Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas – I See Love per la colonna sonora di Hotel Transylvania 3: video, testo e traduzione

Il 22 agosto 2018 sarà al cinema “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Una vacanza mostruosa” film d’animazione diretto da Genndy Tartakovsky.
Ad anticipare la colonna sonora del sequel di Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), il singolo I See Love, nuova produzione di del britannico Jonas Blue, con voce di Joe Jonas, ex leader dei Jonas Brothers.
Si tratta di una interessante canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo.
I See Love testo e traduzione – Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas (Download)
[Verse 1]
This is such a perfect place
I’m glad I found this with you
Our love reflected in your face
Only Heaven can beat this view
[Strofa 1]
Questo è un posto proprio perfetto
Sono felice di averlo trovato con te
Il nostro amore si riflette sul tuo viso
Solo il Paradiso può battere questa visione
[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now
[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando
[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
[Ritornello]
Vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
[Verse 2]
All of you, help me find my heart
I didn’t even know my name
Then I was blinded by the dark
My eyes will never look the same
[Strofa 2]
Voi tutti, aiutatemi a trovare il mio cuore
Non ho mai saputo il mio nome
Poi sono rimasto accecato dal buio
I miei occhi non saranno più gli stessi
[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now
[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando
[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
I see love
I see love
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
[Ritornello]
vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
vedo l’amore
vedo l’amore
Da un fiume a un’alluvione
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now
[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando
[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
I see love
I see love
From a river to a flood
I see love around me
I see love
[Ritornello]
vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’alluvione
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
vedo l’amore
vedo l’amore
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
vedo l’amore
