Post Malone – Take What You Want feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott: audio, testo e traduzione









Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di Take What You Want feat. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott, nona traccia racchiusa in Hollywood’s Bleeding, terzo album in studio del rapper statunitense Post Malone, pubblicato il 6 settembre 2019. Ascolta questo pezzo.

Scritta dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Billy Walsh, ​watt & Louis Bell, con produzione degli ultimi due, la nuova canzone segna la prima collaborazione tra Post Malone e Travis Scott con Ozzy, cantautore e frontman dei Black Sabbath, gruppo heavy metal britannico, e Malone non ha mani nascosto la sua passione per questo genere musicale.

Per quel che concerne il significato, qui Post e gli altri due artisti parlano a turno e a modo loro, di una relazione con una ragazza che ha spezzato i loro cuori.

Post Malone – Take What You Want Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro: P. M.]

Oh

[Chorus: Ozzy Osbourne]

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra

Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che ti serve

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che vuoi

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

[Verse 1: P. M.]

I never needed anything from you

And all I ever asked was for the truth (All I ever asked was for)

You showed your tongue and it was forked in two

Your venom was lethal, I almost believed you (Almost believed you)

Yeah, you preyed on my every mistake

Waited on me to break, held me under hopin’ I would drown

Like a plague, I was wasting away

Tryna find my way out, find my way out (Find my way out)

Non ho mai avuto bisogno di niente da te

E tutto quello che ho sempre chiesto era la verità (quello che ho sempre chiesto era)

Hai fatto vedere la tua lingua ed era biforcuta

Il tuo veleno era letale, ti ho quasi creduto (ti ho quasi creduto)

Sì, hai sfruttato ogni mio errore

Aspettando che mi spezzassi, sperando che sarei annegato

Come un’epidemia, stavo marcendo

Cercando di trovare la mia via d’uscita, a trovare mia via d’uscita (Trovare la mia via d’uscita)

[Pre-Chorus 1: P. M.]

And it finally came the day

I start giving my heart away

For Heaven’s sake, my bones will break

But you never own my soul, no

E finalmente arrivò il giorno in cui

Iniziai a dare il cuore

Per l’amor del cielo, le mie ossa si spezzeranno

Ma non avrai mai la mia anima, no





[Chorus: P. M.]

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don’t you take what you want from me?

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra

Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che ti serve

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che vuoi

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

[Verse 2: Travis Scott]

I took them stones you threw, made chains for the crew (Ice)

I brought up 10 hoes, this coupe only made for two (Yessir)

They all ran through it, it ain’t nothing left to do

I need some more reasons to live out this evening (Straight up)

I’ve been sippin’ forever and just taking whatever

Hoping, thinking whenever you’ll be back around

Let’s go our ways, whichever

You say how is however long

‘Cause you know I’ll never be alone

Ho preso quelle pietre che avete lanciato, fatto catene per l’equipaggio (Ghiaccio) [Nota: Lanciare pietre a qualcuno di solito significa insultare. Nel gergo, le pietre possono indicare i diamanti, che vengono montati sulle catenine. Il termine “ice” tra partentesi, conferma questa tesi]

Ho fatto salire 10 pu**ane, questa coupé è fatta solo per due (sissignore)

Ci sono salite in tante, non è rimasto più niente da fare

Ho bisogno di altre motivazioni per vivere stasera (Stubito)

Me la passo bevendo e ho assunto qualsiasi cosa

Sperando, pensando a quando tornerai

Andiamo ognuno per la sua strada, qualunque sia

Dici quanto tempo ci vorrà

Perché sai che non sarò mai solo

[Pre-Chorus 2: Travis Scott]

Love (Love, yeah)

Shorty gon’ back (Shorty gon’ back)

Need it on sight (Need it on sight)

Crack it all back (Crack it all back)

Give her that pipe (Give her that pipe)

All of my gang (All of my gang)

Shawty went bad (Shawty went bad)

Amore (amore, sì)

Shorty tornerà (Shorty tornerà)

Ne ho bisogno subito (Ne ho bisogno subito)

Spacco tutto (Spacco tutto)

Le do il pistolino (Le do il pistolino)

Tutta la mia gang (Tutta la mia banda)

Tesoro è andata male (Shawty è andata male)





[Chorus: Ozzy Osbourne]

I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone

You bled me dry just like the tears you never show

Why don’t you take what you want from me

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Why don’t you take what you want from me

Take what you need from me

Take what you want and go

Ti sento crollare tra le mie braccia fino al tuo cuore di pietra

Mi hai dissanguato proprio come le lacrime che non fai mai vedere

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che ti serve

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

Perché non prendi quello che vuoi da me?

Prendi da me quello che vuoi

Prendi quello che vuoi e vattene via

[Outro: P. M.]

Take it all away

Why don’t you (Take what you want, take what you need)

Take what you need from me, yeah

(Take what you want) Why don’t you (Take what you need)

(What you need, yeah)

Porta via tutto

Perché no (prendi quello che vuoi, prendi quello che ti serve)

Prendi da me quello che ti serve, sì

(Prendi quello che vuoi) Perché no (Prendi quello che ti serve)

(Quello che vuoi, sì)





Ascolta su:



