Lizzo – Truth Hurts: video, testo e traduzione









Nell’edizione deluxe di Cuz I Love You, terzo album in studio della cantante e rapper statunitense Lizzo, è presente Truth Hurts, una traccia tutt’altro che recente. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video che accompagna il brano, pubblicato il 19 settembre 2017 e in radio dal 2 agosto 2019.

Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di ​jesse saint john, Steven Cheung & Ricky Reed, che l’ha anche prodotta, la canzone ha iniziato a scalare le classifiche solo quest’anno, dopo essere stata inclusa nel film Someone Great, disponibile su Netflix.

Nel filmato vediamo la cantante classe 1988 ad un matrimonio, prima di lasciare lo sposo all’altare. Il video termina con Lizzo che sposa se stessa, con tanto di successivi festeggiamenti.

Lizzo – Truth Hurts testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Why’re men great ’til they gotta be great?

Woo!

Perché gli uomini sono fantastici finché devono essere fantastici?

[Verse 1]

I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch

Even when I’m crying crazy

Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me

Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the goddess in me

You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal

Help you with your career just a little

You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back

And that’s the sound of me not calling you back

Ho appena fatto un test del DNA, è venuto fuori che sono al 100% quella stro*za

Anche quando piango follemente

Sì, ho dei problemi con i ragazzi, questo è l’umano che è in me

Gioielli gioielli, poi li risolvo, questa è la dea che è in me

Avresti potuto avere una pu**ana di classe, senza impegno

Ad aiutarti con la tua carriera solo un pochino

Dovresti tenermi in gabbia ma mi tieni a freno

E quella che senti sono io che non ti richiama

[Chorus]

Why’re men great ’til they gotta be great? (’til they gotta be)

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (down in the salon)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair (my hair)

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay





Perché gli uomini sono fantastici finché devono essere fantastici? (finché devono essere)

Non mandarmi messaggi, dillo guardandomi in faccia (dimmelo direttamente in faccia)

La mia migliore amica mi fece accomodare sulla sedia del salone (nel salone)

Shampoo, ti tolgo dai capelli (dai capelli)

Nuove foto con l’illuminazione perfetta (illuminazione perfetta)

Un nuovo ragazzo dei Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

La verità fa male, ha bisogno di qualcosa di più eccitante (ooh, sì, sì, sì, sì)

[Verse 2]

You tried to break my heart?

Oh, that breaks my heart

That you thought you ever had it

No, you ain’t from the start

Hey, I’m glad you’re back with your bitch

I mean, who would wanna hide this?

I will never, ever, ever, ever, ever be your side chick

I put the sing in single

Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger

So you can tell your friend, “shoot your shot” when you see ’em

It’s okay, he already in my DMs

Hai provato a spezzarmi il cuore?

Oh, mi si spezza il cuore

Che pensavi di averlo mai avuto

No, non ci sei mai stato

Ehi, sono felice che tu sia tornato con la tua pu**ana

Voglio dire, chi vorrebbe nascondere questo?

Non potrò mai, mai, mai, mai e poi mai essere la tua ragazza

Ho messo il canto in un singolo

Non sono preoccupata per un anello al dito

Quindi puoi dire al tuo amico, “sii coraggioso, è la tua occasione” quando li vedi

Tranquillo, è già nei miei messaggi diretti

[Chorus]

Why’re men great ’til they gotta be great? (’til they gotta be)

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (down in the salon)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair (my hair)

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay

[Bridge]

I’ma hit you back in a minute (yeah, yeah)

I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it (one time)

We don’t fuck with lies (two times), we don’t do goodbyes (woo)

We just keep it pushing like ay-ay-ay

I’ma hit you back in a minute (yeah, yeah)

I don’t play tag, bitch, I been it (one time)

We don’t fuck with lies (two times), we don’t do goodbyes (woo)

We just keep it pushing like ay-ay-ay (woo)

Ti risponderò tra un minuto (sì, sì)

Non gioco ad acchiapparella, pu**ana, ci sono stata (una volta)

Non scherziamo con le bugie (due volte), non ci diamo addii (woo)

Continuiamo a il discorso come ay-ay-ay

Ti risponderò tra un minuto (sì, sì)

Non gioco ad acchiapparella, pu**ana, ci sono stata (una volta)

Non scherziamo con le bugie (due volte), non ci diamo addii (woo)

Continuiamo a il discorso come ay-ay-ay





[Chorus]

Why’re men great ’til they gotta be great? (’til they gotta be)

Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (tell it straight to my face)

Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (down in the salon)

Shampoo press, get you out of my hair (my hair)

Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (bomb lighting)

New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)

Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay

[Outro]

With the bomb lighting

Minnesota Vikings

Ooh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Con l’illuminazione perfetta

Minnesota Vikings





