte
Brilla brilla piccolo me
Anch’io ho un regalo
Se dai disinteressatamente
E realizzerai un desiderio
Brillerò sempre per te
Ciao ragazzi!
Guardate fuori dalla finestra
Vedete quella piccola stella lassù?
Quella che è tutta sola
Bene, sono io
Giusto
E questo Natale sto arrivando fino a
Voi
Solo per illuminare il vostro albero di Natale
E spero
Per illuminare i vostri cuori
Beh, brilla, brilla piccolo me
Anch’io ho un regalo
Se dai disinteressatamente
E realizzerai un desiderio
Brillerò sempre per te
