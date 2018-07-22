Halestorm – Do Not Disturb: testo, traduzione e audio della nuova caliente canzone

Il 27 luglio 2018 vedrà la luce il quarto album in studio degli Halestorm che si intitola Vicious e una settimana prima dell’attesa release, il gruppo ha rilasciato il terzo assaggio Do Not Disturb, che arriva dopo Uncomfortable e Black Vultures.
La nuova canzone è stata scritta dal gruppo, come del resto tutte le dodici tracks incluse nel progetto prodotto da Howard Benson.
Nel brano, la leader Lzzy Hale descrive la voglia di divertirsi con una persona sotto le coperte del letto di un albergo, dove si trova prima di partire.
E’ questo il concept della canzone, che è possibile ascoltare anche su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.
Do Not Disturb testo e traduzione – Halestorm (Download)
I think we should make out
In a few hours I’m getting on a plane
There’s a pretty safe bet you’ll never see me again, yeah
Penso che dovremmo baciarci
Tra poche ore salirò su un aereo
E’ praticamente certo che non mi vedrai mai più, si
I love your accent
I wonder what it’ll sound like when you cum
Let’s see if blinds open it’s more fun
Adoro il tuo accento
Mi chiedo come suonerà quando raggiungerai l’orgasmo
Vediamo se le persiane aperte sono più divertenti
I’m on the very top floor room 1334
There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor
Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door
That says “Do not disturb”
Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334
C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra
Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta
Con la scritta “Non disturbare”
And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too
Two is better than one, three is better than two
Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through
That says “Do not disturb”
E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza
Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due
Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte
Con scritto “Non disturbare”
Let’s take our clothes off
I wanna show you my hidden tattoo
That nobody ever gets to see but you do
Togliamoci i vestiti
Voglio mostrarti il mio tatuaggio nascosto
Che nessuno ha mai visto ma a te è concesso
Oh baby let me taste ya, shake ya, tie you up and break ya
‘Cause I’ve been alone, left on my own for too long
Oh damn, too long, too long, too long, I say come on
Oh baby fatti assaggiare, scuotiti, ti lego e ti distruggo
Perché sono stata sola, lasciata da sola per troppo tempo
Oh dannazione, troppo tempo, troppo tempo, troppo tempo, ripeto forza!
I’m on the very top floor room 1334
There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor
Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door
That says “Do not disturb”
Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334
C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra
Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta
Con la scritta “Non disturbare”
And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too
Two is better than one, three is better than two
Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through
That says “Do not disturb”, “Do not disturb”
E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza
Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due
Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte
Con scritto “Non disturbare”, “Non disturbare”
It’s now or never
Put a sign on the door
Turn all the lights off
I left sign on the door
I take all your clothes off
There’s a sign on the door
That says “Do not disturb”
“Do not disturb”
Ora o mai più
Metti un cartello sulla porta
Spegni tutte le luci
Ho lasciato il cartello sulla porta
Ti tolgo tutti i vestiti
C’è un cartello sulla porta
Con scritto “Non disturbare”
“Non disturbare”
I’m on the very top floor room 1334
There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor
Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door
That says “Do not disturb”
Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334
C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra
Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta
Con la scritta “Non disturbare”
And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too
Two is better than one, three is better than two
Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through
That says “Do not disturb”, “Do not disturb”
E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza
Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due
Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte
Con scritto “Non disturbare”, “Non disturbare”
