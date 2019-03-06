John Newman – Feelings: lyric video, testo e traduzione

In data odierna il cantautore britannico John Newman ha reso disponibile il nuovo singolo che si intitola Feelings, il primo rilasciato nel 2019.
Scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Nirob Islam, Fredrik Haggstam, Litens Anton Nilsson ed Emma Bertilsson, nella nuova canzone John canta il desiderio di attenzione che vorrebbe ricevere dalla persona che ama, il cui vago atteggiamento fa si che Newman abbia le idee piuttosto confuse su cosa realmente voglia da lui.
Feelings – John Newman – Traduzione
Mi hai dato un avvertimento
Ma non dai mai i segnali
Che vorrei
Sai che desidero tutta la tua attenzione
È pericoloso, mmmh
Non so se sia questo il caso
Lo è?
Quando dici che lo fai, non lo fai
Lasciandomi senza indizi
Se è sì è no e se è no è sì
Dimmi cosa vuoi
Come faccio a capire cosa sta succedendo?
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio
Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai il sentimento che voglio
Sul filo del rasoio
Vivere su entrambi i lati
Non so cosa sia meglio
Ho bisogno che tu me lo dica
Non so cosa succederà
In tutta sincerità, mmmh
Oooh si
Non so se sia questo il caso
Lo è?
Quando dici che lo fai, non lo fai
Lasciandomi senza indizi
Se è sì è no e se è no è sì
Dimmi cosa vuoi
Come faccio a capire cosa sta succedendo?
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio ..
Non dai mai i sentimenti che voglio
Tu .. sì
Non dai mai le sensazioni che voglio …
John Newman – Feelings testo
You gave a warning
But you never give the signals
That I’m wanting
You know that I crave all your attention
It’s danger, mmmh
I don’t know if this is it
Is this it to you?
When you say you do, you don’t
Leaving me no clue
If yes is no and no is yes
Tell me what you want
How am I meant to know what’s going on?
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want
You never give the feelings that I want
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want
Knife’s edge
Living on both sides
I don’t know what’s best
I need you to tell me
Don’t know what’s next
Be honest, mmmh
Oooh yeah
I don’t know if this is it
Is this it to you?
When you say you do, you don’t
Leaving me no clue
If yes is no and no is yes
Tell me what you want
How am I meant to know what’s going on?
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want..
You never give the feelings that I want
You.. yeah
You never give the feelings that I want…
