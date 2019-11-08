Iggy Azalea – Lola feat Alice Chater: video ufficiale e testo

Lola è un singolo della rapper australiana Iggy Azalea con la collaborazione della cantante britannica Alice Chater, rilasciato venerdì 8 agosto 2019.
Il testo, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, scritta dalle interpreti e prodotta da Carl Falk.Il filmato è stato diretto dalla stessa Azalea con la collaborazione di Thom Kerr.
La canzone affronta temi come il bipolarismo e le diverse personalità. È interessante notare che interpola la versione di Dean Martin del famoso brano del 1954 “Mambo Italiano”, originariamente cantato dall’americana Rosemary Clooney.
Iggy Azalea – Lola Testo
[Intro: Alice Chater]
Loaded gun, that’s how she feels
Hard as stone, she aims to kill
She hides her fears and burns it all
You can’t get even, you’ll be lost
[Chorus: Alice Chater]
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola, hey
[Verse 1: Iggy Azalea]
I love drama and rumors
I like talking my shit
Can’t stop cuttin’ people off
Get my scissors, lil’ bitch
I just keep laughin’ at your pain
Need a padded room and chains [?]
Might need a straight jacket
‘Cause all my thoughts are doin’ backflips
Look, I’m pretty, I’m petty, I pop like confetti
‘Cause she can get deadly, so don’t make me jelly
I been on my worse, I let bridges burn
You hoes never learn you scared go to church
Don’t open your mouth, I’m a jawbreaker
Been in car chases, I’m a lawbreaker
I’m insane, might regret it later
But don’t you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)
[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judging I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy then call you baby
No you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
[Chorus: Alice Chater]
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, Loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
[Verse 2: Iggy Azalea]
I’m an angel and a demon
Happy when I act the meanest
I think like all my nights are sleepless
This feels like paradise and dreamin’
He said, “Lola girl, you’re evil”
Well, maybe you the reason
Found my lover, it’s killing season
Might choke you ’til you barely breathin’, look
I’m Loca, la Vida Loca, no controlla’
I’m colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota
Ain’t sober, don’t get me started
Got a motor, my motive is bipolar thought I told ya’
Cut-throat, yeah, I’m hard to handle
Got a short fuse, don’t light my candle
Might tell a lie just to start a scandal
I’m a loose cannon with a lot of ammo
[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]
You love how I hold grudges
Might throw some punches
But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho
You love how I talk crazy, then call you baby
No you can’t tame me I’m your type, so
[Chorus: Alice Chater]
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
[Bridge: Alice Chater & Iggy Azalea]
Lola, I don’t blame you
I’m the same as you
Just don’t let ’em change you
Or tighten up your screws
Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
Nanana, slow down, slow down
Lalala, my playground, playground
Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway
Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet
Always thought the wrong way was the right way
Like to see my side piece on a Sunday
[Chorus: Alice Chater]
I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining, mmm, mmm
Oh, Lola, Lola
“Hey, Lola!”
She can get a little jealous
Oh, loca
She can be a drama
But her soul is pure
Drowns in tears but keeps on shining
Just keep on shining
Oh, Lola, Lola
