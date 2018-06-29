Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas – I See Love per la colonna sonora di Hotel Transylvania 3: video, testo e traduzione





Il 22 agosto 2018 sarà al cinema “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Una vacanza mostruosa” film d’animazione diretto da Genndy Tartakovsky.

Ad anticipare la colonna sonora del sequel di Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), il singolo I See Love, nuova produzione di del britannico Jonas Blue, con voce di Joe Jonas, ex leader dei Jonas Brothers.

Si tratta di una interessante canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo.

I See Love testo e traduzione – Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas (Download)

[Verse 1]

This is such a perfect place

I’m glad I found this with you

Our love reflected in your face

Only Heaven can beat this view

[Strofa 1]

Questo è un posto proprio perfetto

Sono felice di averlo trovato con te

Il nostro amore si riflette sul tuo viso

Solo il Paradiso può battere questa visione

[Pre-Chorus]

Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd

Into the light as the night’s comin’ down

I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now

We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]

Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla

Nella luce mentre arriva la notte

Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso

Ci stiamo concentrando

[Chorus]

I see love

I see love around me

From a river to a flood

I see love around me (love around me)

[Ritornello]

Vedo l’amore

Vedo l’amore intorno a me

Da un fiume a un’ondata

Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)





[Verse 2]

All of you, help me find my heart

I didn’t even know my name

Then I was blinded by the dark

My eyes will never look the same

[Strofa 2]

Voi tutti, aiutatemi a trovare il mio cuore

Non ho mai saputo il mio nome

Poi sono rimasto accecato dal buio

I miei occhi non saranno più gli stessi

[Pre-Chorus]

Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd

Into the light as the night’s comin’ down

I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now

We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]

Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla

Nella luce mentre arriva la notte

Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso

Ci stiamo concentrando





[Chorus]

I see love

I see love around me

From a river to a flood

I see love around me (love around me)

I see love

I see love

From a river to a flood

I see love around me (love around me)

[Ritornello]

vedo l’amore

Vedo l’amore intorno a me

Da un fiume a un’ondata

Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)

vedo l’amore

vedo l’amore

Da un fiume a un’alluvione

Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)

[Pre-Chorus]

Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd

Into the light as the night’s comin’ down

I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now

We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]

Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla

Nella luce mentre arriva la notte

Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso

Ci stiamo concentrando

[Chorus]

I see love

I see love around me

From a river to a flood

I see love around me (love around me)

I see love

I see love

From a river to a flood

I see love around me

I see love

[Ritornello]

vedo l’amore

Vedo l’amore intorno a me

Da un fiume a un’alluvione

Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)

vedo l’amore

vedo l’amore

Da un fiume a un’ondata

Vedo l’amore intorno a me

vedo l’amore







