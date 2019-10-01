My Sun and Stars – Change the World: audio, testo e traduzione









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Change the World, singolo della cantante e autrice Emma Patterson, in arte My Sun and Stars, rilasciato il 23 novembre 2018 ed utilizzato nello spot Coop 2019, con il quale ha molta attinenza.

My Sun and Stars – Change the World testo e traduzione

I wish I could touch the sky

Reach the clouds and make them drift on by

Vorrei poter toccare il cielo

Raggiungere le nuvole e farle disperdere

The sun would shine all through the night

And it would leave the darkness all behind

Il sole splenderebbe per tutta la notte

E lascerebbe dietro di sé l’oscurità

Whatever it is they say, that I can’t do

It is only up to me to make it all come true

Qualunque cosa dicano, che non posso fare

Spetta solo a me farla diventare realtà

CHORUS

So let’s change the world today

Let’s make it better in every way

Let’s change the world today

Come on and let’s not wait another day

Let’s just change the world today

Quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi

Rendiamolo migliore in tutti i sensi

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dai non aspettiamo un altro giorno

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

I wish I could make you smile

And while you do, I would hold on time

Vorrei poterti far sorridere

E mentre lo fai, fermerei il tempo

And then you’d be happy everyday

No worries left to ever cross your way





E così saresti felice ogni giorno

Nessuna preoccupazione ostacolerà mai il tuo cammino

So maybe it’s only our point of view

That we need to change, that’s what we need to do, it’s true

Quindi forse è solo il nostro punto di vista

Che dobbiamo cambiare, è quello che dobbiamo fare, è vero

CHORUS

So let’s change the world today

Let’s make it better in every way

Let’s change the world today

Come on and let’s not wait another day

Let’s just change the world today

Quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi

Rendiamolo migliore in tutti i sensi

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dai non aspettiamo un altro giorno

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

It’s gonna get better if we just try

No matter what comes, no question why

So it’s up to us to lead the way, so let’s change the world today

Se ci proviamo andrà meglio

Non importa cosa accada, senza chiedersi perché

Quindi tocca a noi prendere l’iniziativa, quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dadada

Dadada

Let’s just change the world today





dadada

dadada

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dadada

Dadada

Let’s just change the world today

Come on and let’s not wait another day

Let’s just change the world today

Let’s just change the world today

Let’s just change the world today

Dai, non aspettiamo un altro giorno

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Cambiamo il mondo oggi





