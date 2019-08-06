Pitbull – 3 to Tango: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Disponibile dal 2 agosto 2019, 3 to Tango è un singolo di Pitbull all’insegna del ballo e del divertimento: Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video.

E’ a parer mio molto carina la nuova canzone del rapper e cantante statunitense, un allegro e festoso brano scritto di suo pugno e prodotto da Johan Carlsson, nel cui filmato vediamo diverse belle ragazze ballare in maniera seducente e un ospite d’eccezione: sto parlando di John Travolta.

Pitbull – 3 to Tango testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro]

Let me get fucked up and I’ll do whatever you want

Como

Como

Dámelo

Woooo

Mr. Worldwide checking in

You know it’s history in the making

Now, mathematically this doesn’t make sense

But in this scenario, one plus one equals three

(Eeeyyyooo!)

Lasciami sballare e farò tutto ciò che vuoi

Come

Come

Dammela

woooo

Mr. Worldwide a rapporto

Sai che si farà la storia

Ora matematicamente questo non ha senso

Ma in questo scenario, uno più uno è uguale a tre

(Eeeyyyooo!)

[Chorus]

I like her and she likes her

We gon’ have a love fest

One, two, tres, ménage à trois

Let’s get down to business

Back it up and drop it low

Tap that like a bongo

I like them and they like me

It takes 3 to tango

Mi piace e le piace

Faremo una festa d’amore

Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre

Mettiamoci al lavoro

Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena

Toccalo come un bongo

Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro

Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango

[Verse 1]

Ladies and ladies, I am your gentleman

I open up double doors

Now go ‘head and come in

I got that Voli305 getting live

I’m in the iLov305 getting live

So many options, so little time

A little bit of Erika with extra on the side

More and more for me (Yeah)

More and more for them (Yeah)

Switch up and then (Yeah)

Switch it back again (Yeah)

Signore e donne, sono il vostro gentiluomo

Apro le doppie porte

Ora venite avanti ed entrate

Ho quella vodka Voli305 appena arrivata

Sono appena arrivato nel locale iLov305 (Nota: iLov305 è un locale sito a Miami, dove si sono svolte le riprese del video)

Così tante opzioni, così poco tempo

Un po’ di Erika con extra da parte

Sempre di più per me (Sì)

Sempre di più per loro (Sì)

Variate un po’ e poi (Sì)

Tornate al punto di partenza (Sì)

[Pre-Chorus]

Two to one ratio

(Mmm, c’est-c’est-c’est-c’est la vie)

(Ooh la la)

Two to one ratio

Round and round and round and round we go

Rapporto due a uno

(Mmm, è-è-è-è vita)

(Ooh La La)

Rapporto due a uno

Continuiamo senza fermarci

[Chorus]

I like her and she likes her

We gon’ have a love fest

One, two, tres, ménage à trois

Let’s get down to business

Back it up and drop it low

Tap that like a bongo

I like them and they like me

It takes 3 to tango

Mi piace e le piace

Faremo una festa d’amore

Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre

Mettiamoci al lavoro

Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena

Toccalo come un bongo

Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro

Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango

[Refrain]

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

(Brrrr-ow!; Tango)

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

(Brrrr-ow!; Tango)

[Verse 2]

My reputation is notorious

It ain’t gotta be serious

No time for mysterious

How bout’ we all get delirious

Sí mamita, tú y tu amiguita

La mia reputazione è nota

Non bisogna essere seri

Non è il momento di fare i misteriosi

Che ne dite di delirare tutti

Sí bellezza, tu e le tue amiche





[Pre-Chorus]

Two to one ratio

(Mmm, c’est-c’est-c’est-c’est la vie)

(Ooh la la)

Two to one ratio

Round and round and round and round we go

(Eeeyyyooo!)

Rapporto due a uno

(Mmm, è-è-è-è vita)

(Ooh La La)

Rapporto due a uno

Continuiamo senza fermarci

(Eeeyyyooo!)

[Chorus]

I like her and she likes her

We gon’ have a love fest

One, two, tres, ménage à trois

Let’s get down to business

Back it up and drop it low

Tap that like a bongo

I like them and they like me

It takes 3 to tango

Mi piace e le piace

Faremo una festa d’amore

Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre

Mettiamoci al lavoro

Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena

Toccalo come un bongo

Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro

Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango

[Refrain]

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango (Tango)

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango (Tango)

[Bridge]

Everybody here at the party now

3, 2, tango

Adesso tutti qui alla festa

3, 2, tango

[Pre-Chorus]

Two to one ratio

One plus one equals three

Makes sense to me

Two to one ratio

Round and round and round and round we go

Round and round and round and round we go

(Eeeyyyooo!)

Rapporto due a uno

Uno più uno è uguale a tre

Per me ha senso

Rapporto due a uno

Continuiamo senza fermarci

Continuiamo senza fermarci

(Eeeyyyooo!)





[Chorus]

I like her and she likes her

We gon’ have a love fest

One, two, tres, ménage à trois (Ménage à trois)

Let’s get down to business

Back it up and drop it low

Tap that like a bongo

I like them and they like me

It takes 3 to tango

(Brrrraaat!)

Mi piace e le piace

Faremo una festa d’amore

Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre (una cosa a tre)

Mettiamoci al lavoro

Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena

Toccalo come un bongo

Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro

Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango

(Brrrraaat!)

[Refrain]

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

(We gon’ have a love fest)

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

(Let’s get down to business)

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

(Tango, bam, bam)

Rotate

It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

(Faremo una festa dell’amore)

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

(Mettiamoci al lavoro)

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

(Tango, bam, bam)

Ruotate

Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango

[Outro]

Olvídate de lo’ hotele’

Y vamo’ pa’ lo’ motele’

De calle ocho, que rico

Dimenticate gli hotel

E andiamo al motel

Nell’ottava strada, che bello





Ascolta su:



