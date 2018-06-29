Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


You are here: Home / Testi / Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas – I See Love per la colonna sonora di Hotel Transylvania 3: video, testo e traduzione

Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas – I See Love per la colonna sonora di Hotel Transylvania 3: video, testo e traduzione

Scritto in data da Lascia un commento


Il 22 agosto 2018 sarà al cinema “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Una vacanza mostruosa” film d’animazione diretto da Genndy Tartakovsky.

Ad anticipare la colonna sonora del sequel di Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015), il singolo I See Love, nuova produzione di del britannico Jonas Blue, con voce di Joe Jonas, ex leader dei Jonas Brothers.

Si tratta di una interessante canzone, accompagnata dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine, dopo la quale potete leggere il testo.

I See Love testo e traduzione – Jonas Blue ft. Joe Jonas (Download)

[Verse 1]
This is such a perfect place
I’m glad I found this with you
Our love reflected in your face
Only Heaven can beat this view

[Strofa 1]
Questo è un posto proprio perfetto
Sono felice di averlo trovato con te
Il nostro amore si riflette sul tuo viso
Solo il Paradiso può battere questa visione

[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando

[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)

[Ritornello]
Vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)


[Verse 2]
All of you, help me find my heart
I didn’t even know my name
Then I was blinded by the dark
My eyes will never look the same

[Strofa 2]
Voi tutti, aiutatemi a trovare il mio cuore
Non ho mai saputo il mio nome
Poi sono rimasto accecato dal buio
I miei occhi non saranno più gli stessi

[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando


[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
I see love
I see love
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)

[Ritornello]
vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
vedo l’amore
vedo l’amore
Da un fiume a un’alluvione
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)

[Pre-Chorus]
Come on, let’s run and get lost in the crowd
Into the light as the night’s comin’ down
I’m double-tapping, I’m focusing now
We’re focusing now

[Pre-Ritornello]
Andiamo, corriamo a perderci tra la folla
Nella luce mentre arriva la notte
Sto toccando due volte, mi sto concentrando adesso
Ci stiamo concentrando

[Chorus]
I see love
I see love around me
From a river to a flood
I see love around me (love around me)
I see love
I see love
From a river to a flood
I see love around me
I see love

[Ritornello]
vedo l’amore
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
Da un fiume a un’alluvione
Vedo l’amore intorno a me (amore intorno a me)
vedo l’amore
vedo l’amore
Da un fiume a un’ondata
Vedo l’amore intorno a me
vedo l’amore



Reader Interactions

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.