Hugel & Taio Cruz – Signs: video, testo e traduzione





Il dj e producer francese Hugel e il cantante britannico Taio Cruz hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Signs, disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming dall’8 giugno 2018.

Dopo aver realizzato con Robin Schulz la hit del 2017 “I Believe I’m Fine” (certificata Oro nella penisola) ed aver aperto la storica data italiana del 2018 di David Guetta al Forum di Assago, l’artista transalpino vi presenta questa Signs, una bella canzone con vocal dell’artista multi-platino londinese Taio Cruz.

Si tratta di un brano dai sapori sensuali, un pezzo R&B mid tempo anni ’80, con un beat house e degli intriganti synth, più la bella voce del britannico, che ben interpreta il brano, nel quale descrive i grandi grandi progetti che vuole condividere con la persona di cui si è innamorato.

Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.

Hugel & Taio Cruz – Signs testo e traduzione (Download)

We can roll now

We can ride now

If there’s something that you want baby

We can go there

Anywhere you dare

I can show you

Something new lady.

Possiamo iniziare ora

Possiamo viaggiare ora

Se c’è qualcosa che vuoi baby

Ci andiamo

Ovunque oserai

posso mostrarti

Qualcosa di nuova signora.

‘Cos you want bad and I want it bad

So we do that the things that you want baby

You want baby

Been running around all over town

I finally found a way to get up baby

Get up baby





“Perché lo vuoi tanto e io lo voglio da morire

Quindi facciamo le cose che vuoi, baby

Che vuoi baby

Ce ne andiamo in giro per tutta la città

Ho finalmente trovato un modo per rialzarmi baby

Rialzarmi baby

Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you

I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you

Once I get you on my grind, it’s true

I’ll be working over time, on you

Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you

I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you

Once I get you on my grind, it’s true

I’ll be working over time, for you

I’ll be making up your mind, listen.

Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo

Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te

Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero

Lavorerò nel tempo, su di te

Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo

Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te

Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero

Lavorerò nel tempo, per te

Ti farò prendere una decisione, ascolta

Ain’t no pressure

At your leisure

We can go as far as you like baby

We should explore

What we’re made for

Say the word and you know that I’ll be ready baby





Non c’è nessuna pressione

Con comodo

Possiamo spingerci fin dove vuoi baby

Dovremmo scoprire

Di che pasta siamo fatti

Basta una parola e sai che sarò pronto baby

‘Cos you want bad and I want it bad

So we do that the things that you want baby

You want baby

Been running around all over town

I finally found a way to get up baby

Get up baby

“Perché lo vuoi tanto e io lo voglio da morire

Quindi facciamo le cose che vuoi, baby

Che vuoi baby

Ce ne andiamo in giro per tutta la città

Ho finalmente trovato un modo per rialzarmi baby

Rialzarmi baby

Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you

I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you

Once I get you on my grind, it’s true

I’ll be working over time, on you

Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you

I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you

Once I get you on my grind, it’s true

I’ll be working over time, for you

I’ll be making up your mind… for you.

Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo

Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te

Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero

Lavorerò nel tempo, su di te

Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo

Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te

Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero

Lavorerò nel tempo, per te

Prenderò una decisione … al posto tuo.







