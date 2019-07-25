Prettymuch – Lying ft. Lil Tjay: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Lying è un singolo dei Prettymuch con la collaborazione del giovane rapper Lil Tjay, rilasciato il 19 luglio 2019 via Syco Music. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da The Young Astronauts.

Dopo il recente rilascio dell’EP Phases, boy band pop statunitense-canadese composta dai giovanissimi Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Zion Kuwonu, Edwin Honoret e Nick Mara, ha reso disponibile questa nuova canzone scritta da Honoret, Tjay, JHart, Arreaga, Sean Douglas & OAK, con produzione di quest’ultimo e The Orphanage.

Qui il gruppo canta una storia d’amore che sembra essere ormai terminata, anche se il protagonista continua a pensare alla ragazza che evidentemente continua ad amare.

Prettymuch – Lying testo e traduzione

[Verse 1: Brandon & (Zion)]

Sorry to call you

So unexpected (It’s PRETTYMUCH)

Thought you’d be sleeping, I was gonna leave a message

In case you’re wondering

I’m counting blessings (Straight up)

Just bought this California King and it’s expensive

Scusa se ti ho chiamata

Così improvvisamente (sono i PRETTYMUCH)

Pensavo che stessi dormendo, stavo per lasciarti un messaggio

Per tua informazione

Mi ritengo fortunato

Ho appena comprato questo materasso California King ed è molto costoso

[Pre-Chorus: Zion & (Brandon)]

Haven’t picked a side yet, hardly sleep (Brrap)

I’ve been going out (oh yeah, oh yeah)

You did me a favor, honestly

I’m so much better now (oh yeah, oh yeah)

Hey, hey, hey

Non ho ancora deciso da che parte stare, spesso non dormo (Brrap)

Sono uscito (oh sì, oh sì)

Mi hai fatto un favore, sinceramente

Sto molto meglio adesso (oh sì, oh sì)

Ehi, ehi, ehi

[Chorus: Edwin]

But I’m lying when I talk to you

‘Cause you’re lying under someone new

And I’m dying, wanna tell the truth

Ma quando ti parlo mento

Perché stai stesa sotto qualcun altro

E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità

[PRETTYMUCH]

I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you

Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata

[Edwin]

But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you

‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new

And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth

Ma quando ti parlo mento

Perché stai stesa sotto qualcun altro

E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità

[PRETTYMUCH]

Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus: Austin]

It hits me right in the chest

But I still wish you the best

Until I see you again

[Verse 2: Nick & (Edwin)]

I see them pictures (I see them pics)

From your vacation (From your vacation)

You look so happy holding hands, congratulations (Congratulate)

And if it sound like (And if it sound like)

My voice is shaking (My voice is shaking)

It’s ’cause I’m way up in the Hills, my signal’s breaking

Vedo quelle foto (vedo quelle foto)

Delle tue vacanze (Dalle tue vacanza)

Sembri così felice mano nella mano, congratulazioni (Mi congratulo)

E se sembra (E se sembra)

Che la mia voce trema (Che la voce trema)

È perché sono sulle colline, il segnale p disturbato





[Pre-Chorus: Zion, Edwin & Brandon]

Haven’t picked a side yet, hardly sleep

I’ve been going out (I’ve been going out)

Oh yeah, oh yeah (Hey)

You did me a favor, honestly (Honestly, yeah)

I’m so much better now (Oh)

Oh yeah, oh yeah

Non ho ancora deciso da che parte stare, spesso non dormo

Sono uscito (sono uscito)

Oh sì, oh sì (Hei)

Mi hai fatto un favore, sinceramente (sinceramente, sì)

Sto molto meglio adesso (Oh)

Oh sì, oh sì

[Chorus: Edwin, (Brandon) & PRETTYMUCH]

But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you

‘Cause you’re lyin’ (Oh) under someone new (Someone new)

And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth

[PRETTYMUCH]

I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You)

[Edwin, (Brandon)]

But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you (You)

‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new (Someone new)

And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth (Tell you the truth)

Ma quando ti parlo mento

Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro (qualcun altro)

E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità

[PRETTYMUCH]

I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You, yeah)

Non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (tu, sì)

[Verse 3: Lil Tjay & (Edwin)]

Lies, games, questions, names, that’s the reason we’re facin’ these things

Holding my heart now, my shirt got a stain, I guess that’s what I get for mistreating my main

Wasn’t using my brain, gotta do better

Yeah, I know I messed up, shoulda knew better

Man, I guess I’m just stuck in my ways

I’m just havin’, I’m focused on new cheddar

I’m just tryna get the bag now

I done fell in love with cash now

All the feelings in the past that I had to dash, you was left in last round

You was really ‘posed to ride with me

Keep it a hundred, don’t lie to me

I understand that the truth hurt bad, but it’s too late to cry to me (Huh, huh, huh)

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Bugie, giochetti, questioni, nomi, ecco perché ci troviamo in questa situazione

Reggo il cuore ora, la camicia ha una macchia, credo sia quello che ho ottenuto maltrattandomi

Non usanvo il cervello, devo fare di meglio

Sì, so di aver sbagliato, avrei dovuto essere più furbo

Amico, credo di essere solo restio ai cambiamenti

Sto solo, sono solo concentrato a fare soldi

Sto solo cercando di prendere il sacco adesso

Mi sono innamorato dei contanti adesso

Tutti i sentimenti del passato che ho dovuto gettare, sei stata lasciata all’ultimo round (oppure “Tutti i sentimenti del passato che ho dovuto far correre, sei stata lasciata all’ultimo giro”)

Ti sei davvero esposta per stare con me

Mantieni i cento, non mentirmi

Capisco che la verità faccia molto male, ma è troppo tardi per piangere per me (eh, eh, eh)

Si si si

[Chorus: Edwin, (Brandon)]

But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you (You)

‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new (Someone new)

And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth (Tell you the truth)





Ma quando ti parlo mento

Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro (qualcun altro)

E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità (dirti la verità)

[PRETTYMUCH]

I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (Yeah)

Io non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata (si)

[Bridge: Austin, Edwin, Brandon, Zion]

It hits me right in the chest (Hits me right in the chest)

But I still wish you the best

Until I see you again (See you again)

(Oh yeah, oh yeah)

It hits me right in the chest (Chest)

But I still wish you the best

Don’t read my last couple texts

(Oh yeah, oh yeah) (You feel a lie)

It hits me right in the chest (You feel a lie)

But I still wish you the best (Don’t fear, baby)

Until I see you again (This is it, baby)

It hits me right in the chest

But I still wish you the best

Don’t read my last couple texts

Mi colpisce dritto al petto (Mi colpisce dritto al petto)

Ma ti auguro comunque il meglio

Finché non ci rivedremo (rivedremo)

(Oh sì, oh sì)

Mi colpisce dritto al petto (petto)

Ma ti auguro ancora il meglio

Non leggere i miei ultimi due messaggi

(Oh sì, oh sì) (Senti una bugia)

Mi colpisce nel petto (senti una bugia)

Ma ti auguro ancora il meglio (Non temere, piccola)

Finché non ti vriedrò (E’ così, piccola)

Mi colpisce dritto al petto

Ma ti auguro comunque il meglio

Non leggere i miei ultimi due messaggi

[Outro: Edwin & (Lil Tjay)]

But I’m lyin’ when I talk to you

‘Cause you’re lyin’ under someone new

And I’m dyin’, wanna tell the truth

I’m not, oh, I’m not, oh, I’m not over you (You)

Ma quando ti parlo mento

Perché stai stesa (oh) sotto qualcun altro

E mi sento morire, voglio dire la verità

Non, oh, non, oh, non ti ho dimenticata





