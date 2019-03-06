John Newman – Feelings: lyric video, testo e traduzione





In data odierna il cantautore britannico John Newman ha reso disponibile il nuovo singolo che si intitola Feelings, il primo rilasciato nel 2019.

Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Nirob Islam, Fredrik Haggstam, Litens Anton Nilsson ed Emma Bertilsson, nella nuova canzone John canta il desiderio di attenzione che vorrebbe ricevere dalla persona che ama, il cui vago atteggiamento fa si che Newman abbia le idee piuttosto confuse su cosa realmente voglia da lui.

Feelings – John Newman – Traduzione

Mi hai dato un avvertimento

Ma non dai mai i segnali

Che vorrei

Sai che desidero tutta la tua attenzione

È pericoloso, mmmh

Non so se sia questo il caso

Lo è?

Quando dici che lo fai, non lo fai

Lasciandomi senza indizi

Se è sì è no e se è no è sì

Dimmi cosa vuoi

Come faccio a capire cosa sta succedendo?

Tu .. sì

Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio

Tu .. sì

Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio

Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio

Tu .. sì

Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio

Sul filo del rasoio

Vivere su entrambi i lati

Non so cosa sia meglio

Ho bisogno che tu me lo dica

Non so cosa succederà

In tutta sincerità, mmmh

Oooh si

Non so se sia questo il caso

Lo è?

Quando dici che lo fai, non lo fai

Lasciandomi senza indizi

Se è sì è no e se è no è sì

Dimmi cosa vuoi

Come faccio a capire cosa sta succedendo?





Tu .. sì

Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio

Tu .. sì

Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio ..

Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio

Tu .. sì

Non dai mai le sensazioni che voglio …

John Newman – Feelings testo

You gave a warning

But you never give the signals

That I’m wanting

You know that I crave all your attention

It’s danger, mmmh

I don’t know if this is it

Is this it to you?

When you say you do, you don’t

Leaving me no clue

If yes is no and no is yes

Tell me what you want

How am I meant to know what’s going on?

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want

You never give the feelings that I want

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want

Knife’s edge

Living on both sides

I don’t know what’s best

I need you to tell me

Don’t know what’s next

Be honest, mmmh

Oooh yeah

I don’t know if this is it

Is this it to you?

When you say you do, you don’t

Leaving me no clue

If yes is no and no is yes

Tell me what you want

How am I meant to know what’s going on?

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want..

You never give the feelings that I want

You.. yeah

You never give the feelings that I want…





