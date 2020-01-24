Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza – Forever Yours: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo tributo al producer

Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute) è un singolo Kygo, Avicii e Sandro Cavazza, rilasciato il 24 gennaio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa canzone, che omaggia il compianto produttore.
Com’è nato il brano?
Era il 2016, quando il cantautore Sandro Cavazza condivise una prima versione di questo pezzo con Tim “AVICII” Bergling, che iniziò subito a lavorarci sopra, senza tuttavia riuscire ad ultimarla prima di lasciarci.
Così, ispirati alla versione demo di Avicii suonata all’Ultra Music Festival, il cantante e Kygo (già al lavoro insieme in Happy Now) sono riusciti a completare la canzone, al fine di omaggiare l’amico che non potranno più riabbracciare. Prima dell’uscita, la track è stata presentata in anteprima da Kygo durante il suo set al Concerto Tributo di Avicii il 5 dicembre 2019
Kygo & Sandro Cavazza – Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute) testo e traduzione
[Verse 1]
Every time I see your face
There’s a cloud hanging over you
In such a beautiful way
There’s a fortune to your solitude
[Chorus]
Oh, you should let me love you
Hold me now, forevermore
Oh, I’ve been thinking of you
Tell me I’m forever yours
Oh, you should let me love you
Hold me now, forevermore
Oh, I’ve been thinking of you
Tell me I’m forever yours
[Post-Chorus]
Tell me I’m forever yours
Tell me I’m forever yours
[Verse 2]
And you won’t ever have to try
To live by everybody else’s rules
It’ll be just you and I
Together in the altitude
[Chorus]
Oh, you should let me love you
Hold me now, forevermore
Oh, I’ve been thinking of you
Tell me I’m forever yours
Oh, you should let me love you
Hold me now, forevermore
Oh, I’ve been thinking of you
Tell me I’m forever yours
[Post-Chorus]
Tell me I’m forever yours
Tell me I’m forever yours
Tell me I’m forever yours
Tell me I’m forever yours
[Outro]
You should let me love ya, love ya
You should let me love ya, love ya
Ogni volta che vedo il tuo viso
C’è una nuvola sulla tua testa
In un modo così magnifico
C’è una fortuna nella tua solitudine
Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me
Stringimi, per sempre
Oh, ho pensato a te
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me
Stringimi, per sempre
Oh, ho pensato a te
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
E non dovrai mai provare
A vivere seguendo le regole di tutti gli altri
Saremo solo io e te
Insieme in alta quota
Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me
Stringimi, per sempre
Oh, ho pensato a te
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me
Stringimi, per sempre
Oh, ho pensato a te
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo
Dovresti lasciarti amare da me, amare da me
Dovresti lasciarti amare da me, amare da me
