Spopola su TikTok “Small waist, pretty face with a big bank”: qual è il titolo della canzone e chi la canta?

I got a small waist, pretty face with a big bank è la parte di una canzone che sta spopolando su TikTok, divenendo il tormentone del momento, un trend a dir poco virale. Ma di che brano stiamo parlando? Qual è il titolo? Chi lo canta?

Ad oggi, migliaia di tiktoker stanno condividendo video piuttosto sexy, utilizzando come colonna sonora questa canzone, esattamente la parte che recita “I got a small waist, pretty face with a big bank / Look how you hatin’ on a bitch and you my momma age“.

Che significa Small waist, pretty face… etc?

Sono in particolar modo giovani ragazze che, seguendo il succitato testo della canzone, mostrano prima la “vita sottile”, dopo il “bel faccino” e in seguito il fondoschiena, in quanto “big bank”, letteralmente tradotto “grande banca”, significa “lato b grosso”.

Qual è il titolo della canzone?

Mean (Il ), singolo di $NOT, rilasciato il 16 ottobre 2020, anticipando il secondo album Beautiful Havoc, uscito 2 settimane più tardi. La canzone vede la collaborazione di Flo Milli, unica ospite dell’intero progetto discografico foprmato da 12 tracce. Ed è proprio lei che canta la contagiosa parte del brano, divenuta famosa sul social network cinese, esattamente nella seconda strofa a lei affidata. Il testo e il video.

Chi sono $NOT e Flo Milli?

Edy Edouard, conosciuto professionalmente come Snot (stilizzato $NOT), è un rapper, cantante e cantautore americano classe 1997, che ha iniziato la carriera rap attraverso SoundCloud nel 2016. $NOT è diventato famoso con l’uscita del suo singolo “GOSHA” nel settembre 2018.

Tamia Monique Carter, conosciuta professionalmente come Flo Milli, è una rapper e cantautrice americana classe 2000. Nata e cresciuta a Mobile, in Alabama. Ha iniziato a fare e pubblicare musica nel 2015. Dopo che i suoi singoli “Beef FloMix” e “In The Party” sono diventati virali sulla piattaforma di social media TikTok, ha firmato un contratto discografico con la RCA Records. Il 24 luglio 2020, Flo Milli ha pubblicato il suo mixtape di debutto, “Ho, Why Is You Here?”, con grande consenso della critica. È inoltre stata nominata come Best New Artist ai BET Hip Hop Awards 2020.

Il testo della canzone Mean





[Chorus]

I’m a real nigga

I’ma fuck a bitch real quick in my slippers (Yuh)

Bitches on my dick, they gon’ dance on my lap (On my lap)

And if you talkin’ shit, you gon’ get a bitch slap (Pssh)

Yeah, I like a mean bitch (Mean bitch), not in the scene, bitch (Nah)

Type of bitch I don’t know about, shit (Uh-huh)

I’ma pull up, all-black, in a new whip (Whip)

Tryna get rich, I’ma have to hit a lick (Yuh)

[Verse 1]

Bro think he in a murder case (What?)

He a broke nigga (Broke nigga), fuck nigga (Fuck nigga)

I’m a gravedigger (Gravedigger)

Cut a nigga off with the switchblades (Switchblades)

Nigga talkin’ shit because he bitch-made (Bitch-made)

Diamonds on my neck and it’s lemonade (Lemonade)

You can see it through the window, Escalade (Escalade)

‘Cause I’m tryna get paid, niggas tryna take my money, no way

[Chorus]

I’m a real nigga

I’ma fuck a bitch real quick in my slippers (Yuh)

Bitches on my dick, they gon’ dance on my lap (On my lap)

And if you talkin’ shit, you gon’ get a bitch slap (Hahaha)

Yeah, I (He) like a mean bitch, not in the scene, bitch (Ho)

Type of bitch I don’t know about, shit (Uh-huh)

I’ma pull up all-black in a new whip (Flo Milli shit)

Tryna get rich, I’ma have to hit a lick (Yuh)

[Verse 2: Flo Milli]

Damn, he gon’ drive me crazy if I let him (What the fuck?)

She think she lit but bitches still ain’t on my level (Bitch)

Every time he hit a lick, I push the gas up on the pedal (I’m goin’ home)

Let him hit it, now that nigga feelin’ special (Haha, he loved it)

‘Cause I got a small waist, pretty face with a big bank (You mad, duh)

Look how you hatin’ on a bitch and you my momma age (Hah, wow)

I’m doin’ great, I’m gettin’ paid so why would I complain? (Money)

I get my nut and then I’m gone, I ain’t got time to hang (Bye)

[Chorus]

I’m a real nigga

I’ma fuck a bitch real quick in my slippers (Yuh)

Bitches on my dick, they gon’ dance on my lap (On my lap)

And if you talkin’ shit, you gon’ get a bitch slap (Pssh)

Yeah, I like a mean bitch (Mean bitch), not in the scene, bitch (Nah)

Type of bitch I don’t know about, shit (Uh-huh)

I’ma pull up all-black in a new whip (Whip)

Tryna get rich, I’ma have to hit a lick (Yuh)

Autori: $NOT, Woodpecker, Flo Milli, Marvy Ayy.



