Post Malone – Take What You Want feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott: audio, testo e traduzione

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Take What You Want feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott, nona traccia racchiusa in Hollywood’s Bleeding, terzo album in studio del rapper statunitense Post Malone, pubblicato il 6 settembre 2019. Ascolta questo pezzo.
Scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Billy Walsh, watt & Louis Bell, con produzione degli ultimi due, la nuova canzone segna la prima collaborazione tra Post Malone e Travis Scott con Ozzy, cantautore e frontman dei Black Sabbath, gruppo heavy metal britannico, e Malone non ha mani nascosto la sua passione per questo genere musicale.
Per quel che concerne il significato, qui Post e gli altri due artisti parlano a turno e a modo loro, di una relazione con una ragazza che ha spezzato i loro cuori.
Post Malone – Take What You Want Testo e Traduzione
[Intro: P. M.]
Oh
[Chorus: Ozzy Osbourne]
I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone
You bled me dry just like the tears you never show
Why don’t you take what you want from me?
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Why don’t you take what you want from me?
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra
Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che ti serve
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che vuoi
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
[Verse 1: P. M.]
I never needed anything from you
And all I ever asked was for the truth (All I ever asked was for)
You showed your tongue and it was forked in two
Your venom was lethal, I almost believed you (Almost believed you)
Yeah, you preyed on my every mistake
Waited on me to break, held me under hopin’ I would drown
Like a plague, I was wasting away
Tryna find my way out, find my way out (Find my way out)
Non ho mai avuto bisogno di niente da te
E tutto quello che ho sempre chiesto era la verità (quello che ho sempre chiesto era)
Hai fatto vedere la tua lingua ed era biforcuta
Il tuo veleno era letale, ti ho quasi creduto (ti ho quasi creduto)
Sì, hai sfruttato ogni mio errore
Aspettando che mi spezzassi, sperando che sarei annegato
Come un’epidemia, stavo marcendo
Cercando di trovare la mia via d’uscita, a trovare mia via d’uscita (Trovare la mia via d’uscita)
[Pre-Chorus 1: P. M.]
And it finally came the day
I start giving my heart away
For Heaven’s sake, my bones will break
But you never own my soul, no
E finalmente arrivò il giorno in cui
Iniziai a dare il cuore
Per l’amor del cielo, le mie ossa si spezzeranno
Ma non avrai mai la mia anima, no
[Chorus: P. M.]
I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone
You bled me dry just like the tears you never show
Why don’t you take what you want from me?
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Why don’t you take what you want from me?
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra
Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che ti serve
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che vuoi
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
[Verse 2: Travis Scott]
I took them stones you threw, made chains for the crew (Ice)
I brought up 10 hoes, this coupe only made for two (Yessir)
They all ran through it, it ain’t nothing left to do
I need some more reasons to live out this evening (Straight up)
I’ve been sippin’ forever and just taking whatever
Hoping, thinking whenever you’ll be back around
Let’s go our ways, whichever
You say how is however long
‘Cause you know I’ll never be alone
Ho preso quelle pietre che avete lanciato, fatto catene per l’equipaggio (Ghiaccio) [Nota: Lanciare pietre a qualcuno di solito significa insultare. Nel gergo, le pietre possono indicare i diamanti, che vengono montati sulle catenine. Il termine “ice” tra partentesi, conferma questa tesi]
Ho fatto salire 10 pu**ane, questa coupé è fatta solo per due (sissignore)
Ci sono salite in tante, non è rimasto più niente da fare
Ho bisogno di altre motivazioni per vivere stasera (Stubito)
Me la passo bevendo e ho assunto qualsiasi cosa
Sperando, pensando a quando tornerai
Andiamo ognuno per la sua strada, qualunque sia
Dici quanto tempo ci vorrà
Perché sai che non sarò mai solo
[Pre-Chorus 2: Travis Scott]
Love (Love, yeah)
Shorty gon’ back (Shorty gon’ back)
Need it on sight (Need it on sight)
Crack it all back (Crack it all back)
Give her that pipe (Give her that pipe)
All of my gang (All of my gang)
Shawty went bad (Shawty went bad)
Amore (amore, sì)
Shorty tornerà (Shorty tornerà)
Ne ho bisogno subito (Ne ho bisogno subito)
Spacco tutto (Spacco tutto)
Le do il pistolino (Le do il pistolino)
Tutta la mia gang (Tutta la mia banda)
Tesoro è andata male (Shawty è andata male)
[Chorus: Ozzy Osbourne]
I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone
You bled me dry just like the tears you never show
Why don’t you take what you want from me
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Why don’t you take what you want from me
Take what you need from me
Take what you want and go
Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra
Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che ti serve
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?
Prendi da me quello che vuoi
Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via
[Outro: P. M.]
Take it all away
Why don’t you (Take what you want, take what you need)
Take what you need from me, yeah
(Take what you want) Why don’t you (Take what you need)
(What you need, yeah)
Porta via tutto
Perché no (prendi quello che vuoi, prendi quello che ti serve)
Prendi da me quello che ti serve, sì
(Prendi quello che vuoi) Perché no (Prendi quello che ti serve)
(Quello che vuoi, sì)
Lascia un commento