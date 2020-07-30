A$AP Ferg – Move Ya Hips feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO: ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione della nuova canzone









Move Ya Hips è un singolo frutto della collaborazione tra A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj e MadeinTYO, disponibile ovunque da giovedì 30 luglio 2020. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano.

Il rapper statunitense Darold Ferguson, Jr., meglio conosciuto come ASAP Ferg, e la rapper e cantante trinidadiana naturalizzata statunitense, collaborano per la terza volta, dopo il fortunato remix di Plain Jane del 2017 e “Runnin” del 2018 per la colonna sonora di Creed II.

A loro si aggiunge il collega di Atlanta, Malcolm Jamaal Davis, aka MadeinTYO, al quale è stato affidato il ritornello della canzone, la cui produzione è opera di Frankie P. Per MadeinTYO, è invece la quinta collaborazione con Ferg, dopo “One Night Savage”, “Square Bitch”, “WAM” e il successo del 2018, “Ned Flanders”.

Testo e traduzione Move Ya Hips di ASAP Ferg & Nicki Minaj

[Intro]

It’s that time again

Frankie motherfuckin’ P

Fergie, come out and play

È di nuovo arrivato il momento

Frankie figlio di puxxana

Fergie, vieni fuori a giocare





[Rit: MadeinTYO]

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)

Muovi i fianchi, ok

Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Ooh)

Muovi i fianchi, ok

Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Skrrt)

Muovi i fianchi, ok

Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Ooh)

Muovi i fianchi, ok

Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (si, si, si, vai)

[1a Strofa: A$AP]

Diamonds all on my gums (Gums, yeah)

Talkin’ my shit, I got runs (Got runs)

Hole in my jeans like I’m Grunge (Grunge)

Fuckin’ that bitch in the buns (Buns)

She suck on my dick ’til it’s numb (Yeah, numb)

Pockets is fat like The Klumps (Clumps)

Rappers is lookin’ like lunch (Lunch)

I’m makin’ a meal when I munch, woo (Let’s go, woo)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leaving she tell me to stay (Ooh, ooh, yeah)

Got a new loft in Harlem

No, Fergie ain’t move to LA (Woo)

Burberry on my collar (Ooh)

Diamonds, they still in my face (Woo, ah)

You don’t want no problems (Ooh)

Fergie be settin’ ’em ablaze (Ooh, ah)

Diamanti sulle mie gengive (Gengive, yeah)

Dico le mie cose, ho delle piste (ho piste)

Buco nei miei jeans come se fossi Grunge (Grunge)

Scopa*e quella pu**ana nei panini (Panini)

Lei mi succhia il ca**o finché non lo sento più (Sì, è intorpidito)

Le tasche sono grasse come The Klumps [Nota: un riferimento a “La famiglia del professore matto” (Nutty Professor II: The Klumps) è un film del 2000 diretto da Peter Segal, ed interpretato da Eddie Murphy e Janet Jackson]

Il rapper sembrano un pranzo (pranzo)

Sto preparando un pasto quando sgranocchio (Andiamo, woo)

Muovi i fianchi, ok

Quando vado via, lei mi dice di restare (Ooh, ooh, sì)

Ho un nuovo appartamento ad Harlem

No, Fergie non si trasferisce a Los Angeles (Woo)

Burberry sul mio colletto (Ooh)

Diamanti che sono ancora nella mia faccia (Woo) [Nota: Burberry è una casa di moda di lusso britannica che realizza vestiti, accessori e cosmetici]

Non vuoi problemi (Ooh)

Fergie gli darà fuoco (Ooh)

[Rit.]

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)





[2a Strofa: Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg]

All of you bitches is food

If you the opps, you gon’ be singin’ the blues

Feelin’ like Bishop in Juice

Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes

All of my niggas is macks

This is a fact, this ain’t no cap act

All of my bitches is bad, word to my dad

They know we get to the bag

Move my hips, okay

Tell him to go, then I tell him to stay, hey

Baby, it’s okay

I have been havin’ one hell of a day, yay

Saint Laurent all on my shades

Then I pull up in a cherry Merced’s, yay

Strawberry shortcake hair

Chinese bangs with my two braids, ayy

Straight from outta Queens, headed to Harlem now

I got the panda mink on and it’s growlin’ now

Already bodied Plain Jane and we mobbin’ now

That’s ’cause all these fake niggas try to rob my style

Yo, these bitches really be slow, tell ’em I’m Billy the G.O.A.T

I’m gettin’ that dough, my neck and my wrist really glow

My model bitch all up in Vogue

All up in Vogue, put on my Versace robe

Streak in my hair like I’m Rogue

Nigga, you know, you better not tip on your toes

They grippin’ the .40 below (Ah)

Tutte voi stron*ette siete cibo

Se siete in competizione canterete il blues

Sentitevi come Bishop in Juice [Nota: Roland Bishop è il personaggio principale nel film Juice del 1992; nel quale un piccolo gruppo di adolescenti cresciuti ad Harlem, New York, compie una rapina che gli si ritorce contro.]

Parola al mio amico, questa Jimmy Choo sulle mie scarpe [Nota: Jimmy Choo è una casa di moda di lusso britannica nota per le sue costose scarpe, con prezzi che vanno che arrivano a superare i 3000 dollari.]

Tutti le mie amiche sono macks

Questo è un dato di fatto, non è una menzogna

Tutte le mie puttane sono cattive, parola a mio padre

Sanno che arriviamo alla borsa

Muovo i fianchi, ok

Gli dico di andare, poi gli dico di restare, ehi

Baby, va tutto bene, ho avuto una giornata infernale, evviva

Occhiali da sole Saint Laurent, poi mi accosto con una Mercedes color ciliegia, yay

Capelli color torta di fragole, frangietta cinese con le mie due trecce, ayy

Direttamente dal Queens, ora diretta ad Harlem [Nota: Nicki è cresciuta nel Queens, a New York.]

Ho indossato il visone panda e adesso sta ringhiando

Plain Jane è già corposa e adesso si fa festa

Questo perché tutti questi finti rapper cercano di rubarmi lo stile

Yo, queste stron*e sono davvero lente, digli che sono la più grande di sempre

Ottengo quel denaro, il mio collo e il mio polso brillano davvero

La mia modella è su Vogue

Tutta su Vogue, indossa il mio abito Versace

Strisce nei capelli come se fossi Rogue [Nota: Rogue è un personaggio di X Men con una striscia bianca tra i capelli]

Amico, sai, è meglio che tu non ti metta in punta di piedi

Prendono la .40 qui sotto (Ah)

[Rit.]

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)

Move your hips, okay

When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)







