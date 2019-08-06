Pitbull – 3 to Tango: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Disponibile dal 2 agosto 2019, 3 to Tango è un singolo di Pitbull all’insegna del ballo e del divertimento: Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video.
E’ a parer mio molto carina la nuova canzone del rapper e cantante statunitense, un allegro e festoso brano scritto di suo pugno e prodotto da Johan Carlsson, nel cui filmato vediamo diverse belle ragazze ballare in maniera seducente e un ospite d’eccezione: sto parlando di John Travolta.
Pitbull – 3 to Tango testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Let me get fucked up and I’ll do whatever you want
Como
Como
Dámelo
Woooo
Mr. Worldwide checking in
You know it’s history in the making
Now, mathematically this doesn’t make sense
But in this scenario, one plus one equals three
(Eeeyyyooo!)
Lasciami sballare e farò tutto ciò che vuoi
Come
Come
Dammela
woooo
Mr. Worldwide a rapporto
Sai che si farà la storia
Ora matematicamente questo non ha senso
Ma in questo scenario, uno più uno è uguale a tre
(Eeeyyyooo!)
[Chorus]
I like her and she likes her
We gon’ have a love fest
One, two, tres, ménage à trois
Let’s get down to business
Back it up and drop it low
Tap that like a bongo
I like them and they like me
It takes 3 to tango
Mi piace e le piace
Faremo una festa d’amore
Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre
Mettiamoci al lavoro
Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena
Toccalo come un bongo
Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro
Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango
[Verse 1]
Ladies and ladies, I am your gentleman
I open up double doors
Now go ‘head and come in
I got that Voli305 getting live
I’m in the iLov305 getting live
So many options, so little time
A little bit of Erika with extra on the side
More and more for me (Yeah)
More and more for them (Yeah)
Switch up and then (Yeah)
Switch it back again (Yeah)
Signore e donne, sono il vostro gentiluomo
Apro le doppie porte
Ora venite avanti ed entrate
Ho quella vodka Voli305 appena arrivata
Sono appena arrivato nel locale iLov305 (Nota: iLov305 è un locale sito a Miami, dove si sono svolte le riprese del video)
Così tante opzioni, così poco tempo
Un po’ di Erika con extra da parte
Sempre di più per me (Sì)
Sempre di più per loro (Sì)
Variate un po’ e poi (Sì)
Tornate al punto di partenza (Sì)
[Pre-Chorus]
Two to one ratio
(Mmm, c’est-c’est-c’est-c’est la vie)
(Ooh la la)
Two to one ratio
Round and round and round and round we go
Rapporto due a uno
(Mmm, è-è-è-è vita)
(Ooh La La)
Rapporto due a uno
Continuiamo senza fermarci
[Chorus]
I like her and she likes her
We gon’ have a love fest
One, two, tres, ménage à trois
Let’s get down to business
Back it up and drop it low
Tap that like a bongo
I like them and they like me
It takes 3 to tango
Mi piace e le piace
Faremo una festa d’amore
Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre
Mettiamoci al lavoro
Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena
Toccalo come un bongo
Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro
Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango
[Refrain]
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
(Brrrr-ow!; Tango)
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
(Brrrr-ow!; Tango)
[Verse 2]
My reputation is notorious
It ain’t gotta be serious
No time for mysterious
How bout’ we all get delirious
Sí mamita, tú y tu amiguita
La mia reputazione è nota
Non bisogna essere seri
Non è il momento di fare i misteriosi
Che ne dite di delirare tutti
Sí bellezza, tu e le tue amiche
[Pre-Chorus]
Two to one ratio
(Mmm, c’est-c’est-c’est-c’est la vie)
(Ooh la la)
Two to one ratio
Round and round and round and round we go
(Eeeyyyooo!)
Rapporto due a uno
(Mmm, è-è-è-è vita)
(Ooh La La)
Rapporto due a uno
Continuiamo senza fermarci
(Eeeyyyooo!)
[Chorus]
I like her and she likes her
We gon’ have a love fest
One, two, tres, ménage à trois
Let’s get down to business
Back it up and drop it low
Tap that like a bongo
I like them and they like me
It takes 3 to tango
Mi piace e le piace
Faremo una festa d’amore
Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre
Mettiamoci al lavoro
Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena
Toccalo come un bongo
Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro
Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango
[Refrain]
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango (Tango)
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango (Tango)
[Bridge]
Everybody here at the party now
3, 2, tango
Adesso tutti qui alla festa
3, 2, tango
[Pre-Chorus]
Two to one ratio
One plus one equals three
Makes sense to me
Two to one ratio
Round and round and round and round we go
Round and round and round and round we go
(Eeeyyyooo!)
Rapporto due a uno
Uno più uno è uguale a tre
Per me ha senso
Rapporto due a uno
Continuiamo senza fermarci
Continuiamo senza fermarci
(Eeeyyyooo!)
[Chorus]
I like her and she likes her
We gon’ have a love fest
One, two, tres, ménage à trois (Ménage à trois)
Let’s get down to business
Back it up and drop it low
Tap that like a bongo
I like them and they like me
It takes 3 to tango
(Brrrraaat!)
Mi piace e le piace
Faremo una festa d’amore
Uno, due, tre, una cosa a tre (una cosa a tre)
Mettiamoci al lavoro
Torna indietro e fai scendere il fondoschiena
Toccalo come un bongo
Loro piacciono a me ed mi piaccio a loro
Ce ne vogliono 3 per il tango
(Brrrraaat!)
[Refrain]
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
(We gon’ have a love fest)
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
(Let’s get down to business)
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
(Tango, bam, bam)
Rotate
It takes three, it takes 3 to a tango
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
(Faremo una festa dell’amore)
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
(Mettiamoci al lavoro)
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
(Tango, bam, bam)
Ruotate
Ne servono tre, ne servono 3 per un tango
[Outro]
Olvídate de lo’ hotele’
Y vamo’ pa’ lo’ motele’
De calle ocho, que rico
Dimenticate gli hotel
E andiamo al motel
Nell’ottava strada, che bello
Lascia un commento