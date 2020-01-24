Kygo, Avicii & Sandro Cavazza – Forever Yours: audio, testo e traduzione del singolo tributo al producer









Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute) è un singolo Kygo, Avicii e Sandro Cavazza, rilasciato il 24 gennaio 2020. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa canzone, che omaggia il compianto produttore.

Com’è nato il brano?

Era il 2016, quando il cantautore Sandro Cavazza condivise una prima versione di questo pezzo con Tim “AVICII” Bergling, che iniziò subito a lavorarci sopra, senza tuttavia riuscire ad ultimarla prima di lasciarci.

Così, ispirati alla versione demo di Avicii suonata all’Ultra Music Festival, il cantante e Kygo (già al lavoro insieme in Happy Now) sono riusciti a completare la canzone, al fine di omaggiare l’amico che non potranno più riabbracciare. Prima dell’uscita, la track è stata presentata in anteprima da Kygo durante il suo set al Concerto Tributo di Avicii il 5 dicembre 2019

Kygo & Sandro Cavazza – Forever Yours (Avicii Tribute) testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

Every time I see your face

There’s a cloud hanging over you

In such a beautiful way

There’s a fortune to your solitude

[Chorus]

Oh, you should let me love you

Hold me now, forevermore

Oh, I’ve been thinking of you

Tell me I’m forever yours

Oh, you should let me love you

Hold me now, forevermore

Oh, I’ve been thinking of you

Tell me I’m forever yours

[Post-Chorus]

Tell me I’m forever yours

Tell me I’m forever yours

[Verse 2]

And you won’t ever have to try

To live by everybody else’s rules

It’ll be just you and I

Together in the altitude

[Chorus]

Oh, you should let me love you

Hold me now, forevermore

Oh, I’ve been thinking of you

Tell me I’m forever yours

Oh, you should let me love you

Hold me now, forevermore

Oh, I’ve been thinking of you

Tell me I’m forever yours

[Post-Chorus]

Tell me I’m forever yours

Tell me I’m forever yours





Tell me I’m forever yours

Tell me I’m forever yours

[Outro]

You should let me love ya, love ya

You should let me love ya, love ya





Ogni volta che vedo il tuo viso

C’è una nuvola sulla tua testa

In un modo così magnifico

C’è una fortuna nella tua solitudine

Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me

Stringimi, per sempre

Oh, ho pensato a te

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me

Stringimi, per sempre

Oh, ho pensato a te

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo





E non dovrai mai provare

A vivere seguendo le regole di tutti gli altri

Saremo solo io e te

Insieme in alta quota

Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me

Stringimi, per sempre

Oh, ho pensato a te

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Oh, dovresti lasciarti amare da me

Stringimi, per sempre

Oh, ho pensato a te

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dimmi che sarò per sempre tuo

Dovresti lasciarti amare da me, amare da me

Dovresti lasciarti amare da me, amare da me

Ascolta su:



