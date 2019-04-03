Nina Nesbitt – Love Letter: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Love Letter è il nuovo singolo della giovane cantautrice scozzese Nina Nesbitt, estratto dal secondo album in studio “The Sun Will Come Up, the Seasons Will Change”, pubblicato lo scorso 1° febbraio.

La giovane cantante pop dall’attitudine r’n’b, propone ai sempre più numerosi supporters questa interessante canzone, prodotta da Fraser T Smith.

Secondo Nina, questo pezzo è il fratello del quarto singolo estratto “Loyal To Me”, scritto per la migliore amica della Nesbitt, che frequentava un ragazzo non adatto a lei.

In ogni caso, più che una lettera d’amore, questa Love Letter è una lettera d’addio all’ormai ex fidanzato, senza se e senza ma. Ormai per Nina questa storia è totalmente finita!

Nina Nesbitt – Love Letter Traduzione

Abbiamo iniziato bene, abbiamo attraversato i nostri cuori, vi siamo fatti una promessa

Ma non ti avevo inquadrato bene, perché tutti i miei amici dicono che sei disonesto

Mi hai fatto mettere in dubbio il mio valore

Sì, ora lo sappiamo entrambi

(Di’) quello che vuoi, ma so che sono solo

(Parole) che non servono a nessuno, a nessuno

Io e me stessa, sì, abbiamo finito con le tue scuse

Levati di mezzo, senza se e senza ma

Quando ero la tua ragazza, dicevi che sarebbe stato diverso

Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia

Ma non ti sei dato una regolata

Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Oh, ero la tua ragazza

Pensavo che tu fossi diverso

Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità

Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio

Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Te ne stavi a casa, a fumare quella marijuana

Raccoglievo i tuoi vestiti come se tu avessi dimenticato che non sono tua madre

Sì, ti stavi allargando decisamente troppo

Sì, ora lo sappiamo entrambi

(Di’) quello che vuoi, ma so che sono solo

(Parole) che non servono a nessuno, a nessuno

Io e me stessa, sì, abbiamo finito con le tue scuse

Sarai rimpiazzato, senza se e senza ma

Quando ero la tua ragazza, hai dicevi sarebbe stato diverso

Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia

Ma non ti sei dato una regolata

Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Oh, ero la tua ragazza

Pensavo che tu fossi diverso

Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità

Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio

Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio

Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto

Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi

Che il mio cuore ti ha lasciato due mesi fa

Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio

Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto

Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi

Che il mio cuore ti ha lasciato due mesi fa





Quando ero la tua ragazza, hai dicevi sarebbe stato diverso

Volevi altre ragazze, poi volevi attaccamento da parte mia

Ma non ti sei dato una regolata

Ti mando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Oh, ero la tua ragazza

Pensavo che tu fossi diverso

Ho cercato di fare funzionare il nostro rapporto, ti ho dato un milione di possibilità

Ma so che posso fare, fare, fare di meglio

Ti sto mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore (il mio cuore ti ha lasciato, oh)

Quando arriverai, sarò in viaggio

(Ti sto mandando questa lettera d’amore)

Perché ho fatto i bagagli, ho scritto il tuo nome su un foglietto

Sì, credevi di fare il furbo ma non sapevi

Oh, che ti stavp mandando questa lettera, lettera, lettera d’amore

Love Letter Testo

Autori: Nina Nesbitt, Jin Jin & Fraser T Smith.

We started good, crossed our hearts, we made a promise

Misunderstood, ’cause all my friends say you’re dishonest

You had me questionin’ what I was worth

Yeah, you know and I know now

(Say) what you want, but I know that it’s only

(Words) that you use to anyone, anybody

(My)self and I, yeah, we’re done with your sorries

Get out my face, it’s safe to say

When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different

You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment

But you couldn’t get it to-to-together

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

Oh, I was your girlfriend

I thought you were different

I tried to make it work, gave a million chances

But I know I can do, do, do better

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

You’d sit at home, tokin’ on that marijuana

Pick up your clothes like you forgot I’m not your mother

Yeah, you were getting way too comfortable

Yeah, you know and I know now

(Say) what you want, but I know that it’s only

(Words) that you use to anyone, anybody

(My)self and I, yeah, we’re done with your sorries

You’ll be replaced, it’s safe to say





When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different

You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment

But you couldn’t get it to-to-together

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

Oh, I was your girlfriend

I thought you were different

I tried to make it work, gave a million chances

But I know I can do, do, do better

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

Ooh ooh, ooh ooh

By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road

‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note

Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know

That my heart left you ’bout two months ago

By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road

‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note

Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know

That my heart left you ’bout two months ago

When I was your girlfriend, you said it’d be different

You wanted other girls, then you wanted commitment

But you couldn’t get it to-to-together

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter

Oh, I was your girlfriend

I thought you were different

I tried to make it work, gave a million chances

But I know I can do, do, do better

I’m sending you this love, love, love letter (My heart left you, oh)

By the time you get it, I’ll be out on the road

(Sending you this love letter)

‘Cause I packed up all my things, put your name on a note

Yeah, you thought you were clever but you didn’t know

Oh, I’m sending you this love, love, love letter





