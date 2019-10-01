Nuove Canzoni

My Sun and Stars – Change the World: audio, testo e traduzione

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta Change the World, singolo della cantante e autrice Emma Patterson, in arte My Sun and Stars, rilasciato il 23 novembre 2018 ed utilizzato nello spot Coop 2019, con il quale ha molta attinenza.

copertina brano Change the World

My Sun and Stars – Change the World testo e traduzione

I wish I could touch the sky
Reach the clouds and make them drift on by

Vorrei poter toccare il cielo
Raggiungere le nuvole e farle disperdere

The sun would shine all through the night
And it would leave the darkness all behind

Il sole splenderebbe per tutta la notte
E lascerebbe dietro di sé l’oscurità

Whatever it is they say, that I can’t do
It is only up to me to make it all come true

Qualunque cosa dicano, che non posso fare
Spetta solo a me farla diventare realtà

CHORUS
So let’s change the world today
Let’s make it better in every way
Let’s change the world today
Come on and let’s not wait another day
Let’s just change the world today

Quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi
Rendiamolo migliore in tutti i sensi
Cambiamo il mondo oggi
Dai non aspettiamo un altro giorno
Cambiamo il mondo oggi

I wish I could make you smile
And while you do, I would hold on time

Vorrei poterti far sorridere
E mentre lo fai, fermerei il tempo

And then you’d be happy everyday
No worries left to ever cross your way


E così saresti felice ogni giorno
Nessuna preoccupazione ostacolerà mai il tuo cammino

So maybe it’s only our point of view
That we need to change, that’s what we need to do, it’s true

Quindi forse è solo il nostro punto di vista
Che dobbiamo cambiare, è quello che dobbiamo fare, è vero

CHORUS
So let’s change the world today
Let’s make it better in every way
Let’s change the world today
Come on and let’s not wait another day
Let’s just change the world today

Quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi
Rendiamolo migliore in tutti i sensi
Cambiamo il mondo oggi
Dai non aspettiamo un altro giorno
Cambiamo il mondo oggi

It’s gonna get better if we just try
No matter what comes, no question why
So it’s up to us to lead the way, so let’s change the world today

Se ci proviamo andrà meglio
Non importa cosa accada, senza chiedersi perché
Quindi tocca a noi prendere l’iniziativa, quindi cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dadada
Dadada
Let’s just change the world today


dadada
dadada
Cambiamo il mondo oggi

Dadada
Dadada
Let’s just change the world today

Come on and let’s not wait another day
Let’s just change the world today
Let’s just change the world today
Let’s just change the world today

Dai, non aspettiamo un altro giorno
Cambiamo il mondo oggi
Cambiamo il mondo oggi
Cambiamo il mondo oggi


