Halestorm – Do Not Disturb: testo, traduzione e audio della nuova caliente canzone





Il 27 luglio 2018 vedrà la luce il quarto album in studio degli Halestorm che si intitola Vicious e una settimana prima dell’attesa release, il gruppo ha rilasciato il terzo assaggio Do Not Disturb, che arriva dopo Uncomfortable e Black Vultures.

La nuova canzone è stata scritta dal gruppo, come del resto tutte le dodici tracks incluse nel progetto prodotto da Howard Benson.

Nel brano, la leader Lzzy Hale descrive la voglia di divertirsi con una persona sotto le coperte del letto di un albergo, dove si trova prima di partire.

E’ questo il concept della canzone, che è possibile ascoltare anche su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine sottostante, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.

Do Not Disturb testo e traduzione – Halestorm (Download)

I think we should make out

In a few hours I’m getting on a plane

There’s a pretty safe bet you’ll never see me again, yeah

Penso che dovremmo baciarci

Tra poche ore salirò su un aereo

E’ praticamente certo che non mi vedrai mai più, si

I love your accent

I wonder what it’ll sound like when you cum

Let’s see if blinds open it’s more fun

Adoro il tuo accento

Mi chiedo come suonerà quando raggiungerai l’orgasmo

Vediamo se le persiane aperte sono più divertenti

I’m on the very top floor room 1334

There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor

Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door

That says “Do not disturb”

Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334

C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra

Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta

Con la scritta “Non disturbare”

And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too

Two is better than one, three is better than two

Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through

That says “Do not disturb”

E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza

Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due

Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte

Con scritto “Non disturbare”





Let’s take our clothes off

I wanna show you my hidden tattoo

That nobody ever gets to see but you do

Togliamoci i vestiti

Voglio mostrarti il ​​mio tatuaggio nascosto

Che nessuno ha mai visto ma a te è concesso

Oh baby let me taste ya, shake ya, tie you up and break ya

‘Cause I’ve been alone, left on my own for too long

Oh damn, too long, too long, too long, I say come on

Oh baby fatti assaggiare, scuotiti, ti lego e ti distruggo

Perché sono stata sola, lasciata da sola per troppo tempo

Oh dannazione, troppo tempo, troppo tempo, troppo tempo, ripeto forza!

I’m on the very top floor room 1334

There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor

Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door

That says “Do not disturb”

Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334

C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra

Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta

Con la scritta “Non disturbare”





And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too

Two is better than one, three is better than two

Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through

That says “Do not disturb”, “Do not disturb”

E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza

Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due

Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte

Con scritto “Non disturbare”, “Non disturbare”

It’s now or never

Put a sign on the door

Turn all the lights off

I left sign on the door

I take all your clothes off

There’s a sign on the door

That says “Do not disturb”

“Do not disturb”

Ora o mai più

Metti un cartello sulla porta

Spegni tutte le luci

Ho lasciato il cartello sulla porta

Ti tolgo tutti i vestiti

C’è un cartello sulla porta

Con scritto “Non disturbare”

“Non disturbare”

I’m on the very top floor room 1334

There’s a king size bed but we can do it on the floor

Turn your cellphone off, leave a sign on the door

That says “Do not disturb”

Sono all’ultimo piano nella stanza 1334

C’è un letto matrimoniale ma possiamo farlo per terra

Spegni il cellulare, lascia un cartello sulla porta

Con la scritta “Non disturbare”

And if I were you I’ll bring your girlfriend too

Two is better than one, three is better than two

Leave a sign on the door, the whole night through

That says “Do not disturb”, “Do not disturb”

E se fossi in te, porterei anche la tua ragazza

Due è meglio di uno, tre è meglio di due

Lascia un cartello sulla porta, per tutta la notte

Con scritto “Non disturbare”, “Non disturbare”







