Pop Smoke – Mood Swings ft. Lil Tjay: leggi il testo e la traduzione del brano









Mood Swings è la tredicesima traccia inserita in Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, primo album in assoluto e postumo di Pop Smoke, rilasciato il 3 luglio 2020.

Leggi testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa canzone tratta da questo progetto, che racchiude 19 tracce nella versione standard e 34 in quella deluxe.

Sebbene non sia stato rilasciato come singolo, questo brano è indubbiamente tra i più apprezzati del disco, dal quale sono al momento stati estratti due singoli, vale a dire “Make It Rain” e “The Woo”.

La traccia è stata incisa con la collaborazione con Lil Tjay, al secolo Tione Jayden Merritt, rapper newyorkese classe 2001, e in essa si parla del rapporto che il protagonista ha con la sua dolce metà, con la quale ha un feeling perfetto sotto tutti i punti di vista. Oltre ai due rapper, gli autori sono Omar Gomez e DeAndre Sumpter, mentre la produzione è opera di Dizzy Banko & The Beat Menace.

Pop Smoke – Mood Swings Testo

[Intro: Pop S., (Lil Tjay)]

(Mood swings)

Oh, you ain’t know I could sing? (Oh, oh, oh)

Hahaha (Yeah)

[Rit.: P. Smoke, (Lil Tjay)]

Shorty a lil’ baddie (She a lil’ baddie)

Shorty my lil’ boo thing (Boo thing)

And shorty got the fatty

Shorty be catching mood swings

Every time I fuck without a rubber

I nutted on the covers

And I kept it undercover

‘Cause I don’t kiss and tell (Kiss and tell)

[Verse 1: Pop S., (Lil Tjay)]

Every time I fuck, she call me daddy

My lil’ mama nasty

I see the pussy through the panties (Whatever you want)

She taste like candy

She a queen, like Nefertiti

Uh oh, my lil’ mama sittin’ pretty

And we be shoppin’ through the city (Oh, oh)

I gave her keys to the Bentley (Woah, woah)

Get off your knees, you don’t gotta cry to me

I’m your best friend, baby, you don’t gotta lie

I’ll get you everything that you want and that you need from Chanel to Celine

It’s on you to decide

Valentino, yeah, I put you in the best

Start liftin’ up your dress, start kissin’ on your neck (Oh no, no)

Start rubbin’ on your butt, start massagin’ your breasts

I ain’t wanna give you a baby just yet, so I backed out and nutted on your breasts

I put you in a Uber (Uber) and sent you to your bed (Oh)

The very next day (Oh), you sent me a text (Oh)

You pulled up to the crib and we did it again (Oh, oh)

[Rit.: P. Smoke, (Lil Tjay)]

Shorty a lil’ baddie (She a lil’ baddie)

Shorty my lil’ boo thing (Boo thing)

And shorty got the fatty

Shorty be catching mood swings

Every time I fuck without a rubber

I nutted on the covers

And I kept it undercover

‘Cause I don’t kiss and tell (Ooh)





[Strofa 2: Lil Tjay, (Pop S.)]

You know, I never found love until I looked into your eyes (Until I looked into your eyes)

First time blushin’, I ain’t even gon’ lie (Ain’t even gon’ lie)

Four rounds in, leavin’ bruises on your thighs

You the only bitch could make me spin off on the guys

And the only bitch that make me wanna nut when I’m inside

It’s your vibe, leave with me you gettin’ high

Girl, ain’t bitches fuckin’ wit’ you even if they tried

She a tsunami, I ain’t never felt it dry

Close my eyes while I sleep, hope you be there when I wake

Honestly, I feel the vibe we have is great

And if there’s something in your mind, you can tell me

And if I told you what’s on mine, would you help me?

You gon’ see the bigger picture, it’s just gon’ take time

Just because you mine, I’ma keep you lookin’ like a dime

Ain’t no imperfections, girl, you fine

Baby, what’s your sign?

I hope you ain’t against the slow grind

(Work, work, it’s me and you) Me and you

Keep it silent, there ain’t nothin’ we can’t do

Through the storm, baby, we can make it through

Why you actin’ brand new? You know you my lil’ boo, yeah

Got up on my Birkin, it’s workin’

She said she a virgin (It’s hurtin’)

She my biggest fan, she always lurkin’

And she know I’m a man, I’ma put that work in

I know she can’t stand me, I’m fancy

So I’ma bring her out when I get my Grammy

Late night sex, she can’t find her panties

Couldn’t hold it in, now she need a plan B

[Rit.: Lil Tjay & P. Smoke]

Shorty a lil’ baddie

She my lil’ boo thing

And shorty got the fatty (Shorty got the fatty)

Shorty be catching mood swings

Every time I fuck without a rubber

I nutted on her covers

And I kept it undercover

‘Cause I don’t kiss and tell





Mood Swings Pop Smoke Traduzione

[Introduzione]

(Sbalzi d’umore)

Oh, non sai che so cantare? (Oh oh oh)

Hahaha (Sì)

[Ritornello]

La piccoletta è un po’ cattiva (è un po’ cattiva)

La piccoletta è èl mio tesorino (tesorino)

E la piccoletta ha del grasso

La piccoletta sta avendo sbalzi d’umore

Ogni volta che sco*o senza preservativo

Ho sbo*rato sulle le copertine

E ho tenuto segreta questa relazione

Non racconto a tutti chi bacio





[1a Strofa]

Ogni volta che la sco*o, mi chiama papà

Mia piccola cattiva mammina

Vedo la sua vagina attraverso le mutandine (Qualunque cosa tu voglia)

Lei sa di caramella

È una regina, come Nefertiti

Uh oh, la mia piccoletta se la passa bene

E facciamo shopping per la città (Oh, oh)

Le ho dato le chiavi della Bentley (Woah, woah)

Non stare in ginocchio, non devi piangere per me

Sono il tuo migliore amico, piccola, non devi mentire

Ti comprerò tutto quello che vuoi e che è necessario da Chanel a Celine [Nota: se Chanel brand francese di alta moda e di lusso, non ha di certo bisogno di presentazioni, Celine è un altro brand francese di abbigliamento e pelletteria femminile, fondato nel 1945 da Céline Vipiana e noto soprattutto per le sue borse.]

Sta a te decidere

Valentino, sì, ti faccio indossare i vestiti migliori

Inizio ad alzarti il vestito, inizio a baciarti sul collo (Oh no, no)

Inizio a sfregarti sul sedere, inizio a massaggiarti il seno

Non voglio darti un bambino per adesso, quindi mi sono tirato indietro e ho sbo*rato sul tuo seno

Ti ho fatta salire in un Uber (Uber) e ti ho spedita nel tuo letto (Oh)

Il giorno dopo (Oh), mi hai inviato un messaggio (Oh)

Sei arrivata a casa mia e l’abbiamo fatto di nuovo (Oh, oh)

[Ritornello]

La piccoletta è un po’ cattiva (è un po’ cattiva)

La piccoletta è èl mio tesorino (tesorino)

E la piccoletta ha del grasso

La piccoletta sta avendo sbalzi d’umore

Ogni volta che sco*o senza preservativo

Ho sbo*rato sulle le copertine

E ho tenuto segreta questa relazione

Non racconto a tutti chi bacio (Ooh)

[2a Strofa]

Sai, non avevo mai trovato l’amore finché non ti ho guardata negli occhi (finché non ti ho guardata negli occhi)

La prima volta che arrossisco, non sto neanche mentendo (non sto neanche mentendo)

Quattro round, ti ho lasciato i lividi sulle cosce

Tu l’unica tron*a che potrebbe farmi girare sui ragazzi

E l’unica che mi fa venir pazze voglie quando sono dentro

È la tua vibrazione, sballati con me

Ragazza, le stron*e non scherzano con te neanche se ci provano

Lei è uno tsunami, non l’ho mai sentita asciutta

Chiudi i miei occhi mentre dormo, spero che tu sia lì quando mi sveglio

Onestamente, sento che l’intesa che abbiamo è grandiosa

E se si passa qualcosa per la testa, puoi dirmela

E se ti dicessi cosa passa nella mia testa, mi aiuteresti?

Vedrai le cose in prospettiva, ci vorrà solo del tempo

Solo perché sei mia, ti tengo in pugno come una monetina

Non ci sono imperfezioni, ragazza, stai bene

Baby, di che segno sei?

Spero che tu non abbia fretta

(Funziona, funziona, siamo io e te) Io e te

Resta in silenzio, non c’è nulla che non possiamo fare

Attraverso la tempesta, piccola, possiamo superare tutto

Perché ti comporti come se non mi conoscessi? Sai che sei il mio tesorino, sì

Sono salito sulla mia Birkin, sta funzionando

Ha detto di essere vergine (Fa male)

Lei è la mia più grande fan, è sempre in agguato

E lei sa che sono un uomo, me ne occuperò io

So che non riesce a sopportarmi, sono fantasioso

Quindi la porterò fuori quando avrò il mio Grammy

Sesso notturno, non riesce a trovare le sue mutandine

Non riuscivo a trattenerlo, ora lei ha bisogno di un piano B

[Ritornello]

La piccoletta è un po’ cattiva

La piccoletta è èl mio tesorino

E la piccoletta ha del grasso

La piccoletta sta avendo sbalzi d’umore

Ogni volta che sco*o senza preservativo

Ho sbo*rato sulle sue copertine

E ho tenuto segreta questa relazione

Non racconto a tutti chi bacio

