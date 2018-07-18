Hugel & Taio Cruz – Signs: video, testo e traduzione

Il dj e producer francese Hugel e il cantante britannico Taio Cruz hanno unito le forze nel nuovo singolo Signs, disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming dall’8 giugno 2018.
Dopo aver realizzato con Robin Schulz la hit del 2017 “I Believe I’m Fine” (certificata Oro nella penisola) ed aver aperto la storica data italiana del 2018 di David Guetta al Forum di Assago, l’artista transalpino vi presenta questa Signs, una bella canzone con vocal dell’artista multi-platino londinese Taio Cruz.
Si tratta di un brano dai sapori sensuali, un pezzo R&B mid tempo anni ’80, con un beat house e degli intriganti synth, più la bella voce del britannico, che ben interpreta il brano, nel quale descrive i grandi grandi progetti che vuole condividere con la persona di cui si è innamorato.
Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine, mentre a seguire potete leggere il testo e la relativa traduzione in italiano.
Hugel & Taio Cruz – Signs testo e traduzione (Download)
We can roll now
We can ride now
If there’s something that you want baby
We can go there
Anywhere you dare
I can show you
Something new lady.
Possiamo iniziare ora
Possiamo viaggiare ora
Se c’è qualcosa che vuoi baby
Ci andiamo
Ovunque oserai
posso mostrarti
Qualcosa di nuova signora.
‘Cos you want bad and I want it bad
So we do that the things that you want baby
You want baby
Been running around all over town
I finally found a way to get up baby
Get up baby
“Perché lo vuoi tanto e io lo voglio da morire
Quindi facciamo le cose che vuoi, baby
Che vuoi baby
Ce ne andiamo in giro per tutta la città
Ho finalmente trovato un modo per rialzarmi baby
Rialzarmi baby
Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you
I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you
Once I get you on my grind, it’s true
I’ll be working over time, on you
Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you
I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you
Once I get you on my grind, it’s true
I’ll be working over time, for you
I’ll be making up your mind, listen.
Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo
Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te
Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero
Lavorerò nel tempo, su di te
Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo
Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te
Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero
Lavorerò nel tempo, per te
Ti farò prendere una decisione, ascolta
Ain’t no pressure
At your leisure
We can go as far as you like baby
We should explore
What we’re made for
Say the word and you know that I’ll be ready baby
Non c’è nessuna pressione
Con comodo
Possiamo spingerci fin dove vuoi baby
Dovremmo scoprire
Di che pasta siamo fatti
Basta una parola e sai che sarò pronto baby
‘Cos you want bad and I want it bad
So we do that the things that you want baby
You want baby
Been running around all over town
I finally found a way to get up baby
Get up baby
“Perché lo vuoi tanto e io lo voglio da morire
Quindi facciamo le cose che vuoi, baby
Che vuoi baby
Ce ne andiamo in giro per tutta la città
Ho finalmente trovato un modo per rialzarmi baby
Rialzarmi baby
Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you
I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you
Once I get you on my grind, it’s true
I’ll be working over time, on you
Your body’s making up your mind, mind, mind for you
I’ll be following the signs, signs, signs to you
Once I get you on my grind, it’s true
I’ll be working over time, for you
I’ll be making up your mind… for you.
Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo
Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te
Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero
Lavorerò nel tempo, su di te
Il tuo corpo sta prendendo una decisione, decisione, decisione al posto tuo
Seguirò i segnali, i segnali, i segnali per te
Una volta che sei entrata nella mia vita, è vero
Lavorerò nel tempo, per te
Prenderò una decisione … al posto tuo.
