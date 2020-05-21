The Weeknd: ascolta In Your Eyes (Remix) con Doja Cat









Dal 21 maggio 2020 è disponibile il remix di In Your Eyes, terzo singolo estratto dall’album After Hours; la nuova versione vede la collaborazione della rapper e cantautrice californiana Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, aka Doja cat.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il rmx che, rispetto al brano originale, vede la seconda breve strofa rimpiazzata da una ben più lunga scritta e interpretata da Doja, nel ruolo della controparte femminile che ammette le sue tendenze autodistruttive e allo stesso tempo di amare il cantautore canadese.

Questo è il settimo remix ufficiale dal lancio promozionale di After Hours e il terzo con una voce aggiuntiva. Lo scorso 19 marzo, l’artista ha infatti rilasciato un EP contenente due nuove versioni di Heartless (featuring Lil Uzi Vert e Vaporwave Remix ft. Lil Uzi Vert), “Blinding Lights” (Chromatics Remix), “Save Your Tears” (OPN Remix), “After Hours” (The Blaze Remix) e “Scared to Live” (SNL Live).

Testo e traduzione di In Your Eyes (Remix) con Doja Cat

[Intro: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]

Oh

Yeah

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I just pretend that I’m in the dark, and

I don’t regret ’cause my heart can’t take a loss

I’d rather be so oblivious

I’d rather be with you

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

When it’s said, when it’s done, yeah

I don’t ever wanna know

I can tell what you done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

In your eyes

I see there’s something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to

Oh, you try to

[Post-Chorus: The Weeknd]

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I’m blind, I’m blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you

Oh, define you

[Verse 2: Doja Cat & The Weeknd]

I never lied when I cried for you

And I know you cried, too (Know you cried, too)

You’re really nice, just couldn’t get now you’re through

Always had to say, “Bye,” to you (And I taught myself to say)

Love the way you’re talkin’, love your style but, ooh, babe

I know that you got it for me and it’s all I need, too hard to see you

Hate the way I feel love, only hurts with real love

And he’s taking every part of me, when you look, you can see love

One day, I’m giving you space

And the next day, you’re giving me faces

And I like parties, not displaces

Comin’ out of my bag for you to get wasted

(I can’t stop staring at you)

It’s like I forgot that staring is rude

And that’s what five shots could turn me into (Oh, yeah)

But you’ve done most things that gentlemens do (Oh), so

[Pre-Chorus: The Weeknd]

When it’s said, when it’s done, yeah

I would never let you know (Let you know)

I’m ashamed of what I’ve done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

In your eyes (Your eyes)

I see there’s something burning inside you (Inside you)

Oh, inside you (Inside you)

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to (Try to)

Oh, you try to (I try to, babe)





[Post-Chorus: The Weeknd]

You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)

You always know just what to say (Yeah, yeah)

I always look the other way

I’m blind, I’m blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you (Oh)

Oh, define you

[Outro: Doja Cat]

Oh





Traduzione

[Str. 1]

Faccio solo finta di brancolare nel buio e

Non ho rimpianti perché il mio cuore non può rimetterci

Preferirei essere così inconsapevole

preferirei restare con te

[Pre-Rit. 1]

Quando è stato detto, quando è stato fatto, sì

Non voglio saperlo mai

Posso dire quel che hai fatto, sì

Quando ti guardo

[Rit.]

Nei tuoi occhi

Vedo qualcosa che ti brucia dentro

Oh, dentro di te

Nei tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi

Oh, ma ci provi





[Post-Rit.]

Provi sempre a nascondere il dolore

Sai sempre cosa dire

Guardo sempre nella direzione opposta

Sono cieco, sono cieco

Nei tuoi occhi, menti, ma non permetto che questo determini la persona che sei

Oh, determini la persona che sei

[Str. 2] (in aggiornamento)

Non ho mai mentito quando ho pianto per te

E so anche che hai pianto anche tu (So che hai pianto anche tu)

Sei davvero gentile, non riuscivo a rassegnarmi del fatto che hai chiuso

Ho sempre dovuto dirti “a presto” (e ho imparato a dirlo)

Adoro il modo in cui parli, mi piace il tuo stile ma, ooh, baby

So che me l’hai dato ed è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno, troppo difficile vederti

Odio il modo in cui provo amore, fa male solo con il vero amore

E si è preso ogni parte di me, quando lo guardi, puoi vedere l’amore

Un giorno ti lascerò il tuo spazio

E il giorno dopo, gesticolerai

E mi piacciono le feste, non gli spostamenti

Comin’ out of my bag for you to get wasted

(Non riesco a smettere di fissarti)

È come se avessi dimenticato che fissare è scortese

Ed è quello in cui cinque shot potrebbero trasformarmi (oh sì)

Ma hai fatto molte cose che solo i signori fanno (Oh), quindi

[Pre-Rit. 2]

Quando è stato detto, quando è stato fatto, sì

Non lascerò mai che tu lo sappia

Mi vergogno di quello che ho fatto, sì

Quando ti guardo

[Rit.]

Nei tuoi occhi

Vedo qualcosa che ti brucia dentro (dentro di te)

Oh, dentro di te (Oh, dentro di te)

Nei tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi (ci provi)

Oh, ci provi (ci provi, piccola)

[Post-Rit.]

Provi sempre a nascondere il dolore (Oh, oh)

Sai sempre cosa dire (si, si)

Guardo sempre nella direzione opposta

Sono cieco, sono cieco

Nei tuoi occhi, menti, ma non permetto che questo determini la persona che sei

Oh, determini la persona che sei (oh)

