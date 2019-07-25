Prettymuch – Lying ft. Lil Tjay: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Lying è un singolo dei Prettymuch con la collaborazione del giovane rapper Lil Tjay, rilasciato il 19 luglio 2019 via Syco Music. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da The Young Astronauts.
Dopo il recente rilascio dell’EP Phases, boy band pop statunitense-canadese composta dai giovanissimi Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret e Nick Mara, ha reso disponibile questa nuova canzone scritta da Honoret, Tjay, JHart, Arreaga, Sean Douglas & OAK, con produzione di quest’ultimo e The Orphanage.
Qui il gruppo canta una storia d’amore che sembra essere ormai terminata, anche se il protagonista continua a pensare alla ragazza che evidentemente continua ad amare.
Prettymuch – Lying testo e traduzione
[Verse 1: Brandon & (Zion)]
Sorry to call you
So unexpected (It’s PRETTYMUCH)
Thought you’d be sleeping, I was gonna leave a message
In case you’re wondering
I’m counting blessings (Straight up)
Just bought this California King and it’s expensive
Scusa se ti ho chiamata
Così improvvisamente (sono i PRETTYMUCH)
Pensavo che stessi dormendo, stavo per lasciarti un messaggio
Per tua informazione
Mi ritengo fortunato
Ho appena comprato questo materasso California King ed è molto costoso
[Pre-Chorus: Zion & (Brandon)]
Haven’t picked a side yet, hardly sleep (Brrap)
I’ve been going out (oh yeah, oh yeah)
You did me a favor, honestly
I’m so much better now (oh yeah, oh yeah)
Hey, hey, hey
Non ho ancora deciso da che parte stare, spesso non dormo (Brrap)
Sono uscito (oh sì, oh sì)
Mi hai fatto un favore, sinceramente
Sto molto meglio adesso (oh sì, oh sì)
Ehi, ehi, ehi
[Chorus: Edwin]
But I’m lying when I talk to you
‘Cause you’re lying under someone new
And I’m dying, wanna tell the truth
Ma quando ti parlo mento
Perché stai stesa sotto qualcun altro
E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità
[PRETTYMUCH]
I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you
Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata
[Edwin]
But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you
‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new
And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth
Ma quando ti parlo mento
Perché stai stesa sotto qualcun altro
E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità
[PRETTYMUCH]
Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (Yeah)
[Post-Chorus: Austin]
It hits me right in the chest
But I still wish you the best
Until I see you again
[Verse 2: Nick & (Edwin)]
I see them pictures (I see them pics)
From your vacation (From your vacation)
You look so happy holding hands, congratulations (Congratulate)
And if it sound like (And if it sound like)
My voice is shaking (My voice is shaking)
It’s ’cause I’m way up in the Hills, my signal’s breaking
Vedo quelle foto (vedo quelle foto)
Delle tue vacanze (Dalle tue vacanza)
Sembri così felice mano nella mano, congratulazioni (Mi congratulo)
E se sembra (E se sembra)
Che la mia voce trema (Che la voce trema)
È perché sono sulle colline, il segnale p disturbato
[Pre-Chorus: Zion, Edwin & Brandon]
Haven’t picked a side yet, hardly sleep
I’ve been going out (I’ve been going out)
Oh yeah, oh yeah (Hey)
You did me a favor, honestly (Honestly, yeah)
I’m so much better now (Oh)
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Non ho ancora deciso da che parte stare, spesso non dormo
Sono uscito (sono uscito)
Oh sì, oh sì (Hei)
Mi hai fatto un favore, sinceramente (sinceramente, sì)
Sto molto meglio adesso (Oh)
Oh sì, oh sì
[Chorus: Edwin, (Brandon) & PRETTYMUCH]
But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you
‘Cause you’re lyin’ (Oh) under someone new (Someone new)
And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth
[PRETTYMUCH]
I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You)
[Edwin, (Brandon)]
But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you (You)
‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new (Someone new)
And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth (Tell you the truth)
Ma quando ti parlo mento
Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro (qualcun altro)
E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità
[PRETTYMUCH]
I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You, yeah)
Non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (tu, sì)
[Verse 3: Lil Tjay & (Edwin)]
Lies, games, questions, names, that’s the reason we’re facin’ these things
Holding my heart now, my shirt got a stain, I guess that’s what I get for mistreating my main
Wasn’t using my brain, gotta do better
Yeah, I know I messed up, shoulda knew better
Man, I guess I’m just stuck in my ways
I’m just havin’, I’m focused on new cheddar
I’m just tryna get the bag now
I done fell in love with cash now
All the feelings in the past that I had to dash, you was left in last round
You was really ‘posed to ride with me
Keep it a hundred, don’t lie to me
I understand that the truth hurt bad, but it’s too late to cry to me (Huh, huh, huh)
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Bugie, giochetti, questioni, nomi, ecco perché ci troviamo in questa situazione
Reggo il cuore ora, la camicia ha una macchia, credo sia quello che ho ottenuto maltrattandomi
Non usanvo il cervello, devo fare di meglio
Sì, so di aver sbagliato, avrei dovuto essere più furbo
Amico, credo di essere solo restio ai cambiamenti
Sto solo, sono solo concentrato a fare soldi
Sto solo cercando di prendere il sacco adesso
Mi sono innamorato dei contanti adesso
Tutti i sentimenti del passato che ho dovuto gettare, sei stata lasciata all’ultimo round (oppure “Tutti i sentimenti del passato che ho dovuto far correre, sei stata lasciata all’ultimo giro”)
Ti sei davvero esposta per stare con me
Mantieni i cento, non mentirmi
Capisco che la verità faccia molto male, ma è troppo tardi per piangere per me (eh, eh, eh)
Si si si
[Chorus: Edwin, (Brandon)]
But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you (You)
‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new (Someone new)
And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth (Tell you the truth)
Ma quando ti parlo mento
Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro (qualcun altro)
E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità (dirti la verità)
[PRETTYMUCH]
I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (Yeah)
Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (si)
[Bridge: Austin, Edwin, Brandon, Zion]
It hits me right in the chest (Hits me right in the chest)
But I still wish you the best
Until I see you again (See you again)
(Oh yeah, oh yeah)
It hits me right in the chest (Chest)
But I still wish you the best
Don’t read my last couple texts
(Oh yeah, oh yeah) (You feel a lie)
It hits me right in the chest (You feel a lie)
But I still wish you the best (Don’t fear, baby)
Until I see you again (This is it, baby)
It hits me right in the chest
But I still wish you the best
Don’t read my last couple texts
Mi colpisce dritto al petto (Mi colpisce dritto al petto)
Ma ti auguro comunque il meglio
Finché non ci rivedremo (rivedremo)
(Oh sì, oh sì)
Mi colpisce dritto al petto (petto)
Ma ti auguro ancora il meglio
Non leggere i miei ultimi due messaggi
(Oh sì, oh sì) (Senti una bugia)
Mi colpisce nel petto (senti una bugia)
Ma ti auguro ancora il meglio (Non temere, piccola)
Finché non ti vriedrò (E’ così, piccola)
Mi colpisce dritto al petto
Ma ti auguro comunque il meglio
Non leggere i miei ultimi due messaggi
[Outro: Edwin & (Lil Tjay)]
But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you
‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new
And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth
I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You)
Ma quando ti parlo mento
Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro
E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità
Non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata
