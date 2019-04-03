Nina Nesbitt – Love Letter: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Love Letter è il nuovo singolo della giovane cantautrice scozzese Nina Nesbitt, estratto dal secondo album in studio “The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change”, pubblicato lo scorso 1° febbraio.
La giovane cantante pop dall’attitudine r’n’b, propone ai sempre più numerosi supporters questa interessante canzone, prodotta da Fraser T Smith.
Secondo Nina, questo pezzo è il fratello del quarto singolo estratto “Loyal To Me”, scritto per la migliore amica della Nesbitt, che frequentava un ragazzo non adatto a lei.
In ogni caso, più che una lettera d’amore, questa Love Letter è una lettera d’addio all’ormai ex fidanzato, senza se e senza ma. Ormai per Nina questa storia è totalmente finita!
Nina Nesbitt – Love Letter Traduzione
Abbiamo iniziato bene, abbiamo attraversato i nostri cuori, vi siamo fatti una promessa
Ma non ti avevo inquadrato bene, perché tutti i miei amici dicono che sei disonesto
Mi hai fatto mettere in dubbio il mio valore
Sì, ora lo sappiamo entrambi
(Di’) quello che vuoi, ma so che sono solo
(Parole) che non servono a nessuno, a nessuno
Io e me stessa, sì, abbiamo finito con le tue scuse
Levati di mezzo, senza se e senza ma
Quando ero la tua ragazza, dicevi che sarebbe stato diverso
Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia
Ma non ti sei dato una regolata
Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Oh, ero la tua ragazza
Pensavo che tu fossi diverso
Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità
Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio
Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Te ne stavi a casa, a fumare quella marijuana
Raccoglievo i tuoi vestiti come se tu avessi dimenticato che non sono tua madre
Sì, ti stavi allargando decisamente troppo
Sì, ora lo sappiamo entrambi
(Di’) quello che vuoi, ma so che sono solo
(Parole) che non servono a nessuno, a nessuno
Io e me stessa, sì, abbiamo finito con le tue scuse
Sarai rimpiazzato, senza se e senza ma
Quando ero la tua ragazza, hai dicevi sarebbe stato diverso
Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia
Ma non ti sei dato una regolata
Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Oh, ero la tua ragazza
Pensavo che tu fossi diverso
Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità
Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio
Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio
Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto
Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi
Che il mio cuore ti ha lasciato due mesi fa
Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio
Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto
Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi
Che il mio cuore ti ha lasciato due mesi fa
Quando ero la tua ragazza, hai dicevi sarebbe stato diverso
Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia
Ma non ti sei dato una regolata
Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Oh, ero la tua ragazza
Pensavo che tu fossi diverso
Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità
Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio
Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore (il mio cuore ti ha lasciato, oh)
Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio
(Ti sto mandando questa lettera d’amore)
Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto
Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi
Oh, che ti stavp mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore
Love Letter Testo
Autori: Nina Nesbitt, Jin Jin & Fraser T Smith.
We started good, crossed our hearts, we made a promise
Misunderstood, ’cause all my friends say you’re dishonest
You had me questionin’ what I was worth
Yeah, you know and I know now
(Say) what you want, but I know that it’s only
(Words) that you use to anyone, anybody
(My)self and I, yeah, we’re done with your sorries
Get out my face, it’s safe to say
When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different
You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment
But you couldn’t get it to-to-together
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
Oh, I was your girlfriend
I thought you were different
I tried to make it work, gave a million chances
But I know I can do, do, do better
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
You’d sit at home, tokin’ on that marijuana
Pick up your clothes like you forgot I’m not your mother
Yeah, you were getting way too comfortable
Yeah, you know and I know now
(Say) what you want, but I know that it’s only
(Words) that you use to anyone, anybody
(My)self and I, yeah, we’re done with your sorries
You’ll be replaced, it’s safe to say
When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different
You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment
But you couldn’t get it to-to-together
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
Oh, I was your girlfriend
I thought you were different
I tried to make it work, gave a million chances
But I know I can do, do, do better
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
Ooh ooh, ooh ooh
By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road
‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note
Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know
That my heart left you ’bout two months ago
By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road
‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note
Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know
That my heart left you ’bout two months ago
When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different
You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment
But you couldn’t get it to-to-together
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
Oh, I was your girlfriend
I thought you were different
I tried to make it work, gave a million chances
But I know I can do, do, do better
I’m sending you this love, love, love letter (My heart left you, oh)
By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road
(Sending you this love letter)
‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note
Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know
Oh, I’m sending you this love, love, love letter
