Iggy Azalea – Lola feat Alice Chater: video ufficiale e testo









Lola è un singolo della rapper australiana Iggy Azalea con la collaborazione della cantante britannica Alice Chater, rilasciato venerdì 8 agosto 2019.

Il testo, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna la nuova canzone, scritta dalle interpreti e prodotta da Carl Falk.Il filmato è stato diretto dalla stessa Azalea con la collaborazione di Thom Kerr.

La canzone affronta temi come il bipolarismo e le diverse personalità. È interessante notare che interpola la versione di Dean Martin del famoso brano del 1954 “Mambo Italiano”, originariamente cantato dall’americana Rosemary Clooney.

Iggy Azalea – Lola Testo

[Intro: Alice Chater]

Loaded gun, that’s how she feels

Hard as stone, she aims to kill

She hides her fears and burns it all

You can’t get even, you’ll be lost

[Chorus: Alice Chater]

I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola, hey

[Verse 1: Iggy Azalea]

I love drama and rumors

I like talking my shit

Can’t stop cuttin’ people off

Get my scissors, lil’ bitch

I just keep laughin’ at your pain

Need a padded room and chains [?]

Might need a straight jacket

‘Cause all my thoughts are doin’ backflips

Look, I’m pretty, I’m petty, I pop like confetti

‘Cause she can get deadly, so don’t make me jelly

I been on my worse, I let bridges burn

You hoes never learn you scared go to church

Don’t open your mouth, I’m a jawbreaker

Been in car chases, I’m a lawbreaker

I’m insane, might regret it later

But don’t you love my bad behavior? (Yeah)





[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]

You love how I hold grudges

Might throw some punches

But you’re not judging I’m your psycho

You love how I talk crazy then call you baby

No you can’t tame me I’m your type, so

[Chorus: Alice Chater]

I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola

“Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, Loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola

[Verse 2: Iggy Azalea]

I’m an angel and a demon

Happy when I act the meanest

I think like all my nights are sleepless

This feels like paradise and dreamin’

He said, “Lola girl, you’re evil”

Well, maybe you the reason

Found my lover, it’s killing season

Might choke you ’til you barely breathin’, look

I’m Loca, la Vida Loca, no controlla’

I’m colder than Nova Scotia, Minnesota

Ain’t sober, don’t get me started

Got a motor, my motive is bipolar thought I told ya’

Cut-throat, yeah, I’m hard to handle

Got a short fuse, don’t light my candle

Might tell a lie just to start a scandal

I’m a loose cannon with a lot of ammo

[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]

You love how I hold grudges

Might throw some punches

But you’re not judgin’ I’m your psycho

You love how I talk crazy, then call you baby

No you can’t tame me I’m your type, so

[Chorus: Alice Chater]

I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola

“Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola





[Bridge: Alice Chater & Iggy Azalea]

Lola, I don’t blame you

I’m the same as you

Just don’t let ’em change you

Or tighten up your screws

Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway

Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet

Always thought the wrong way was the right way

Like to see my side piece on a Sunday

Nanana, slow down, slow down

Lalala, my playground, playground

Yeah, ‘Imma do it my way or the highway

Lookin’ at you sideways in a valet

Always thought the wrong way was the right way

Like to see my side piece on a Sunday

[Chorus: Alice Chater]

I’m saying, “Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining, mmm, mmm

Oh, Lola, Lola

“Hey, Lola!”

She can get a little jealous

Oh, loca

She can be a drama

But her soul is pure

Drowns in tears but keeps on shining

Just keep on shining

Oh, Lola, Lola





