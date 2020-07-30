A$AP Ferg – Move Ya Hips feat. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO: ascolta e leggi il testo e la traduzione della nuova canzone

Move Ya Hips è un singolo frutto della collaborazione tra A$AP Ferg, Nicki Minaj e MadeinTYO, disponibile ovunque da giovedì 30 luglio 2020. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano.
Il rapper statunitense Darold Ferguson, Jr., meglio conosciuto come ASAP Ferg, e la rapper e cantante trinidadiana naturalizzata statunitense, collaborano per la terza volta, dopo il fortunato remix di Plain Jane del 2017 e “Runnin” del 2018 per la colonna sonora di Creed II.
A loro si aggiunge il collega di Atlanta, Malcolm Jamaal Davis, aka MadeinTYO, al quale è stato affidato il ritornello della canzone, la cui produzione è opera di Frankie P. Per MadeinTYO, è invece la quinta collaborazione con Ferg, dopo “One Night Savage”, “Square Bitch”, “WAM” e il successo del 2018, “Ned Flanders”.
Testo e traduzione Move Ya Hips di ASAP Ferg & Nicki Minaj
[Intro]
It’s that time again
Frankie motherfuckin’ P
Fergie, come out and play
È di nuovo arrivato il momento
Frankie figlio di puxxana
Fergie, vieni fuori a giocare
[Rit: MadeinTYO]
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)
Muovi i fianchi, ok
Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Ooh)
Muovi i fianchi, ok
Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Skrrt)
Muovi i fianchi, ok
Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (Ooh)
Muovi i fianchi, ok
Quando vado via, lei mi dice di rimanere (si, si, si, vai)
[1a Strofa: A$AP]
Diamonds all on my gums (Gums, yeah)
Talkin’ my shit, I got runs (Got runs)
Hole in my jeans like I’m Grunge (Grunge)
Fuckin’ that bitch in the buns (Buns)
She suck on my dick ’til it’s numb (Yeah, numb)
Pockets is fat like The Klumps (Clumps)
Rappers is lookin’ like lunch (Lunch)
I’m makin’ a meal when I munch, woo (Let’s go, woo)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leaving she tell me to stay (Ooh, ooh, yeah)
Got a new loft in Harlem
No, Fergie ain’t move to LA (Woo)
Burberry on my collar (Ooh)
Diamonds, they still in my face (Woo, ah)
You don’t want no problems (Ooh)
Fergie be settin’ ’em ablaze (Ooh, ah)
Diamanti sulle mie gengive (Gengive, yeah)
Dico le mie cose, ho delle piste (ho piste)
Buco nei miei jeans come se fossi Grunge (Grunge)
Scopa*e quella pu**ana nei panini (Panini)
Lei mi succhia il ca**o finché non lo sento più (Sì, è intorpidito)
Le tasche sono grasse come The Klumps [Nota: un riferimento a “La famiglia del professore matto” (Nutty Professor II: The Klumps) è un film del 2000 diretto da Peter Segal, ed interpretato da Eddie Murphy e Janet Jackson]
Il rapper sembrano un pranzo (pranzo)
Sto preparando un pasto quando sgranocchio (Andiamo, woo)
Muovi i fianchi, ok
Quando vado via, lei mi dice di restare (Ooh, ooh, sì)
Ho un nuovo appartamento ad Harlem
No, Fergie non si trasferisce a Los Angeles (Woo)
Burberry sul mio colletto (Ooh)
Diamanti che sono ancora nella mia faccia (Woo) [Nota: Burberry è una casa di moda di lusso britannica che realizza vestiti, accessori e cosmetici]
Non vuoi problemi (Ooh)
Fergie gli darà fuoco (Ooh)
[Rit.]
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)
[2a Strofa: Nicki Minaj & A$AP Ferg]
All of you bitches is food
If you the opps, you gon’ be singin’ the blues
Feelin’ like Bishop in Juice
Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes
All of my niggas is macks
This is a fact, this ain’t no cap act
All of my bitches is bad, word to my dad
They know we get to the bag
Move my hips, okay
Tell him to go, then I tell him to stay, hey
Baby, it’s okay
I have been havin’ one hell of a day, yay
Saint Laurent all on my shades
Then I pull up in a cherry Merced’s, yay
Strawberry shortcake hair
Chinese bangs with my two braids, ayy
Straight from outta Queens, headed to Harlem now
I got the panda mink on and it’s growlin’ now
Already bodied Plain Jane and we mobbin’ now
That’s ’cause all these fake niggas try to rob my style
Yo, these bitches really be slow, tell ’em I’m Billy the G.O.A.T
I’m gettin’ that dough, my neck and my wrist really glow
My model bitch all up in Vogue
All up in Vogue, put on my Versace robe
Streak in my hair like I’m Rogue
Nigga, you know, you better not tip on your toes
They grippin’ the .40 below (Ah)
Tutte voi stron*ette siete cibo
Se siete in competizione canterete il blues
Sentitevi come Bishop in Juice [Nota: Roland Bishop è il personaggio principale nel film Juice del 1992; nel quale un piccolo gruppo di adolescenti cresciuti ad Harlem, New York, compie una rapina che gli si ritorce contro.]
Parola al mio amico, questa Jimmy Choo sulle mie scarpe [Nota: Jimmy Choo è una casa di moda di lusso britannica nota per le sue costose scarpe, con prezzi che vanno che arrivano a superare i 3000 dollari.]
Tutti le mie amiche sono macks
Questo è un dato di fatto, non è una menzogna
Tutte le mie puttane sono cattive, parola a mio padre
Sanno che arriviamo alla borsa
Muovo i fianchi, ok
Gli dico di andare, poi gli dico di restare, ehi
Baby, va tutto bene, ho avuto una giornata infernale, evviva
Occhiali da sole Saint Laurent, poi mi accosto con una Mercedes color ciliegia, yay
Capelli color torta di fragole, frangietta cinese con le mie due trecce, ayy
Direttamente dal Queens, ora diretta ad Harlem [Nota: Nicki è cresciuta nel Queens, a New York.]
Ho indossato il visone panda e adesso sta ringhiando
Plain Jane è già corposa e adesso si fa festa
Questo perché tutti questi finti rapper cercano di rubarmi lo stile
Yo, queste stron*e sono davvero lente, digli che sono la più grande di sempre
Ottengo quel denaro, il mio collo e il mio polso brillano davvero
La mia modella è su Vogue
Tutta su Vogue, indossa il mio abito Versace
Strisce nei capelli come se fossi Rogue [Nota: Rogue è un personaggio di X Men con una striscia bianca tra i capelli]
Amico, sai, è meglio che tu non ti metta in punta di piedi
Prendono la .40 qui sotto (Ah)
[Rit.]
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Skrrt)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Ooh)
Move your hips, okay
When I be leavin’, she tell me to stay (Yeah, yeah, yeah, go)
